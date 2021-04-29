U.S. markets closed

Triad Business Bank Celebrates One Year Anniversary and Provides March Quarter Results

Triad Business Bank
·19 min read
GREENSBORO, N.C., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink – “TBBC”) was founded a year ago on a vision that it would be “Pivotal to the Economic Success of the Triad’s Business Community”. In the last twelve months, TBBC has delivered on its vision.

Within days of opening, the CARES Act was passed, and TBBC engaged in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide over $100 million of loans to businesses in need, potentially saving more than 12,000 jobs. In the months that followed, TBBC shifted its focus to building core commercial relationships. On March 16, 2021 Triad Business Bank celebrated our one-year anniversary, and we have much to celebrate. As of March 31, 2021, TBBC had $178 million in gross loans outstanding (including PPP loans) after originating $326 million of core and PPP loans to businesses in the last twelve months. Total deposits have grown to $188 million and over 100 local businesses are using the Bank’s treasury management systems for their cash management needs. The PPP program helped the Bank to develop hundreds of business relationships. Together with these businesses, shareholders, board members and management, TBBC is building a powerful foundation in the Triad. We believe our customers and shareholders will prosper for many years to come,” commented Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer.

We are pleased to provide our shareholders with the Bank’s March 31, 2021 quarterly results, including linked quarter comparisons and comparisons to the first-twelve months projections provided in the Fall 2019 Investor Presentation:

Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:

  • Pre-provision operating loss (prior to provision for loan loss and tax expense) declined to $117,000 from $446,000

  • $1.8 million of PPP fees ($1.4 million net of loan costs) remain unrealized

  • Non-PPP revenue increased 56%

  • Net interest margin expanded 10 basis points to 2.51% from 2.41%

  • Total revenue increased 18% to $1.9 million

Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets reached $265 million, a 20% increase

  • Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts grew 104% to $56 million

  • Net core loans increased 30% to $95 million while net PPP loans increased to $83 million

  • Total deposits increased $39 million to $188 million

  • Core deposits increased $34 million to $179 million

  • Treasury Services exceeded 100 customers

  • Allowance for loan loss increased to $1.2 million, equal to 1.25% of core loans

  • No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported

  • New loan pipeline remained robust at $150 million

  • Small Business Administration repaid $22.5 million of PPP loans in both the March 2021 quarter and the December 2020 quarter

  • Originated $27.6 million of PPP loans in the March 2021 quarter

Select March 31, 2021 financial data compared to management projections provided in the Fall 2019 Investor Presentation (the “Plan”):

  • Total assets reached $265 million, compared to the Plan projection of $186 million

  • Bank employees total 38 compared to 23 projected in the Plan

  • Loans outstanding totaled $178 million compared to our Plan of $114 million

  • Deposits were $188 million compared to our Plan of $142 million

  • Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $56 million compared to $22 million projected in the Plan

  • Treasury customers exceeded 100 businesses with $39 million of noninterest bearing balances compared to our Plan projection of 40 businesses with $20 million in deposits

  • Tangible book value per share of $8.66 compared to our Plan of $8.66; however, adjusting for impairment of the deferred tax asset, the non-GAAP tangible book value per share at March 31, 2021 was $8.90

  • Pre-provision loss for the March quarter was $117,000 compared to $308,000 projected in the Plan

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/372ca78d-fdd0-4eee-aca6-755a2622d887

March Quarter Results

The Bank had a net loss of $397,000 or $0.08 per share, for the March 2021 quarter compared to a net loss of $728,000 or $0.14 per share, in the December quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss declined 74% to $117,000 in March from $446,000 in December, following net operating losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 of $758,000 and $1.0 million, respectively.

The Bank’s primary source of income is the spread it earns between its interest earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the cost it pays for its funding sources, which are primarily deposits. Net interest income increased $184,000 to $1.5 million in the March quarter compared to the December quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin continued to rise to 2.51% in the March quarter from 2.41% in the December 2020 quarter, 1.76% in the September 2020 quarter and 1.45% in the June 2020 quarter. Hamadi commented, “As the Bank continues to build the core loan portfolio, the net interest margin should continue to rise”. In the March quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $84.2 million from $60.6 million in the December quarter. The weighted average yield on these loans declined to 3.50% in the March quarter from 3.79% in the December quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time. In the March quarter, the yield curve steepened which is expected to help the Bank’s margins in future periods.

