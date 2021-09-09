U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

Tri Pointe Homes' DC Metro Division Recognized as 2020 NGBS Green Partners of Excellence

·3 min read
In this article:
POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is pleased to announce that its DC Metro division was recognized as a 2020 NGBS Green Partner of Excellence by Home Innovation Research Labs, a full-service research, testing and consulting firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Tri Pointe Homes, Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/Tri Pointe Homes, Inc)

Every year, the firm recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions to advancing sustainable building practices and are committed to voluntary, market-driven, third-party certification of high-performance homes. The NGBS Green certification is determined by a rigorous rating system that analyzes performance in six key areas—site design, resource efficiency, water efficiency, energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality and building operation and maintenance.

"Tri Pointe Homes has been a leader in green building for over 20 years and we're honored to be recognized for our company's comprehensive program, LivingSmart®, that promotes both cost savings and a better living environment for our customers through the development, design, construction and ongoing operation of high-performing homes," says Brad Blank, president of Tri Pointe Homes' DC Metro Division. "

Tri Pointe Homes is committed to providing a greener, healthier and more efficient living experience to residents through its innovative LivingSmart® program. The program encompasses the latest in smart technology and energy-saving features, systems to help conserve water and natural resources, as well as the use of materials and equipment that help improve a home's indoor air quality. Some of the LivingSmart® features include low or no VOC products in paint, adhesives, sealants and cabinets; CRI Green Label +Plus carpet, the lowest emitting carpet, adhesive and cushion products on the market; MERV 8 or higher air filters to reduce airborne contaminants; LED lighting; Low-E glass windows; and WaterSense certified faucets and fixtures in bathrooms.

For more information about the awards, visit www.homeinnovation.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes® [D.C. Metro Division]
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester® Homes,* Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and used with permission.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-pointe-homes-dc-metro-division-recognized-as-2020-ngbs-green-partners-of-excellence-301372837.html

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes, Inc

