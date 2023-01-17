U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.17
    -6.92 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,934.95
    -367.66 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.26
    -5.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.57
    -5.46 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.50
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5200
    +0.0090 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2570
    -0.1840 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,165.00
    +189.33 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.17
    +0.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.07
    -28.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Tri-City Medical Center names Medline as a prime vendor

·3 min read

North San Diego County District hospital and Medline to partner on supply chain optimization

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered a multi-year prime vendor partnership, valued at $30M, with Tri-City Medical Center, serving San Diego County's coastal communities of Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista. After partnering with a different distributor for over 15 years, Tri-City will now collaborate with Medline to provide distribution, consultative services and solutions for supply chain optimization. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to Tri-City Medical Center's 386-bed full-service acute care hospital.

Tri-City to collaborate with Medline to provide distribution, consultative services and solutions for supply chain optimization.
Tri-City to collaborate with Medline to provide distribution, consultative services and solutions for supply chain optimization.

"Medline has aligned well with our needs and facilitated a smooth and successful transition, already implementing impactful solutions and showing a cohesive partnership," said Tom Moore, director of supply chain management for Tri-City Medical Center. "Medline also has expansive clinical programs that align with and will benefit Tri-City as we look to optimize our offerings in those areas further."

As a part of the agreement, Medline will embed full-time, on-site staff to manage the hospital's medical supply inventory and operate as an extension of the Tri-City Medical Center team. These dedicated resources will work directly with clinical and operations teams and Medline's Temecula, California, distribution center to optimize Tri-City's inventory operations, enabling clinicians and staff to focus more time on providing the highest quality of care. Tri-City will also have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"This partnership is unique because we will be integrating members of our organization on-site within Tri-City Medical Center and collaborating on a larger scale," said Rob Zabel, division sales director for Medline. "We look forward to strengthening our partnership together by implementing impactful, cost-efficient supply chain and clinical improvements."

Tri-City has also partnered with Medline to leverage its Home Health Solutions, Urological Solutions for CAUTI prevention and ReNewal medical device reprocessing program.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline)
Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-city-medical-center-names-medline-as-a-prime-vendor-301723561.html

SOURCE Medline

Recommended Stories

  • Raytheon elects former Boeing executive Leanne Caret to board of directors

    The defense giant's newest board member had worked at rival The Boeing Co. for more than 33 years.

  • Disney Defends Board, CEO Robert Iger Against Peltz’s Criticisms

    The Walt Disney is firing back at the proxy campaign by Nelson Peltz, saying the activist investor “does not understand Disney’s business.” Mr. Peltz and his hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP launched a bid last week for a board seat at Disney in an attempt to fix what he is calling a series of self-inflicted wounds that have hobbled the company’s recent performance. “Nelson Peltz does not understand Disney’s business and lacks the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly shifting media ecosystem,” Disney said.

  • Great-West Lifeco names Dervla Tomlin Chief Risk Officer

    Great-West Lifeco Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dervla Tomlin, current Chief Actuary, as Chief Risk Officer, effective February 13, 2023.

  • SiriusXM Hires Ex-Wall Street Journal CMO Suzi Watford for New Business Development Role

    SiriusXM has recruited Suzi Watford, most recently chief marketing and membership officer at Dow Jones, for a newly created role leading the satellite radio and audio-streaming company’s growth strategy. Watford has been named senior VP and chief growth officer for SiriusXM, based at the company’s New York City headquarters and reporting to chief commercial officer […]

  • Akeneo Promotes Kristin Naragon to Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

    Naragon’s expertise in growth marketing, strategy and business development will further accelerate Akeneo’s momentum of activating amazing product experiences for brands, distributors and retailers

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Se

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • Goldman, Travelers stocks cut the Dow’s price by more than 200 points combined

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Travelers Companies Inc. can almost be completely blamed for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling in morning trading Tuesday, even though the rest of the stock market is enjoying a broad rally. Goldman’s stock (GS) was dropping $22.41, or 6.0%, to lead the Dow’s price and percentage decliners, and to take 148 points off the Dow’s price, after the bank and broker reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit. The price declines of the stocks shaved a combined 212 off the Dow’s price, while the Dow was down 238 points, or 0.7%.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Tops $21.3K as Cryptos' 2023 Feel-Good Story Continues

    ALSO: Sam Reynolds writes that the surge of FTX’s FTT Token is part of a trend in which investors send prices of certain tokens higher even as their projects fail or flounder.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Former FTX US head had months of disputes with Bankman-Fried: ‘I realized he wasn’t who I remembered.’

    Brett Harrison, former head of FTX US, said he wasn’t aware of and didn't participate in the “criminal scheme” involving the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla China Sales Get Bump

    Futures fell after the market rally cleared resistance last week. Time to act, carefully. Tesla China sales rose post-price cuts.

  • Marketmind: China's Q4 data dump

    A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. Either way, it does look like Q4 GDP, as well as December retail sales, investment and industrial production data will confirm the world's second-largest economy ended last year on an extremely weak footing. Retail sales are expected to have fallen 8.6%.

  • Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said. In his communications, Cohen told Alibaba he thought the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cashflow growth over the coming five years, according to the sources.

  • HSBC’s £1 Billion Buyout Fund With China Falters as Strains Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Right before the pandemic struck, a slated £1 billion ($1.2 billion) buyout fund backed by HSBC Holdings Plc and sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation was hailed as an example of growing business ties between Beijing and London. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get Ugly

  • Earnings Preview: Logitech (LOGI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Logitech (LOGI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Launches First Tokenized Credit Note

    Bradesco carried out the operation as part of a regulatory sandbox promoted by the South American country's central bank.

  • The Joint (JYNT) 2022 Visits Grow to 12.2M, Adds New Clinics

    The Joint's (JYNT) clinic network grows 19% year over year in 2022.

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.