PPP Update

In the March quarter, the Bank originated 96 new PPP loans totaling $27.6 million. The SBA made $22.5 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank’s PPP loan portfolio, which resulted in a $5.1 million net increase in PPP loans to a total of $84.9 million on March 31, 2021. During the March quarter, the Bank realized $746,000 of interest and fee income on the PPP portfolio, a decrease of $135,000 from the prior quarter. On March 31, 2021, the Bank had $1.8 million remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($1.4 million net of unrealized costs). Since inception, the Bank has originated 447 PPP loans for over $134 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 54% in the December quarter to 39% in the March quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank reduced the reliance on PPP revenue. Core interest income and noninterest income (total revenue less PPP revenue) increased 56% in the March quarter compared to the December quarter.

Treasury Services Update

In March, the Bank added its 100th treasury customer. These customers are businesses that use the Bank’s treasury systems to manage their primary operating accounts. On March 31, 2021, these businesses had $39 million of noninterest bearing deposits, $16 million of other deposits and almost half of core loans outstanding. Treasury fees are an important source of fee income and is expected to grow over time commensurate with activity. Robin Hager, President and Chief Operating Officer commented, “When we formed the Bank, we chose to invest in what we believe is the best suite of Treasury Management systems on the market. The ease and quality of our systems are bringing us more business relationships than anticipated.”

Loans and Deposits

The Bank’s net loans increased $26.6 million to $177.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, which included a $22.1 million increase in core loans, $4.8 million net increase in PPP loans offset by a $280,000 increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”). On March 31, 2021, core loans totaled $95.1 million and surpassed PPP loans which totaled $83.0 million. The ALLL totaled $1.2 million, or 1.25% of core loans on March 31, 2021.

For the March quarter, the Bank originated $65.5 million of new loans which included unfunded commitments. New PPP loans in the amount of $28 million and $23 million of core loans were originated during the first quarter of 2021. Unfunded loans (lines of credit and construction lines) increased from $46.0 million to $52.5 million. For the last twelve months, the Bank originated $326.1 million of loans with $178.2 million in gross loans outstanding on March 31, 2021. Unfunded loans totaled $52.5 million. Loans sold through participations totaled $30.8 million. PPP payoffs and forgiveness payments totaled $51.2 million and other changes totaled $13.4 million.

On March 31, 2021, the Bank had 112 core loans in its portfolio totaling $95.1 million in outstanding balances and $147.6 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments. The average size of new core loans originated was $1.3 million. On March 31, 2021, 56% of the Bank’s outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) in nature:

Loan Diversification

Loan Category

3/31/2021

Composition

Other Construction & Land Development

$

12,518,620

Non‐Owner Occupied CRE

$

29,651,385

Total CRE

$

42,170,006

44%

Owner Occupied RE

$

23,649,014

C&I

$

29,322,816

Total C&I

$

52,971,829

56%

Other Revolving Loans

$

1,287

0%

Total

$

95,143,122

Total deposits increased $39.1 million during the quarter and totaled $187.8 million on March 31, 2021, while core deposits increased $34.1 million to $179.0 million. Growth in core deposits was due primarily to growth in noninterest bearing demand balances which increased $28.6 million to $56.0 million. Treasury Services business customers demand balances totaled $39 million of the $56 million of total noninterest bearing balances. Money market, NOW and time deposit balances increased $11 million to $132 million. For the March quarter, the Bank acquired 81 new deposit relationships, bringing the total number of deposit accounts to 581 on March 31, 2021. The average balance of each deposit relationship was $323,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $32,000 to $1.8 million in the March quarter compared to the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense.

Due to increased activity, the Bank has a total of 38 employees compared to our Plan projection of 23 employees. The added personnel are in sales, underwriting, treasury management, loan and deposit operations, and customer service management. Hamadi commented, “We could not have planned for the extraordinary events of this last year. Although the PPP revenue in particular is nonrecurring, the unique opportunity of the PPP afforded the Bank the ability to stay ahead of our original operating plan while building a broader and deeper organization capable of growing well beyond the forecast.”

Credit Risk

The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets on March 31, 2021. The Bank’s emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cashflows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues. By building a loan portfolio as the quarantines began, the Bank has been able to assess credit risk with a high level of clarity.

Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure

The Bank’s tangible book value per share on March 31, 2021 was $8.66. Organization and startup costs during the organization period and net operating losses during the first twelve-months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed. On March 31, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.24 from $8.90 (a non-GAAP measurement). On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share fell from $9.02 on December 31, 2020 to $8.90 at March 31, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.

Outlook

“As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for TBBC in the Triad is greater than our original forecast. TBBC’s assets are 42% greater than Plan; loans are 56% higher and core demand deposit accounts are over 100% greater than Plan. The extraordinary growth over the first year has allowed the Bank to invest more than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability. We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team with more bankers, treasury officers and support staff. On March 31, 2021, the Bank had 38 employees versus our Plan of 23. On April 28, 2021 we announced the hiring of a commercial real estate team, led by Robert Gray, President of Commercial Real Estate, and Chad Davis, Senior Commercial Real Estate Lender. We believe the addition of this real estate-based lending team will complement the Bank’s strong C&I focus and is expected to help balance loans with the robust deposit growth. To date, the Bank’s core deposits have increased faster that core loans. At quarter end, the Bank had $1.8 million of deferred PPP revenue ($1.4 million net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized. This deferred revenue, should continue to bolster the Bank’s total revenue through late in 2021 at which time we anticipate core operations will be profitable. We are pleased with the Bank’s results on our first anniversary, and as we look forward, we believe TBBC will continue to exceed expectations.” Hamadi commented.

About Triad Business Bank

With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com

Forward Looking Language

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Triad Business Bank

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Assets

Noninterest-bearing cash

$

4,899,326

$

1,398,613

$

736,435

$

246,655

Interest-bearing due from banks

17,259,583

39,763,399

70,015,162

24,851,368

Securities

59,398,336

26,065,622

18,032,330

17,978,181

Federal funds sold

-

-

-

-

PPP Loans

83,016,045

78,173,460

100,057,189

99,731,136

Core Loans

95,143,122

73,083,871

49,840,339

13,847,114

Allowance for loan loss

(1,190,350

)

(910,079

)

(628,371

)

(173,808

)

Loans net

176,968,817

150,347,252

149,269,157

113,404,442

Other assets

6,055,184

3,528,292

3,220,127

2,817,054

Total assets

$

264,581,247

$

221,103,178

$

241,273,211

$

159,297,700

Liabilities

Demand deposits

$

55,978,388

$

27,409,213

$

18,681,865

$

32,596,234

Interest-bearing NOW

21,956,030

19,067,897

4,737,561

2,670,394

Interest-bearing savings & MMA

101,058,331

98,446,048

70,005,273

33,845,514

Time deposits

8,818,530

3,806,611

501,000

500,000

Total Deposits

187,811,279

148,729,769

93,925,699

69,612,142

Other borrowings

20,685,620

24,946,988

99,713,260

41,228,228

Fed Funds Purchased

9,346,000

-

-

-

Other liabilities

2,523,648

2,569,615

2,238,944

1,963,004

Total Liabilities

220,366,548

176,246,372

195,877,903

112,803,374

Shareholders' Equity

Common Stock

49,822,062

49,730,750

49,639,875

49,549,875

Accumulated Deficit

(5,801,946

)

(5,404,682

)

(4,676,843

)

(3,464,641

)

AOCI

194,583

530,738

432,276

409,092

Total Shareholders' Equity

44,214,699

44,856,806

45,395,308

46,494,326

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

264,581,247

$

221,103,178

$

241,273,211

$

159,297,700

Shares outstanding

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

Tangible book value per share

$

8.66

$

8.79

$

8.90

$

9.11



Triad Business Bank

Income Statement (unaudited)

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

For three months ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Interest Income

