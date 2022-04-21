U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
·18 min read
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.81-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 26.8%-
-Monthly Absorption Rate of 5.7-
-Backlog Units up 3% Year-Over-Year-
-Backlog Dollar Value up 19% Year-Over-Year-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another quarter of outstanding results in the first quarter of 2022, highlighted by earnings of $0.81 per diluted share,” said Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Pointe Homes. “We came in at the high end or above our stated guidance for deliveries, average sales price and homebuilding gross margin percentage, once again demonstrating our ability to successfully execute through the operational challenges that persist in our industry. We also increased the dollar value of our backlog by 19% on a year-over-year basis, putting our company in a great position to deliver on our full-year guidance for 2022.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Tri Pointe remains focused on improving its operational and financial performance by executing on the strategic initiatives we have emphasized for several quarters now. These include the continued monetization of our long-dated California assets, the growth and build-out of our early-stage markets, a disciplined approach to land acquisition, further improvements to our cost structure across our homebuilding platform and a consistent stock repurchase program. We made progress on each of these fronts in the first quarter of 2022 and expect to see the continued benefits of these efforts in the years to come.”

Mr. Bauer concluded, “Tri Pointe remains focused on delivering long-term stockholder value by executing on these major initiatives and by capitalizing on the opportunities that our industry currently presents. We believe we have charted a path for continued success thanks to our strategic focus, our well-capitalized balance sheet and our seasoned management team, and I am excited for what the future holds for our company.”

Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2022 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2021

  • Net income was $88.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $70.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share

  • Home sales revenue of $725.3 million compared to $716.7 million, an increase of 1%

    • New home deliveries of 1,099 homes compared to 1,126 homes, a decrease of 2%

    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $660,000 compared to $636,000, an increase of 4%

  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 26.8% compared to 23.9%, an increase of 290 basis points

    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 29.3%*

  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 11.1% compared to 11.4%, a decrease of 30 basis points

  • Net new home orders of 1,896 compared to 1,987, a decrease of 5%

  • Active selling communities averaged 111.5 compared to 113.3, a decrease of 2%

    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 17.0 orders (5.7 monthly) compared to 17.5 orders (5.8 monthly)

    • Cancellation rate of 8% compared to 6%

  • Backlog units at quarter end of 3,955 homes compared to 3,825, an increase of 3%

    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $2.9 billion compared to $2.5 billion, an increase of 19%

    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $741,000 compared to $641,000, an increase of 16%

  • Ratios of debt-to-capital and net debt-to-net capital of 35.7% and 27.8%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2022

  • Repurchased 5,295,236 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $23.25 for an aggregate dollar amount of $123.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022

  • Ended the first quarter of 2022 with total liquidity of $1.0 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $412.7 million and $568.0 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility

* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

“While the housing industry experienced a material rise in mortgage rates during the first quarter of 2022, it did not dampen the demand for our homes as evidenced by our sales pace of 5.7 homes per community per month,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “We continued to see motivated buyers at our communities, particularly from the Millennial-aged cohort, which represents a significant pool of buyers for our industry. Other demand drivers include the persistent lack of existing home inventory, the ongoing migration to lower cost areas and a heightened desire for home ownership brought about by the pandemic. We believe these positive demand factors will propel the homebuilding industry forward for years to come.”

Outlook

For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,300 and 1,500 homes at an average sales price between $670,000 and $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 6,500 and 6,800 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 26.0% to 27.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 9.7% to 10.2%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13728529. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years, Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2021. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which are highly uncertain and subject to rapid change, cannot be predicted and will depend upon future developments, including the emergence and spread of new strains or variants of COVID-19, the severity and the duration of the outbreak, the duration of existing and future social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, further mitigation strategies taken by applicable government authorities, the availability and acceptance of effective vaccines, adequate testing and treatments and the prevalence of widespread immunity to COVID-19; the impacts on our supply chain, the health of our employees, service providers and trade partners, and the reactions of U.S. and global markets and their effects on consumer confidence and spending; the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696

Media Contact:

Carol Ruiz, cruiz@newgroundco.com, 310-437-0045

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Change

% Change

Operating Data:

(unaudited)

