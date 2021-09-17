Tri-Media Announces Filing of Articles of Amendment

NIAGARA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-Media Integrated Marketing Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment to:



(i) change the name of the Company to extractX Ltd.; and

(ii) consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) new Common Share for every nineteen (19) existing Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). Fractional shares will not be issued and where a fraction results from the Consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, the higher number of shares will be issued.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 17,813,134 Common Shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 937,533 Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting rights remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the above mentioned treatment of any fractional Common Shares.

The resolution authorizing the amendment was approved by the shareholders of the Company on November 30, 2020.

No stock exchanges have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this press release.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding business and financing, business trends and future operating revenues and expenses. Statements regarding the aforementioned are based on several assumptions and are not to be considered fact. Although extractX Ltd. believes that the statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectation will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements made by extractX Ltd. contain no guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For additional information see the reports filed by the company in its securities filings with applicable securities regulators (currently available at www.sedar.com).

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, extractX Ltd. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Albert Iannantuono President, CEO & Founder extractX Ltd. 1027 South Pelham St Unit 2 Welland, Ontario, L3C 1L7 Tel: (905) 327-5313 Email: alberti@extractx.com Web site: www.extractx.com



