U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.62
    -81.76 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,271.18
    -358.15 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,025.21
    -392.33 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.25
    -27.26 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    +0.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0129 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8670
    +0.4170 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,789.33
    -678.98 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.59
    -4.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Tri Pointe Homes' D.C. Metro Division Recognized with Community Builder Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TPH

Homebuilder gives back with support of shelter-related projects and contributions to the local community

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., is pleased to announce that its D.C. Metro Division received the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation of Maryland (HBCF), the official charity of the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA). The award was presented to Tri Pointe Homes on January 20, 2022, at MBIA's annual installation of officers event.

Tri Pointe Homes&#39; D.C. Metro Division received the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation of Maryland (HBCF), the official charity of the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA). The award was presented to Tri Pointe Homes on January 20, 2022, at MBIA&#x002019;s annual installation of officers event.
Tri Pointe Homes' D.C. Metro Division received the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation of Maryland (HBCF), the official charity of the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA). The award was presented to Tri Pointe Homes on January 20, 2022, at MBIA’s annual installation of officers event.

Tri Pointe Homes and its trade partners completed a multiple kitchen renovation project at Cordell Place Apartments, a Bethesda, Maryland-based permanent supportive housing program of the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless. Together, the organizations renovated the community's four communal kitchens and upgraded the heavily used spaces with high quality, durable and accessible products, fixtures and finishes.

"Working with the foundation and our incredible trade partners to provide a safe and healthy living environment to those in need has been one of our most fulfilling projects," said Mike Karns, VP of purchasing at Tri Pointe Homes. "We're honored to receive the Community Builder Award from the Home Builders Care Foundation and we're proud to have been a part of the project."

According to HBCF, residents of Cordell Place Apartments include 32 individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness. Tri Pointe Homes arranged all commitments for in-kind donations from its suppliers and subcontractors, which covered 97% of all project costs. Partners that contributed to the project included: Augustine Plumbing, Barger Agency / Delta Faucets, EAI – Environmental Alternatives, LLC, Emerson, MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc., NJ Construction, Whirlpool Corporation and Terra Stoneworks.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes, visit www.tripointegroup.com. To learn more about the project, visit www.hbcf.org or watch the transformation on YouTube.

About Tri Pointe Homes®
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes*, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

(PRNewsfoto/Tri Pointe Homes, Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Tri Pointe Homes, Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-pointe-homes-dc-metro-division-recognized-with-community-builder-award-301475115.html

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Vistra Accuses Energy Transfer of Price Gouging Before Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, accused units of pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP of price gouging ahead of a looming winter storm that will raise demand for natural gas.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Face

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Electric car transition puts over 70,000 jobs at risk in Italy, unions and lobby say

    The transition to electric vehicles will put around 73,000 jobs at risk in Italy, metal workers' unions and a lobby group said on Thursday, calling on the government to start discussions on measures to support the automotive industry. Analysts say the auto sector in Italy could be hit harder than elsewhere because of the small average size of firms in the country and the scale of investment needed to comply with the European Union's "Fit-For-55" climate plan phasing out combustion engines by 2035. "This plan, if not accompanied by (government) intervention, could lead to a loss of approximately 73,000 jobs in Italy, with 63,000 in the 2025-2030 period," employers' group Federmeccanica and the FIM, FIOM and UILM unions said in a rare joint statement.

  • RCF Affirms Its Commitment to Transformational Change at IAMGOLD and Corrects Misleading and Inaccurate Statements

    Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. ("RCF VII"), a fund managed by RCF Management L.L.C. ("RCFM" and together with RCF VII, "RCF"), owning approximately 5.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares ("IAG Shares") of IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG), today reaffirmed its commitment to transformational change at IAMGOLD and putting aside its differences in order to focus on the best interests of IAMGOLD shareholders.

  • TD Ameritrade Salesforce to Begin Advising on Schwab Products

    Charles Schwab's "dual registration" system will allow TD sales reps to sell Schwab products and migrate assets, while the company considers finding a partner to offer access to alternative investments.

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Sa

  • How much does that job pay? New laws across the country are helping job applicants find out

    New state and local laws force employers to share salary information with job applicants, giving women and people of color more power in negotiations.