Home sales revenue

$

725,251

$

716,675

$

8,576

1

%

Homebuilding gross margin

$

194,591

$

171,319

$

23,272

14

%

Homebuilding gross margin %

26.8

%

23.9

%

2.9

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*

29.3

%

26.8

%

2.5

%

SG&A expense

$

80,695

$

81,809

$

(1,114

)

(1

)%

SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue

11.1

%

11.4

%

(0.3

)%

Net income

$

88,499

$

70,802

$

17,697

25

%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

146,091

$

126,080

$

20,011

16

%

Interest incurred

$

28,553

$

21,179

$

7,374

35

%

Interest in cost of home sales

$

17,065

$

20,678

$

(3,613

)

(17

)%

Other Data:

Net new home orders

1,896

1,987

(91

)

(5

)%

New homes delivered

1,099

1,126

(27

)

(2

)%

Average sales price of homes delivered

$

660

$

636

$

24

4

%

Cancellation rate

8

%

6

%

2

%

Average selling communities

111.5

113.3

(1.8

)

(2

)%

Selling communities at end of period

116

117

(1

)

(1

)%

Backlog (estimated dollar value)

$

2,929,187

$

2,451,805

$

477,382

19

%

Backlog (homes)

3,955

3,825

130

3

%

Average sales price in backlog

$

741

$

641

$

100

16

%

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

412,703

$

681,528

$

(268,825

)

(39

)%

Real estate inventories

$

3,288,347

$

3,054,743

$

233,604

8

%

Lots owned or controlled

41,828

41,675

153

0

%

Homes under construction(1)

4,214

3,632

582

16

%

Homes completed, unsold

25

27

(2

)

(7

)%

Debt

$

1,338,050

$

1,337,723

$

327

0

%

Stockholders’ equity

$

2,408,234

$

2,447,621

$

(39,387

)

(2

)%

Book capitalization

$

3,746,284

$

3,785,344

$

(39,060

)

(1

)%

Ratio of debt-to-capital

35.7

%

35.3

%

0.4

%

Ratio of net debt-to-net capital*

27.8

%

21.1

%

6.7

%

(1) Homes under construction included 98 and 85 models at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

412,703

$

681,528

Receivables

116,749

116,996

Real estate inventories

3,288,347

3,054,743

Investments in unconsolidated entities

122,366

118,095

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

156,603

156,603

Deferred tax assets, net

57,096

57,096

Other assets

160,208

151,162

Total assets

$

4,314,072

$

4,336,223

Liabilities

Accounts payable

$

76,015

$

84,854

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

490,877

466,013

Loans payable

250,000

250,504

Senior notes

1,088,050

1,087,219

Total liabilities

1,904,942

1,888,590

Commitments and contingencies

Equity

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 104,980,860 and 109,644,474 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,050

1,096

Additional paid-in capital

91,077

Retained earnings

2,407,184

2,355,448

Total stockholders’ equity

2,408,234

2,447,621

Noncontrolling interests

896

12

Total equity

2,409,130

2,447,633

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,314,072

$

4,336,223


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Homebuilding:

Home sales revenue

$

725,251

$

716,675

Land and lot sales revenue

1,597

1,523

Other operations revenue

644

663

Total revenues

727,492

718,861

Cost of home sales

530,660

545,356

Cost of land and lot sales

475

153

Other operations expense

646

624

Sales and marketing

32,239

40,460

General and administrative

48,456

41,349

Homebuilding income from operations

115,016

90,919

Equity in loss of unconsolidated entities

(55

)

(13

)

Other income, net

273

108

Homebuilding income before income taxes

115,234

91,014

Financial Services:

Revenues

8,752

2,105

Expenses

5,308

1,407

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

46

2,691

Financial services income before income taxes

3,490

3,389

Income before income taxes

118,724

94,403

Provision for income taxes

(30,225

)

(23,601

)

