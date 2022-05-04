U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

New trial data shows three key management practices increase corn yield potential

·7 min read

Golden Harvest agronomy team discusses seeding rates, precision fertilizer placement and fungicide applications to optimize corn hybrid yield potential

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Harvest announced today new trial data reinforcing the importance of understanding the interactions between hybrid genetics, environment and certain management practices is the key to maximizing corn yield potential. To evaluate the response of Golden Harvest® hybrids to management practices, such as seeding rate, fertility and foliar-applied fungicides, the Golden Harvest agronomy research team implemented field trials across the Midwest in collaboration with local universities. Golden Harvest Eastern Agronomic Research Scientist Brad Bernhard, Ph.D., and Steve Wilkens, Golden Harvest Agronomy Manager for the East, share how pairing the right Golden Harvest corn hybrid with the right management practices can help maximize yield potential.

Select the optimum seeding rate for each hybrid

Optimal seeding rate is hybrid specific and environment dependent. Depending on agronomic characteristics, the grain yield potential of some corn hybrids is more easily influenced by increasing seeding rate.

"When determining the optimum seeding rate, it's important to consider things like the hybrid's ear type," said Bernhard. "Hybrids that exhibit ear flex tend to produce a larger ear at lower planting populations and a smaller ear at higher populations, while fixed ear hybrids produce the same number of kernels per ear, regardless of population."

Golden Harvest offers a couple hybrids that are a good choice for farmers looking to increase seeding rate to maximize yield potential, including Golden Harvest corn hybrid G10D21.

"This hybrid retains ear size with increased seeding rates, making it extremely responsive to higher populations in high-yield environments," said Bernhard. "However, it also maintains yield potential in lower-yield environments at average seeding rates, as it frequently produces a second harvestable ear."

G10D21 yield response to seeding rate. Source: Syngenta.
G10D21 yield response to seeding rate. Source: Syngenta.

Selecting the appropriate seeding rate for each hybrid's agronomic characteristics is crucial to helping achieve high yield potential in corn production.

Precisely place fertilizer

Precision fertilizer placement provides available nutrients close to the plant. The use of phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen helps corn plants develop strong roots, stems and foliage to increase corn yield potential.

Systems for precision fertilizer application include planter-applied fertilizer, banded fertilizer and strip-tilled fertilizer. Differing from broadcast applications, which increase the fertilizer rate, precision fertilizer application works best by concentrating the same or reduced fertilizer rate in a more concentrated area near the plant.

There are a few Golden Harvest corn hybrids that respond well to precision fertilizer applications.

"I would describe Golden Harvest corn hybrid G14N11 as a management-driven hybrid," said Bernhard. "This hybrid consistently responded better to banded and planter-applied fertilizer applications than other hybrids in trials throughout 2019 to 2021. Similar results were seen with Golden Harvest corn hybrid G15J91: Planter-applied fertilizer increased yield by 40 bushels per acre (bu/A) at our Slater, Iowa, trial site in 2021."

G15J91 response to planter-applied fertility at Slater, Iowa, in 2021. Source: Syngenta.
G15J91 response to planter-applied fertility at Slater, Iowa, in 2021. Source: Syngenta.

Proper fertilizer placement can increase late-season standability to ultimately increase yield potential in farmers' fields.

Apply fungicide to maximize return on investment

Fungicide applications can prevent plant diseases like tar spot, Southern rust and gray leaf spot from developing, while also helping suppress disease pressure that may already be present in a field.

"But the right fungicide can do even more for your corn plant health than prevent disease," explained Wilkens. "Fungicide applications can also lead to increased standability and stay-green, which prolongs photosynthesis and can boost yield potential."

In trials, Golden Harvest corn hybrid G11V76 consistently showed a large response to fungicide applications in both high and low disease environments. Across 14 trials, most of which had low disease pressure, the hybrid averaged a 12 bu/A yield response to fungicide.

Golden Harvest corn hybrid G14N11 also saw significant improvement in yield and late-season plant health from fungicide applications in high and low disease environments. Yield response to fungicide applications averaged 10 bu/A across 22 research trials for this hybrid.

