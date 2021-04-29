Triad Business Bank Celebrates One Year Anniversary and Provides March Quarter Results
GREENSBORO, N.C., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Business Bank (OTC Pink – “TBBC”) was founded a year ago on a vision that it would be “Pivotal to the Economic Success of the Triad’s Business Community”. In the last twelve months, TBBC has delivered on its vision.
Within days of opening, the CARES Act was passed, and TBBC engaged in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide over $100 million of loans to businesses in need, potentially saving more than 12,000 jobs. In the months that followed, TBBC shifted its focus to building core commercial relationships. On March 16, 2021 Triad Business Bank celebrated our one-year anniversary, and we have much to celebrate. As of March 31, 2021, TBBC had $178 million in gross loans outstanding (including PPP loans) after originating $326 million of core and PPP loans to businesses in the last twelve months. Total deposits have grown to $188 million and over 100 local businesses are using the Bank’s treasury management systems for their cash management needs. The PPP program helped the Bank to develop hundreds of business relationships. Together with these businesses, shareholders, board members and management, TBBC is building a powerful foundation in the Triad. We believe our customers and shareholders will prosper for many years to come,” commented Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer.
We are pleased to provide our shareholders with the Bank’s March 31, 2021 quarterly results, including linked quarter comparisons and comparisons to the first-twelve months projections provided in the Fall 2019 Investor Presentation:
Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights:
Pre-provision operating loss (prior to provision for loan loss and tax expense) declined to $117,000 from $446,000
$1.8 million of PPP fees ($1.4 million net of loan costs) remain unrealized
Non-PPP revenue increased 56%
Net interest margin expanded 10 basis points to 2.51% from 2.41%
Total revenue increased 18% to $1.9 million
Linked Quarter Balance Sheet Highlights:
Total assets reached $265 million, a 20% increase
Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts grew 104% to $56 million
Net core loans increased 30% to $95 million while net PPP loans increased to $83 million
Total deposits increased $39 million to $188 million
Core deposits increased $34 million to $179 million
Treasury Services exceeded 100 customers
Allowance for loan loss increased to $1.2 million, equal to 1.25% of core loans
No classified, non-performing or past due assets reported
New loan pipeline remained robust at $150 million
Small Business Administration repaid $22.5 million of PPP loans in both the March 2021 quarter and the December 2020 quarter
Originated $27.6 million of PPP loans in the March 2021 quarter
Select March 31, 2021 financial data compared to management projections provided in the Fall 2019 Investor Presentation (the “Plan”):
Total assets reached $265 million, compared to the Plan projection of $186 million
Bank employees total 38 compared to 23 projected in the Plan
Loans outstanding totaled $178 million compared to our Plan of $114 million
Deposits were $188 million compared to our Plan of $142 million
Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $56 million compared to $22 million projected in the Plan
Treasury customers exceeded 100 businesses with $39 million of noninterest bearing balances compared to our Plan projection of 40 businesses with $20 million in deposits
Tangible book value per share of $8.66 compared to our Plan of $8.66; however, adjusting for impairment of the deferred tax asset, the non-GAAP tangible book value per share at March 31, 2021 was $8.90
Pre-provision loss for the March quarter was $117,000 compared to $308,000 projected in the Plan
March Quarter Results
The Bank had a net loss of $397,000 or $0.08 per share, for the March 2021 quarter compared to a net loss of $728,000 or $0.14 per share, in the December quarter. However, when considering results before the provision for loan losses, the linked-quarter operating loss declined 74% to $117,000 in March from $446,000 in December, following net operating losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 of $758,000 and $1.0 million, respectively.
The Bank’s primary source of income is the spread it earns between its interest earning assets, which are primarily loans and investments, and the cost it pays for its funding sources, which are primarily deposits. Net interest income increased $184,000 to $1.5 million in the March quarter compared to the December quarter. The Bank’s net interest margin continued to rise to 2.51% in the March quarter from 2.41% in the December 2020 quarter, 1.76% in the September 2020 quarter and 1.45% in the June 2020 quarter. Hamadi commented, “As the Bank continues to build the core loan portfolio, the net interest margin should continue to rise”. In the March quarter, the average balance of core loans increased to $84.2 million from $60.6 million in the December quarter. The weighted average yield on these loans declined to 3.50% in the March quarter from 3.79% in the December quarter. The Bank applies a disciplined pricing model that it believes will yield consistent results over time. In the March quarter, the yield curve steepened which is expected to help the Bank’s margins in future periods.
