U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.89
    -20.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,676.33
    +111.74 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,472.42
    -171.17 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.67
    -9.43 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.55
    +2.30 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.00
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8290
    +0.1420 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9320
    +0.2440 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,984.14
    -1,085.10 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.68
    -31.75 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Tri Delta beats the clock to raise $60 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

·4 min read

Video messages from celebrity, Tri Delta alumna JoAnna Garcia Swisher celebrates historic milestone

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® announced that international women's organization and longtime partner Tri Delta completed its 10-year, $60 million fundraising commitment two years ahead of schedule, making it the single largest commitment ever completed by a St. Jude partner to date.

St. Jude Children&#39;s Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children&#39;s Research)
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared her excitement about this moment and what it meant to be part of an organization of strong women leaders making a positive mark on the world. See video here. Echoing her sentiment was Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"For more than two decades, the women of Tri Delta have generously dedicated their time, heart and talent to fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and have achieved astounding results," said Shadyac. "Tri Delta members demonstrate that philanthropic service by young people makes a tremendous difference. We are immensely grateful for their continued support that ensures that St. Jude will keep providing families with world-class care while delivering on its six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan to triple its global investments and impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

Tri Delta's partnership with St. Jude began in 1999 and has raised an astounding more than $80 million since then. In 2014, Tri Delta set the ambitious goal of raising $60 million by 2024 – which they met this year. In honor of this momentous pledge, St. Jude named its on-campus, short-term housing facility Tri Delta Place, a home away from home for patient families.

"Tri Delta members are brave, bold and kind, with a special place in our hearts for the lifesaving work being done at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Tri Delta CEO Karen Hughes White. "Throughout our 23-year partnership, we've experienced St. Jude's impact firsthand – through our many visits to the hospital to support patients and families, and the brave battles our own sisters and loved ones have fought as patients, themselves. For us, this partnership goes beyond philanthropy, it's one of the ways Tri Delta lives into our founding tenet as an organization created to be "kind alike to all."

From its signature letter-writing campaign, Sincerely Yours, to events like competitive "Delta Dodgeball" tournaments and popular "D-Hop" pancake breakfast events, Tri Delta members work year-round to raise funds and awareness for St. Jude at colleges and universities across North America. In addition, Tri Delta alumnae work tirelessly to support St. Jude Walk/Run events across the country and the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend. Because of generous supporters and partners like Tri Delta, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

To learn more about the partnership between St. Jude and Tri Delta, visit stjude.org/tridelta.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-delta-beats-the-clock-to-raise-60-million-for-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital-301526066.html

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 4 big expenses you should factor in for retirement

    Retirement planning is part savings, part guessing game. While many of your day-to-day expenses will remain the same, there are big-ticket categories that can take a large bite out of your savings. The average 65-year-old retired couple will need about $300,000 in after-tax savings to handle health care costs in retirement, according to a 2021 report from Fidelity.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics Dives As Its Drama Continues With A New FDA Concern

    Protagonist says the FDA plans to revoke its breakthrough designation for a blood cancer drug, and PTGX stock collapsed Thursday.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Biotech stocks have put plenty of investors on the road to riches in recent years. Or we can refer to a smaller player like Novavax, which soared 2,700% in one year on optimism about its coronavirus vaccine program. Investors already know Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for its blockbuster coronavirus vaccine, and that's why it might be overlooked right now.

  • 'We Take Care of Our BMS Family' - Bristol Myers Squibb Cancer Support Network

    Bristol Myers Squibb’s internal, peer-to-peer Cancer Support Network is a ‘gamechanger’ for employee patients and caregivers.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Pfizer Said Its Booster Shot in Children Aged 5 to 11 Raises Antibodies

    Pfizer and BioNTech booster dose increased antibody levels in children aged 5 through 11, the companies announced early Thursday morning. Analyzed data from 140 healthy children who received the booster shot about six months after the second dose of Covid-19, showed there was a sixfold increase in antibodies one month after the additional shot. The trial looked at children who had no evidence of prior Covid-19 infection.

  • FDA Intends To Revoke Protagonist Therapeutics' Rusfertide Breakthrough Tag In Rare Form Of Blood Cancer

    Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) received a letter from the FDA indicating the agency's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera. Polycythemia vera is a type of blood cancer. It causes bone marrow to make too many red blood cells. These excess cells thicken the blood, slowing its flow, which may cause serious problems, such as blood clots. The company has submitted a meeting request to the FDA and a briefing

  • A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

    The subvariant's limited scope doesn't spell the end of COVID, though.

  • GlaxoSmithKline to buy California biotech firm Sierra Oncology for $1.9B

    GlaxoSmithKline agreed Wednesday to acquire a California biotechnology company in a stock deal valued at $1.9 billion. Under the terms of the deal, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) will pay Sierra Oncology Inc.'s shareholders $55 for each share of stock they hold. The proposed purchase price represents a premium of 39% to Sierra Oncology’s stock price of $39.52 per share at market close on Tuesday.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Here Are 2 Reasons Why Vaccine Stocks Might Cool Off Soon

    Over the last few years, the new hotness was -- you guessed it -- coronavirus vaccines. Investing in vaccine stocks is no longer the speculator's ticket to riches, and as a group, the stocks might be headed for a decline. The first reason the reign of vaccine stocks may be ending is that coronavirus vaccines aren't expected to rake in as much cash compared to medicines from other segments as the pandemic eases over the next few years.

  • This Coffee Habit Might Increase Your Risk of Cancer, New Study Says

    A fresh cup of coffee in the morning can help kickstart your day, or it can act as a nice midday boost to keep you going. Aside from its jolt thanks to the caffeine, coffee also comes with some pretty interesting health benefits such as helping with inflammation, shrinking abdominal fat, and even lowering the risk of Alzheimer's. However, it's best to drink coffee in moderation because it also comes with negative side effects, so it's important to watch your coffee habits and intake. (Here's How

  • UnitedHealth says deferred care demand not as high as feared, shares rise

    (Reuters) -UnitedHealth Group Inc on Thursday modestly raised its 2022 profit forecast, saying demand for healthcare procedures deferred during the pandemic was approaching normal levels but had not increased as feared. Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer rose as much as 3% to touch a record high of $553.29 in early trading before slipping back to $542.86, up 1%. Demand for certain procedures, such as cancer screenings, have picked up pace, UnitedHealth said.

  • This Popular Snack Sold in 13 Grocery Chains Is Being Pulled From Shelves

    Those "popping" into the grocery store for a snack should look to avoid one brand of pre-popped popcorn right now. A recall announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn is being pulled from supermarket shelves because of an undeclared milk allergen. People with an allergy or sensitivity to milk may be at risk for a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.RELATED: 6 Things You'll See at Costco Thi

  • Dr. Fauci Warns All Vaccinated People Over 50 to Do This Right Now

    For a blissful several weeks, people in the U.S. were enjoying the steady decline of COVID. That couldn't last forever, sadly: Cases are once again rising in the U.S overall, with nearly a 5 percent increase in infections in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, many people have already pushed the pandemic to the back of their minds, as officials across the U.S. lifted most restrictions and precautions amid improving numbers. Now, recent increas

  • High school seniors saw a problem — so they started a biotech company

    It started with hearing a podcast about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and progressed through an 11th grade biology class project. Now Shivin Kumar and Malyka Ram's Uplands Med is starting experiments at a San Carlos incubator.