G11V76 response to foliar fungicide application across 14 locations in 2019 through 2021. Source: Syngenta.
G11V76 response to foliar fungicide application across 14 locations in 2019 through 2021. Source: Syngenta.

"Providing research insights on hybrid response to different management systems is one of the ways Golden Harvest shows its commitment to our farmers," said Wilkens. "Farmers can connect with their local Golden Harvest Seed Advisor for more recommendations to maximize corn yield potential this growing season."

For more considerations as farmers get deeper into the 2022 growing season, Golden Harvest offers a library of agronomy articles with actionable data and local insights to help manage fields for maximum yield potential. The Agronomy in Action 2022 Research Review also gives access to more insights and recommendations pertinent to your field.

To find better solutions for your corn and soybean acres, contact a Golden Harvest Seed Advisor at GoldenHarvestSeeds.com.

Golden Harvest Eastern Agronomic Research Scientist Brad Bernhard, Ph.D, discusses how pairing specific hybrids with the right management practices can transform a corn farmer&#x002019;s yield potential.
Golden Harvest Eastern Agronomic Research Scientist Brad Bernhard, Ph.D, discusses how pairing specific hybrids with the right management practices can transform a corn farmer’s yield potential.

About Golden Harvest

Golden Harvest Seeds has been working with and listening to farmers with intention since 1973, offering in-depth seeds expertise combined with the local agronomic know-how of an independent Golden Harvest Seed Advisor to help identify custom solutions for every corn and soybean acre. Today, each Golden Harvest hybrid or variety is bred with the individual needs of hardworking farmers in mind. Golden Harvest® corn hybrids feature elite genetics with proven performance and the most complete above- and below-ground insect control solutions with the Agrisure Duracade® and Agrisure Viptera® trait stacks. Golden Harvest soybean varieties include the industry's broadest trait choice and exclusive genetics that set a new standard for performance and yield potential.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GldnHarvest, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/goldenharvestseeds/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GldnHarvest.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests.

Web Resources:
Golden Harvest
E-Luminate
Golden Harvest Agronomy Articles
Agronomy in Action sites
Newsroom
Thrive

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

All photos are either the property of Syngenta or are used with permission.

Product performance assumes disease presence.

© 2022 Syngenta. Important: Always read and follow label and bag tag instructions; only those labeled as tolerant to glufosinate may be sprayed with glufosinate ammonium-based herbicides. LibertyLink®, Liberty® and the Water Droplet logo are registered trademarks of BASF. HERCULEX® and the HERCULEX Shield are trademarks of Corteva Agriscience LLC. HERCULEX Insect Protection technology by Corteva Agriscience LLC. Under federal and local laws, only dicamba-containing herbicides registered for use on dicamba-tolerant varieties may be applied. See product labels for details and tank mix partners. Golden Harvest® and NK® soybean varieties are protected under granted or pending U.S. variety patents and other intellectual property rights, regardless of the trait(s) within the seed. The Enlist E3® soybean, LibertyLink®, LibertyLink® GT27®, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and XtendFlex® soybean traits may be protected under numerous United States patents. It is unlawful to save soybeans containing these traits for planting or transfer to others for use as a planting seed. Only dicamba formulations that employ VaporGrip® Technology are approved for use with Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® and XtendFlex® soybeans. Only 2,4-D choline formulations with Colex-D® Technology are approved for use with Enlist E3® soybeans. The trademarks or service marks displayed or otherwise used herein are the property of a Syngenta Group Company. ENLIST E3® soybean technology is jointly developed with Corteva Agriscience LLC and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. The ENLIST trait and ENLIST Weed Control System are technologies owned and developed by Corteva Agriscience LLC. ENLIST® and ENLIST E3® are trademarks of Corteva Agriscience LLC. GT27® is a trademark of M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. and BASF. Roundup Ready 2 Xtend®, Roundup Ready 2 Yield®, XtendFlex® and YieldGard VT Pro® are registered trademarks used under license from the Bayer Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. More information about Syngenta corn traits is available at http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

Golden Harvest Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Harvest)
Golden Harvest Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden Harvest)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trial-data-shows-three-key-management-practices-increase-corn-yield-potential-301539141.html

SOURCE Golden Harvest