PPP Update
In the March quarter, the Bank originated 96 new PPP loans totaling $27.6 million. The SBA made $22.5 million of principal forgiveness payments on the Bank’s PPP loan portfolio, which resulted in a $5.1 million net increase in PPP loans to a total of $84.9 million on March 31, 2021. During the March quarter, the Bank realized $746,000 of interest and fee income on the PPP portfolio, a decrease of $135,000 from the prior quarter. On March 31, 2021, the Bank had $1.8 million remaining in unrealized PPP fees ($1.4 million net of unrealized costs). Since inception, the Bank has originated 447 PPP loans for over $134 million. PPP revenue as a percentage of total revenue declined from 54% in the December quarter to 39% in the March quarter. The growth in core earnings of the Bank reduced the reliance on PPP revenue. Core interest income and noninterest income (total revenue less PPP revenue) increased 56% in the March quarter compared to the December quarter.
Treasury Services Update
In March, the Bank added its 100th treasury customer. These customers are businesses that use the Bank’s treasury systems to manage their primary operating accounts. On March 31, 2021, these businesses had $39 million of noninterest bearing deposits, $16 million of other deposits and almost half of core loans outstanding. Treasury fees are an important source of fee income and is expected to grow over time commensurate with activity. Robin Hager, President and Chief Operating Officer commented, “When we formed the Bank, we chose to invest in what we believe is the best suite of Treasury Management systems on the market. The ease and quality of our systems are bringing us more business relationships than anticipated.”
Loans and Deposits
The Bank’s net loans increased $26.6 million to $177.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, which included a $22.1 million increase in core loans, $4.8 million net increase in PPP loans offset by a $280,000 increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”). On March 31, 2021, core loans totaled $95.1 million and surpassed PPP loans which totaled $83.0 million. The ALLL totaled $1.2 million, or 1.25% of core loans on March 31, 2021.
For the March quarter, the Bank originated $65.5 million of new loans which included unfunded commitments. New PPP loans in the amount of $28 million and $23 million of core loans were originated during the first quarter of 2021. Unfunded loans (lines of credit and construction lines) increased from $46.0 million to $52.5 million. For the last twelve months, the Bank originated $326.1 million of loans with $178.2 million in gross loans outstanding on March 31, 2021. Unfunded loans totaled $52.5 million. Loans sold through participations totaled $30.8 million. PPP payoffs and forgiveness payments totaled $51.2 million and other changes totaled $13.4 million.
On March 31, 2021, the Bank had 112 core loans in its portfolio totaling $95.1 million in outstanding balances and $147.6 million of gross core loans including unfunded commitments. The average size of new core loans originated was $1.3 million. On March 31, 2021, 56% of the Bank’s outstanding core loan portfolio was Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) in nature:
Loan Diversification
Loan Category
3/31/2021
Composition
Other Construction & Land Development
$
12,518,620
Non‐Owner Occupied CRE
$
29,651,385
Total CRE
$
42,170,006
44%
Owner Occupied RE
$
23,649,014
C&I
$
29,322,816
Total C&I
$
52,971,829
56%
Other Revolving Loans
$
1,287
0%
Total
$
95,143,122
Total deposits increased $39.1 million during the quarter and totaled $187.8 million on March 31, 2021, while core deposits increased $34.1 million to $179.0 million. Growth in core deposits was due primarily to growth in noninterest bearing demand balances which increased $28.6 million to $56.0 million. Treasury Services business customers demand balances totaled $39 million of the $56 million of total noninterest bearing balances. Money market, NOW and time deposit balances increased $11 million to $132 million. For the March quarter, the Bank acquired 81 new deposit relationships, bringing the total number of deposit accounts to 581 on March 31, 2021. The average balance of each deposit relationship was $323,000.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $32,000 to $1.8 million in the March quarter compared to the prior quarter. The increase in expense was due primarily to increased compensation expense.
Due to increased activity, the Bank has a total of 38 employees compared to our Plan projection of 23 employees. The added personnel are in sales, underwriting, treasury management, loan and deposit operations, and customer service management. Hamadi commented, “We could not have planned for the extraordinary events of this last year. Although the PPP revenue in particular is nonrecurring, the unique opportunity of the PPP afforded the Bank the ability to stay ahead of our original operating plan while building a broader and deeper organization capable of growing well beyond the forecast.”
Credit Risk
The Bank had no nonperforming assets and reported no criticized or substandard assets on March 31, 2021. The Bank’s emerging loan portfolio has been underwritten with an eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on cashflows of prospective businesses. Many of these businesses are prospering in the current environment and have either stable or expanding revenues. By building a loan portfolio as the quarantines began, the Bank has been able to assess credit risk with a high level of clarity.
Deferred Tax Asset, Non-GAAP Measure
The Bank’s tangible book value per share on March 31, 2021 was $8.66. Organization and startup costs during the organization period and net operating losses during the first twelve-months of operations created a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million. This asset is currently fully impaired and will be carried at $0 until sufficient, verifiable evidence exists to demonstrate that the deferred tax asset will more likely than not be realized. At that time, the valuation allowance will be reversed. On March 31, 2021, the valuation allowance lowered tangible book value per share by $0.24 from $8.90 (a non-GAAP measurement). On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per share fell from $9.02 on December 31, 2020 to $8.90 at March 31, 2021 when adding back the impairment of the deferred tax asset.
