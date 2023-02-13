Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.3 million ($0.92 per share), compared to $1.9 million ($0.79 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $10.7 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.8 million in the same period of 2021, a decrease of 1%. The net interest margin was 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 36%, compared to $3.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage standalone had a net loss of $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $3.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 14%. The decrease is primarily related to lower levels of mortgage production costs in 2022.

Total loans increased $187.3 million, or 19%, to $1.211 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.024 billion at December 31, 2021. Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.25% as of December 31, 2022, down from 0.31% at December 31, 2021.

There was no provision for loan loss during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan loss ended at $13.1 million at December 31, 2022 and represented 1.09% of gross loans compared to 1.60% at December 31, 2021. During the beginning of COVID, the provision was increased to account for potential losses and an increase in default payments. However, asset quality continues to remain strong over two years later and a $4 million negative provision was made during the year to account for the excess in our reserve and as we prepare for the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) new accounting standards that was adopted on January 1, 2023.

Deposits decreased $68.9 million, or 6%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio rose $84.9 million or 62% year over year and totaled $221.6 million at December 31, 2022.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.20%, down from 9.26% last year.

On December 13, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.10 per share, payable January 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers again represented solid earnings performance for 2022 despite a slowdown in the mortgage banking industry. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong performance with our borrowers. We continue to monitor our local competition to offer competitive rates as our main focus is to provide exceptional community banking services. Our main goal is to focus on increasing shareholder value in the years to come. We continue to believe that our diversified balance sheet and lines of business are well positioned with increases in short term rates. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST (000s omitted, except share data)

















2022

2021











Interest Income



$ 14,629

$ 12,036 Interest Expense



3,891

1,203 Net Interest Income



10,738

10,833 Provision for Loan Losses



0

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,738

10,383











Other Income



2,462

3,938 FDIC Assessments



102

73 Other Expenses



10,133

11,697 Income Before Income Taxes



2,965

2,551











Applicable Income Taxes



684

608 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 2,281

$ 1,943











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.92

$ 0.79 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,489,871

2,474,226



** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

12/31/2022

12/31/2021 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 35,008

$ 172,804 Federal Funds Sold

1,803

13,097 Investment Securities

221,578

136,719 Loans and Leases

1,211,203

1,023,940 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(13,089)

(16,121) Loans, Net

1,198,114

1,007,819 Bank Premises & Equipment

27,443

27,014 Intangibles

8,759

8,817 Other Real Estate Owned

132

2,117 Accrued Interest Receivable

5,951

4,674 Other Assets

39,450

31,514









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,538,238

$ 1,404,575









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

184,826

177,943 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

421,584

413,694 Savings Deposits

254,765

276,528 Time Deposits

277,606

339,541 Total Deposits

1,138,781

1,207,706 Repurchase Agreements

23,374

26,401 Fed Funds Purchased

0

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

220,000

5,000 Interest Payable

73

76 Subordinated Debt

9,785

9,761 Total Repos & Borrowings

253,232

41,238 Other Liabilities

12,384

18,238 Dividends Payable

757

752 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,405,154

$ 1,267,934









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,491

2,476 Surplus

25,437

25,518 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

116,664

106,664 FASB 115 Adjustment

(11,508)

1,983 TOTAL CAPITAL

133,084

136,641









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,538,238

$ 1,404,575









Book Value Per Share

$ 53.43

$ 55.17 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 49.92

$ 51.61 Bid Price

$ 48.70

$ 48.59 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,490,623

2,476,553

