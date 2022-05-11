Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million ($0.75 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.47 per share) during the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $10.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of $349,000. The net interest margin was 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.65% in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 53%, compared to $6.0 million during the same period a year ago. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, a decrease of $353,000, or 3%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2022.

Total loans increased $33.7 million, or 3%, to $1.026 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $992 million at March 31, 2021. There were $0 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at March 31, 2022. Loan demand in the first quarter rose modestly from the previous quarter as agricultural lending activity was strong. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.27% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.55% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for loan loss remains unchanged at $450,000 for the first quarter as asset quality remains stable. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2022 and represented 1.59% of gross loans, compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits increased $55.6 million, or 5%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $141.5 million or 116% year over year and totaled $263.9 million at March 31, 2022.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.03%, up from 8.81% last year.

On March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our first quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last two years. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned given increases in short term rates by the Federal Reserve."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31ST (000s omitted, except share data)

















2022

2021











Interest Income



$ 11,622

$ 12,182 Interest Expense



1,115

2,024 Net Interest Income



10,507

10,158 Provision for Loan Losses



450

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,057

9,708











Other Income



2,789

6,004 FDIC Assessments



90

95 Other Expenses



10,271

10,624 Income Before Income Taxes



2,485

4,993











Applicable Income Taxes



621

1,350 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,864

$ 3,643











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.75

$ 1.47 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,480,181

2,476,868

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

3/31/2022

3/31/2021 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 63,897

$ 165,663 Federal Funds Sold

10,615

30,071 Investment Securities

263,855

122,322 Loans and Leases

1,042,592

1,007,730 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,575)

(15,434) Loans, Net

1,026,017

992,296 Bank Premises & Equipment

26,676

27,582 Intangibles

8,803

8,409 Other Real Estate Owned

2,222

2,850 Accrued Interest Receivable

5,073

3,786 Other Assets

32,437

33,823









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,439,595

$ 1,386,802









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

192,916

170,231 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

442,522

390,800 Savings Deposits

291,114

266,022 Time Deposits

326,570

370,454 Total Deposits

1,253,122

1,197,507 Repurchase Agreements

23,045

21,621 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

5,000

4,000 Interest Payable

164

520 Subordinated Debt

9,767

15,709 Total Repos & Borrowings

37,976

41,850 Other Liabilities

15,554

17,887 Dividends Payable

506

380 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,307,158

$ 1,257,624









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,481

2,477 Surplus

25,642

25,702 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

108,031

98,571 FASB 115 Adjustment

(3,717)

2,428 TOTAL CAPITAL

132,437

129,178









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,439,595

$ 1,386,802









Book Value Per Share

$ 53.39

$ 52.15 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 49.84

$ 48.75 Bid Price

$ 47.25

$ 37.75 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,480,598

2,477,253

