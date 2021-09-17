U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.20
    -34.55 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,575.26
    -176.06 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,025.22
    -156.71 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.69
    -0.22 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.73
    -0.88 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3740
    +0.0430 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,504.92
    -472.48 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.01
    -20.52 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,954.03
    -73.45 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Tri-Media Announces Filing of Articles of Amendment

Tri-Media Integrated Marketing Technologies Inc
·1 min read

NIAGARA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri-Media Integrated Marketing Technologies Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has filed articles of amendment to:

(i) change the name of the Company to extractX Ltd.; and

(ii) consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) new Common Share for every nineteen (19) existing Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). Fractional shares will not be issued and where a fraction results from the Consolidation of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, the higher number of shares will be issued.

As a result of the Consolidation, the 17,813,134 Common Shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation have been reduced to approximately 937,533 Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportional voting rights remains unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the above mentioned treatment of any fractional Common Shares.

The resolution authorizing the amendment was approved by the shareholders of the Company on November 30, 2020.

No stock exchanges have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this press release.

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding business and financing, business trends and future operating revenues and expenses. Statements regarding the aforementioned are based on several assumptions and are not to be considered fact. Although extractX Ltd. believes that the statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectation will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements made by extractX Ltd. contain no guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For additional information see the reports filed by the company in its securities filings with applicable securities regulators (currently available at www.sedar.com).

Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, extractX Ltd. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: For further information contact: Albert Iannantuono President, CEO & Founder extractX Ltd. 1027 South Pelham St Unit 2 Welland, Ontario, L3C 1L7 Tel: (905) 327-5313 Email: alberti@extractx.com Web site: www.extractx.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

    Five months ago, stock for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were following different trajectories when it came to their prices. Micron started the year on a positive note thanks to the terrific demand for memory chips, while AMD was struggling in the wake of the sell-off in tech stocks and market share gains clocked by Intel. Micron, on the other hand, has lost investor confidence due to concerns about the health of the memory market.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.