Outlook
“As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, we are pleased to see that the opportunity for TBBC in the Triad is greater than our original forecast. TBBC’s assets are 42% greater than Plan; loans are 56% higher and core demand deposit accounts are over 100% greater than Plan. The extraordinary growth over the first year has allowed the Bank to invest more than we expected while not compromising efforts to achieve profitability. We are pleased to have built a larger than projected sales and service team with more bankers, treasury officers and support staff. On March 31, 2021, the Bank had 38 employees versus our Plan of 23. On April 28, 2021 we announced the hiring of a commercial real estate team, led by Robert Gray, President of Commercial Real Estate, and Chad Davis, Senior Commercial Real Estate Lender. We believe the addition of this real estate-based lending team will complement the Bank’s strong C&I focus and is expected to help balance loans with the robust deposit growth. To date, the Bank’s core deposits have increased faster that core loans. At quarter end, the Bank had $1.8 million of deferred PPP revenue ($1.4 million net of deferred costs) that has yet to be recognized. This deferred revenue, should continue to bolster the Bank’s total revenue through late in 2021 at which time we anticipate core operations will be profitable. We are pleased with the Bank’s results on our first anniversary, and as we look forward, we believe TBBC will continue to exceed expectations.” Hamadi commented.
About Triad Business Bank
With three co-equal offices located in Winston-Salem, High Point and Greensboro, Triad Business Bank focuses on meeting the needs of small to midsize businesses and their owners by providing loans, treasury management and private banking, all with a high level of personal attention and best-in-class technology. For more information, visit www.triadbusinessbank.com
Forward Looking Language
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Triad Business Bank. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of Triad Business Bank and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Triad Business Bank undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Triad Business Bank
Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Assets
Noninterest-bearing cash
$
4,899,326
$
1,398,613
$
736,435
$
246,655
Interest-bearing due from banks
17,259,583
39,763,399
70,015,162
24,851,368
Securities
59,398,336
26,065,622
18,032,330
17,978,181
Federal funds sold
-
-
-
-
PPP Loans
83,016,045
78,173,460
100,057,189
99,731,136
Core Loans
95,143,122
73,083,871
49,840,339
13,847,114
Allowance for loan loss
(1,190,350
)
(910,079
)
(628,371
)
(173,808
)
Loans net
176,968,817
150,347,252
149,269,157
113,404,442
Other assets
6,055,184
3,528,292
3,220,127
2,817,054
Total assets
$
264,581,247
$
221,103,178
$
241,273,211
$
159,297,700
Liabilities
Demand deposits
$
55,978,388
$
27,409,213
$
18,681,865
$
32,596,234
Interest-bearing NOW
21,956,030
19,067,897
4,737,561
2,670,394
Interest-bearing savings & MMA
101,058,331
98,446,048
70,005,273
33,845,514
Time deposits
8,818,530
3,806,611
501,000
500,000
Total Deposits
187,811,279
148,729,769
93,925,699
69,612,142
Other borrowings
20,685,620
24,946,988
99,713,260
41,228,228
Fed Funds Purchased
9,346,000
-
-
-
Other liabilities
2,523,648
2,569,615
2,238,944
1,963,004
Total Liabilities
220,366,548
176,246,372
195,877,903
112,803,374
Shareholders' Equity
Common Stock
49,822,062
49,730,750
49,639,875
49,549,875
Accumulated Deficit
(5,801,946
)
(5,404,682
)
(4,676,843
)
(3,464,641
)
AOCI
194,583
530,738
432,276
409,092
Total Shareholders' Equity
44,214,699
44,856,806
45,395,308
46,494,326
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
264,581,247
$
221,103,178
$
241,273,211
$
159,297,700
Shares outstanding
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
Tangible book value per share
$
8.66
$
8.79
$
8.90
$
9.11
Triad Business Bank
Income Statement (unaudited)
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
For three months ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Interest Income
Interest & Fees on PPP Loans
$
745,907
$
881,063
$
514,893
$
378,879
Interest & Fees on Core Loans
727,116
577,864
341,619
33,624
Interest & Dividend Income on Securities
254,383
155,893
132,261
96,280