Net income

88,499

70,802

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,021

)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

87,478

$

70,802

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.82

$

0.59

Diluted

$

0.81

$

0.59

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

107,326,911

119,355,252

Diluted

108,197,485

120,086,573


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

New
Homes
Delivered

Average
Sales
Price

New
Homes
Delivered

Average
Sales
Price

Arizona

70

$

733

160

$

665

California

514

680

457

672

Nevada

84

686

74

626

Washington

72

972

78

1,001

West total

740

714

769

699

Colorado

43

626

40

602

Texas

220

501

214

453

Central total

263

521

254

477

Maryland

29

579

58

546

North Carolina

18

481

14

368

South Carolina

10

397

4

290

Virginia

39

782

27

730

East total

96

624

103

560

Total

1,099

$

660

1,126

$

636

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net New
Home
Orders

Average
Selling
Communities

Net New
Home
Orders

Average
Selling
Communities

Arizona

215

13.3

261

15.2

California

701

39.0

690

38.8

Nevada

145

9.0

255

12.0

Washington

48

3.0

71

4.5

West total

1,109

64.3

1,277

70.5

Colorado

131

8.0

105

5.0

Texas

415

22.5

429

24.0

Central total

546

30.5

534

29.0

Maryland

52

5.2

63

6.0

North Carolina

122

8.0

42

1.8

South Carolina

4

0.5

6

1.0

Virginia

63

3.0

65

5.0

East total

241

16.7

176

13.8

Total

1,896

111.5

1,987

113.3


MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2021

Backlog
Units

Backlog
Dollar
Value

Average
Sales
Price

Backlog
Units

Backlog
Dollar
Value

Average
Sales
Price

Arizona

665

$

515,500

$

775

580

$

394,390

$

680

California

1,223

1,016,024

831

1,491

1,004,571

674

Nevada

387

302,271

781

317

216,693

684

Washington

105

102,756

979

132

137,379

1,041

West total

2,380

1,936,551

814

2,520

1,753,033

696

Colorado

272

198,666

730

191

115,836

606

Texas

831

473,755

570

713

337,533

473

Central total

1,103

672,421

610

904

453,369

502

Maryland

106

85,952

811

206

118,960

577

North Carolina

201

95,714

476

40

15,770

394

South Carolina

18

7,255

403

5

1,641

328

Virginia

147

131,294

893

150

109,032

727

East total

472

320,215

678

401

245,403

612

Total

3,955

$

2,929,187

$

741

3,825

$

2,451,805

$

641

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Lots Owned or Controlled:

Arizona

4,278

4,607

California

14,226

15,091

Nevada

2,427

2,161

Washington

938

1,010

West total

21,869

22,869

Colorado

2,121

1,683

Texas

11,467

12,297

Central total

13,588

13,980

District of Columbia

105

15

Maryland

725

558

North Carolina

4,693

3,044

South Carolina

18

414

Virginia

830

795

East total

6,371

4,826

Total

41,828

41,675

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Lots by Ownership Type:

Lots owned

22,317

22,136

Lots controlled (1)

19,511

19,539

Total

41,828

41,675

(1) As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, lots controlled for Central include 3,317 and 2,950 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 174 and 179 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

%

2021

%

(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue

$

725,251

100.0

%

$

716,675

100.0

%

Cost of home sales

530,660

73.2

%

545,356

76.1

%

Homebuilding gross margin

194,591

26.8

%

171,319

23.9

%

Add: interest in cost of home sales

17,065

2.4

%

20,678

2.9

%

Add: impairments and lot option abandonments

489

0.1

%

213

0.0

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin

$

212,145

29.3

%

$

192,210

26.8

%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

26.8

%

23.9

%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

29.3

%

26.8

%

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Loans payable

$

250,000

$

250,504

Senior notes

1,088,050

1,087,219

Total debt

1,338,050

1,337,723

Stockholders’ equity

2,408,234

2,447,621

Total capital

$

3,746,284

$

3,785,344

Ratio of debt-to-capital(1)

35.7

%

35.3

%

Total debt

$

1,338,050

$

1,337,723

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(412,703

)

(681,528

)

Net debt

925,347

656,195

Stockholders’ equity

2,408,234

2,447,621

Net capital

$

3,333,581

$

3,103,816

Ratio of net debt-to-net capital(2)

27.8

%

21.1

%

(1) The ratio of debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2) The ratio of net debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

87,478

$

70,802

Interest expense:

Interest incurred

28,553

21,179

Interest capitalized

(28,553

)

(21,179

)

Amortization of interest in cost of sales

17,065

20,678

Provision for income taxes

30,225

23,601

Depreciation and amortization

5,285

7,130

EBITDA

140,053

122,211

Amortization of stock-based compensation

5,272

3,656

Impairments and lot option abandonments

766

213

Adjusted EBITDA

$

146,091

$

126,080


