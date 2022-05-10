U.S. markets closed

TRI POINTE HOMES ANNOUNCES OPENING OF BROOKLAND GROVE, NEW WASHINGTON D.C. TOWNHOME COMMUNITY

·2 min read
WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), an award-winning national homebuilder, is pleased to announce its highly anticipated new townhome community, Brookland Grove, is now open for sales.

Located just minutes away from Brookland-CUA Metro and Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro stations, Brookland Grove offers new homebuyers ease of access to the rest of the district and convenience to popular neighborhood hot spots, such as Busboys & Poets, Brookland Pint, Arts District and the Monroe Street Farmers Market.

Brookland Grove lies adjacent to the popular Brookland neighborhood in Northwest D.C. on a 4.74-acre property. The community features 60 design-forward townhomes, including two innovative designs: the Whitlow and the Edgewood. Townhomes range from approximately 2,100 square feet to 2,400 square feet, with prices starting from the high $900,000s. New homes are anticipated to deliver in late 2022.

Home features include three to four bedrooms, two and one-half baths to three full and two half-baths, a one- to two-bay garage and nine-foot ceilings. The urban exterior style combines a mixture of brick fronts and stoops and colored HardiePlank siding carefully selected to complement the eclectic vibe of the broader Brookland neighborhood. All homes' interior finishes and selections have been carefully curated by our design professionals. The highlight of the community is the outdoor living spaces, many including covered outdoor decks, and rooftop terraces with carefully designed green spaces throughout.

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting neighborhood and proud of Brookland Grove and all the thoughtful planning and design that has gone into this incredible new community," says Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes D.C. Metro Division.

For more information, visit Brookland Grove or call 240.245.6796.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-pointe-homes-announces-opening-of-brookland-grove-new-washington-dc-townhome-community-301544335.html

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes, Inc