Interest Income on balances Due from Banks
8,354
9,428
6,623
12,160
Other Interest Income
4,548
440
364
-
Total Interest Income
1,740,308
1,624,688
995,760
520,943
Interest Expense
Interest on NOW Deposits
53,207
20,350
11,221
4,749
Interest on Savings & MMA Deposits
183,260
272,626
147,500
61,929
Interest on Time Deposits
12,369
5,373
1,011
219
Interest on Borrowings
18,525
41,947
54,271
11,320
Other Interest Expense
4,139
-
-
-
Total Interest Expense
271,500
340,296
214,003
78,217
Net Interest Income
1,468,808
1,284,392
781,757
442,726
Provision for Loan Losses
280,271
281,708
454,563
173,808
Net Interest Income After Provision for LL
1,188,537
1,002,684
327,194
268,918
Total Noninterest Income
87,062
19,290
40,230
1,211
Total Gain(Loss) on Securities
108,488
-
-
-
Noninterest Expense
Salaries & Benefits
1,152,497
1,087,939
924,103
927,050
Premises & Equipment
114,060
139,222
114,659
83,024
Total Other Noninterest Expense
514,794
522,652
540,864
453,611
Total Noninterest Expense
1,781,351
1,749,813
1,579,626
1,463,685
Loss before Income Tax
(397,264
)
(727,839
)
(1,212,202
)
(1,193,556
)
Income Tax
-
-
-
-
Net Loss
$
(397,264
)
$
(727,839
)
$
(1,212,202
)
$
(1,193,556
)
Net Loss per Share
Basic & Diluted
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.24
)
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic & Diluted
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,102,984
5,066,972
Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Loss
$
(116,993
)
$
(446,131
)
$
(757,639
)
$
(1,019,748
)
Non-GAAP Measures
Tangible Book Value
Actual
Non-GAAP
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
44,214,699
$
45,424,999
Shares Outstanding
5,102,984
5,102,984
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$
8.66
$
8.90
Deferred Tax Asset
$
1,210,300
$
1,210,300
Valuation Allowance
$
(1,210,300
)
$
-
Recorded Deferred Tax Asset
-
1,210,300
Effect of Non-GAAP Measure on Tangible Book Value
$
0.24
During the start-up phase of the Bank, a valuation allowance was created which fully
impairs the Deferred Tax Asset. When sufficient, verifiable evidence exists
demonstrating that the Deferred Tax Asset will more likely than not be realized, the
valuation allowance will be eliminated. The Non-GAAP measure is shown to
disclose the effect on tangible book value per share at 3/31/2021 had there been no
valuation allowance at that date.
Pre-Provision Income
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Loss Before Income Tax
$
(397,264
)
$
(727,839
)
$
(1,212,202
)
Provision For Loan Losses
$
280,271
$
281,708
$
454,563
Pre-Provision Income Before Income Tax (Non-GAAP)
$
(116,993
)
$
(446,131
)
$
(757,639
)
Triad Business Bank
Key Ratios & Other Information
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
Interest
Interest
Interest
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Yield On Average Loans
Average PPP Loans
$
82,415,770
$
745,907
3.670
%
$
91,896,995
$
881,063
3.810
%
$
99,977,261
$
514,893
2.070
%
Average Core Loans
84,170,458
727,116
3.500
%
60,607,443
577,864
3.790
%
32,727,499
341,619
4.200
%
Yield on Average Investment Securities
$
34,984,755
$
254,383
2.950
%
$
22,384,551
$
155,893
2.770
%
$
18,175,828
$
132,261
2.930
%
Net Interest Margin
Interest Income
$
1,740,308
$
1,624,688
$
995,760
Interest Expense
271,500
340,296
214,003
Average Earnings Assets
$
237,416,584
$
211,891,706
$
178,851,143
Net Interest Income & Net Interest Margin
1,468,808
2.509
%
1,284,392
2.411
%
781,757
1.758
%
Loan to Asset Ratio
Loan Balance
$
178,159,167
$
151,257,331
$
149,897,528
Total Assets
264,581,247
67.336
%
221,103,178
68.410
%
241,273,211
62.128
%
Leverage Ratio
Tier 1 Capital
$
44,020,116
$
44,326,068
$
44,963,032
Avg Total Assets
242,160,119
214,998,592
181,804,169
Avg FRB Borrowings
22,689,965
20.057
%
47,422,123
26.451
%
60,676,003
37.120
%
Loans
Originated Loans
$
326,056,490
$
260,599,521
$
198,775,990
Unfunded Commitments
(52,535,598
)
(45,933,914
)
(25,713,158
)
Participations Sold
(30,768,439
)
(30,048,976
)
(13,453,409
)
PPP Payoffs
(51,227,098
)
(28,154,553
)
(5,630,997
)
Net Unamortized Fees & Costs
(1,465,746
)
(1,121,949
)
(1,799,218
)
Other Changes
(11,900,441
)
(4,082,797
)
(2,281,680
)
Total Gross Loans
178,159,167
151,257,331
149,897,528
Contact: Donnie Turlington
Phone: 336-991-7711
Email: dturlington@bouvierkelly.com