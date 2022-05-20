U.S. markets closed

Tri Pointe Homes to Host Investor and Lender Day on May 26, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TPH
    Watchlist
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) announced today that it will host an Investor and Lender Day in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, May 26, 2022, beginning at 8:15 a.m. Mountain Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time). The event will feature presentations by members of the Company’s leadership team.

A live webcast of the Investor and Lender Day, along with the related presentation materials, will be available under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696


