Trial to start for NYC developer accused of murder-for-hire plot against disloyal employee

When Queens resident Xin “Chris” Gu left the faltering property development company he worked for he took several high-ticket clients with him — and for that he had to die, according to federal prosecutors.

Gu’s former boss will stand trial alongside a group of alleged hired killers in Brooklyn Federal Court, accused of paying to whack his turncoat employee outside a Queens karaoke bar in 2019.

Opening arguments are slated to start this week in the murder-for-hire trial of developer Quin Ming “Allen” Yu, 55, of Oyster Bay, L.I., and three other men.

Gu, 31, worked for Yu’s firm, Amaco, but the company was having financial difficulties and in 2018 Gu started complaining to co-workers about how the place was being run, according to the feds.

He quit on Aug. 18, 2018, during an in-person meeting with Yu. But he didn’t leave empty-handed. Several clients followed Gu to his new company, including one worth more than $1 million to Amaco, the feds allege.

“I treat him much better than my son. Can’t believe. Also I am upset myself trust him too much,” Yu wrote to an associate a day after Gu’s resignation, according to court filings.

Enraged, Yu went to his nephew, You You, 35, and told him to hire someone to kill his disloyal subordinate, the feds allege. The cousin turned to Zhe Zhang, 35, who assembled a team, including accused triggerman Antony Abreu, 35, according to prosecutors.

The plan was to rub out Gu the same night he was hosting more than 100 people at a Lunar New Year’s bash for his new company.

https://www.nydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/394-19-Homicide-109-pct-02-12-19-FINAL-VIDEO.mp4

The party started at an event space in Flushing on Feb. 11, 2019, moved to nearby Shangri-La Karaoke on Fowler Ave. near 131st St. and went into the early hours of the next day.

Gu finally called an Uber for a ride home at about 2:30 a.m. but Zhang and Abreu were waiting outside, the feds allege.

Story continues

Abreu stepped out of a parked white Honda Accord and shot Gu multiple times, according to the feds.

Video shows the shooter, dressed in a black puffy jacket with a hood over his head and a mask on his face, walk past Gu then quickly turn around, pull out a gun and rush him from behind. The camera catches the bright blue of the shooter’s surgical glove as he lifts the gun and points it at the back of Gu’s head.

Zhang drove Abreu away in the Honda, the feds said.

You got $150,000 to plan the hit while Zhang, who was already running a lucrative marijuana trade, was offered a stake in Yu’s company so he could have a legitimate income, according to prosecutors. Abreu was paid with a high-priced Richard Mille watch, prosecutors said.

Defense lawyers are expected to make a meal out of a statement made by one of the government’s informants, David “Potato” Yu, who bragged to a fellow Bloods gang member the day after the shooting that he made a lot of money and was involved in the shooting.

In a text exchange, he sent his gang compatriot a link to a video of the shooting and said he “did that,” according to evidence at a court hearing last week.

That information didn’t get into the hands of defense attorneys until the weeks leading up to the trial.

Last week Zhang’s attorney, Henry Mazurek, grilled an FBI agent working the case, Christopher Lin, on why records of David Yu’s statements weren’t included in authority’s successful application to get a search warrant for cell tower data for Zhang’s smartphone.

Mazurek was trying to get Judge Carol Bagley Amon to suppress evidence from the search warrant on the grounds that the warrant was signed on the basis of a false statement.

But Lin argued investigators believed Abreu was the shooter, not David Yu, noting that a witness saw Abreu wearing purple-blue latex gloves near a Honda Accord with temporary paper plates — similar to the sedan that left the shooting.

Lin testified he created a chart of suspects — he said to aid him in keeping the case information organized during the investigation — that wasn’t part of the FBI file. The chart labeled David Yu as a “possible shooter/driver” and noted Yu told a Bloods member he “committed the shooting.”

Lin explained in court that when he wrote “committed the shooting” he meant David Yu “took part in this murder” but wasn’t the killer.

Ultimately, federal prosecutors decided they wouldn’t use evidence from the search warrant showing where Zhang was at the time of the murder, meaning Amon wouldn’t have to rule on whether false statements were used.

Allan Yu, his nephew You, Zhang and Abreu all face charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire and the possibility of mandatory life sentences.