Interest & Fees on PPP Loans

$

745,907

$

881,063

$

514,893

$

378,879

Interest & Fees on Core Loans

727,116

577,864

341,619

33,624

Interest & Dividend Income on Securities

254,383

155,893

132,261

96,280

Interest Income on balances Due from Banks

8,354

9,428

6,623

12,160

Other Interest Income

4,548

440

364

-

Total Interest Income

1,740,308

1,624,688

995,760

520,943

Interest Expense

Interest on NOW Deposits

53,207

20,350

11,221

4,749

Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits

183,260

272,626

147,500

61,929

Interest on Time Deposits

12,369

5,373

1,011

219

Interest on Borrowings

18,525

41,947

54,271

11,320

Other Interest Expense

4,139

-

-

-

Total Interest Expense

271,500

340,296

214,003

78,217

Net Interest Income

1,468,808

1,284,392

781,757

442,726

Provision for Loan Losses

280,271

281,708

454,563

173,808

Net Interest Income After Provision for LL

1,188,537

1,002,684

327,194

268,918

Total Noninterest Income

87,062

19,290

40,230

1,211

Total Gain(Loss) on Securities

108,488

-

-

-

Noninterest Expense

Salaries & Benefits

1,152,497

1,087,939

924,103

927,050

Premises & Equipment

114,060

139,222

114,659

83,024

Total Other Noninterest Expense

514,794

522,652

540,864

453,611

Total Noninterest Expense

1,781,351

1,749,813

1,579,626

1,463,685

Loss before Income Tax

(397,264

)

(727,839

)

(1,212,202

)

(1,193,556

)

Income Tax

-

-

-

-

Net Loss

$

(397,264

)

$

(727,839

)

$

(1,212,202

)

$

(1,193,556

)

Net Loss per Share

Basic & Diluted

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.24

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic & Diluted

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,102,984

5,066,972

Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss

$

(116,993

)

$

(446,131

)

$

(757,639

)

$

(1,019,748

)



Non-GAAP Measures

Tangible Book Value

Actual
3/31/2021

Non-GAAP
3/31/2021

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

44,214,699

$

45,424,999

Shares Outstanding

5,102,984

5,102,984

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

8.66

$

8.90

Deferred Tax Asset

$

1,210,300

$

1,210,300

Valuation Allowance

$

(1,210,300

)

$

-

Recorded Deferred Tax Asset

-

1,210,300

Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value

$

0.24

During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully

impairs the Deferred Tax Asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists

demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the

valuation allowance will be eliminated. The Non-GAAP measure is shown to

disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 3/31/2021 had there been no

valuation allowance at that date.

Pre-Provision Income

Qtr Ended
3/31/2021

Qtr Ended
12/31/2020

Qtr Ended
9/30/2020

Loss Before Income Tax

$

(397,264

)

$

(727,839

)

$

(1,212,202

)

Provision For Loan Losses

$

280,271

$

281,708

$

454,563

Pre-Provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)

$

(116,993

)

$

(446,131

)

$

(757,639

)



Triad Business Bank

Key Ratios & Other Information

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

Interest

Interest

Interest

Income/

Yield/

Income/

Yield/

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Yield On Average Loans

Average PPP Loans

$

82,415,770

$

745,907

3.670

%

$

91,896,995

$

881,063

3.810

%

$

99,977,261

$

514,893

2.070

%

Average Core Loans

84,170,458

727,116

3.500

%

60,607,443

577,864

3.790

%

32,727,499

341,619

4.200

%

Yield on Average Investment Securities

$

34,984,755

$

254,383

2.950

%

$

22,384,551

$

155,893

2.770

%

$

18,175,828

$

132,261

2.930

%

Net Interest Margin

Interest Income

$

1,740,308

$

1,624,688

$

995,760

Interest Expense

271,500

340,296

214,003

Average Earnings Assets

$

237,416,584

$

211,891,706

$

178,851,143

Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin

1,468,808

2.509

%

1,284,392

2.411

%

781,757

1.758

%

Loan to Asset Ratio

Loan Balance

$

178,159,167

$

151,257,331

$

149,897,528

Total Assets

264,581,247

67.336

%

221,103,178

68.410

%

241,273,211

62.128

%

Leverage Ratio

Tier 1 Capital

$

44,020,116

$

44,326,068

$

44,963,032

Avg Total Assets

242,160,119

214,998,592

181,804,169

Avg FRB Borrowings

22,689,965

20.057

%

47,422,123

26.451

%

60,676,003

37.120

%

Loans

Originated Loans

$

326,056,490

$

260,599,521

$

198,775,990

Unfunded Commitments

(52,535,598

)

(45,933,914

)

(25,713,158

)

Participations Sold

(30,768,439

)

(30,048,976

)

(13,453,409

)

PPP Payoffs

(51,227,098

)

(28,154,553

)

(5,630,997

)

Net Unamortized Fees & Costs

(1,465,746

)

(1,121,949

)

(1,799,218

)

Other Changes

(11,900,441

)

(4,082,797

)

(2,281,680

)

Total Gross Loans

178,159,167

151,257,331

149,897,528

Contact: Donnie Turlington
Phone: 336-991-7711
Email: dturlington@bouvierkelly.com


