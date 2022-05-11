U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.17
    -45.88 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,968.79
    -191.95 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,416.12
    -321.55 (-2.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.37
    -25.42 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.34
    +5.58 (+5.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0630 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    -0.0055 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8650
    -0.5650 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,838.51
    -1,798.07 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.20
    -46.49 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TYFG

MENDOTA, Ill., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million ($0.75 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.47 per share) during the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $10.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.2 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of $349,000. The net interest margin was 3.21% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.65% in the same quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 53%, compared to $6.0 million during the same period a year ago. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, a decrease of $353,000, or 3%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2022.

Total loans increased $33.7 million, or 3%, to $1.026 billion at March 31, 2022, up from $992 million at March 31, 2021. There were $0 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans remaining in loan balances at March 31, 2022. Loan demand in the first quarter rose modestly from the previous quarter as agricultural lending activity was strong. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.27% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.55% at March 31, 2021.

The provision for loan loss remains unchanged at $450,000 for the first quarter as asset quality remains stable. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.6 million at March 31, 2022 and represented 1.59% of gross loans, compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits increased $55.6 million, or 5%, year-over-year, with the majority of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP proceeds. Part of this excess liquidity was used to increase the investment portfolio which rose $141.5 million or 116% year over year and totaled $263.9 million at March 31, 2022.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.03%, up from 8.81% last year.

On March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our first quarter numbers reflected the slowdown in mortgage activity that had supplemented our results the last two years. Mortgage activity remains an important part of our business and we expect continued earnings contributions from this line of business. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable. We believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well-positioned given increases in short term rates by the Federal Reserve."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31ST

(000s omitted, except share data)










2022


2021







Interest Income



$ 11,622


$ 12,182

Interest Expense



1,115


2,024

Net Interest Income



10,507


10,158

Provision for Loan Losses



450


450

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


10,057


9,708







Other Income



2,789


6,004

FDIC Assessments



90


95

Other Expenses



10,271


10,624

Income Before Income Taxes



2,485


4,993







Applicable Income Taxes



621


1,350

Security Gains (Losses)



-


-

Net Income (Loss)



$ 1,864


$ 3,643







Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.75


$ 1.47

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,480,181


2,476,868

** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


3/31/2022


3/31/2021

Cash and Due from Banks


$ 63,897


$ 165,663

Federal Funds Sold


10,615


30,071

Investment Securities


263,855


122,322

Loans and Leases


1,042,592


1,007,730

Less: Reserve for Loan Losses


(16,575)


(15,434)

Loans, Net


1,026,017


992,296

Bank Premises & Equipment


26,676


27,582

Intangibles


8,803


8,409

Other Real Estate Owned


2,222


2,850

Accrued Interest Receivable


5,073


3,786

Other Assets


32,437


33,823






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,439,595


$ 1,386,802






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


192,916


170,231

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


442,522


390,800

Savings Deposits


291,114


266,022

Time Deposits


326,570


370,454

Total Deposits


1,253,122


1,197,507

Repurchase Agreements


23,045


21,621

Fed Funds Purchased


0


0

FHLB and Other Borrowings


5,000


4,000

Interest Payable


164


520

Subordinated Debt


9,767


15,709

Total Repos & Borrowings


37,976


41,850

Other Liabilities


15,554


17,887

Dividends Payable


506


380

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 1,307,158


$ 1,257,624






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,481


2,477

Surplus


25,642


25,702

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


108,031


98,571

FASB 115 Adjustment


(3,717)


2,428

TOTAL CAPITAL


132,437


129,178






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$ 1,439,595


$ 1,386,802






Book Value Per Share


$ 53.39


$ 52.15

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$ 49.84


$ 48.75

Bid Price


$ 47.25


$ 37.75

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,480,598


2,477,253

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301545383.html

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Upstart's Stock a Buy After Crashing This Week?

    At Tuesday's prices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down almost 25% in 2022, and many individual stocks have fallen much more than that. The company's disappointing guidance reflected the macroeconomic uncertainty for the coming year, yet it might be getting oversold right now. At Wednesday morning's prices, the stock was down about 80% year to date, which potentially gives investors a major discount if it can survive this tough economic environment.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Goldman Sachs likes these 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 7.6% — in a manic market, locking down a growing income stream makes sense

    The market’s scary. But dividends can provide some comfort.

  • Morgan Stanley’s done better than most forecasting markets during this turbulent year. Here’s what it says is coming next.

    Here's what Morgan Stanley is now forecasting, after being the most bearish major Wall Street firm heading into 2022.

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor tries to defuse fears over MicroStrategy margin call

    The Bitcoin evangelist says there's plenty more collateral it can still pledge to meet its loan covenants, without having to resort to a fire sale of crypto.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap after Apple’s changes lead to ‘self-inflicted wound’

    Unity Software Inc. shares shed more than a third of their value Wednesday and headed toward their worst day ever after the gaming-engine company revealed what more than one analyst termed a "self-inflicted wound" concerning its ad-targeting tools.

  • Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low

    A collapse in cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc pushed star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down nearly 8% on Wednesday, putting it within 10% of its low touched in March 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinbase, the fund's second-largest holding at nearly 7% of assets, fell more than 28% to record lows Wednesday after the company missed first-quarter estimates and its chief executive said the company had no risk of bankruptcy. The declines in Coinbase added to the pain for Wood's ARK Innovation fund this year.

  • Apple's stock drops below the March low to complete bearish pattern

    Shares of Apple Inc. were diving 3.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The decline comes amid a broad selloff in the technology sector, and even though the technology behemoth didn't issue any press releases or file anything with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.0% while the Dow industrials fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The drop takes the stock below the March 14 closing low of $150

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Moderna parts ways with CFO after his former employer, Dentsply Sirona, discloses investigation

    Moderna Inc. says the former Dentsply Sirona Inc. executive just appointed as its chief financial officer “departed, effective immediately” yesterday after Dentsply disclosed an investigation into possible financial irregularities.

  • Further weakness as Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) drops 14% this week, taking one-year losses to 12%

    One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. By comparison, an individual stock is unlikely...

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) drops to US$1.1b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$77k

    Insiders who bought US$374k worth of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) stock at an average buy price of...