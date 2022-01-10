U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

TRIALCARD RELEASES 2021 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

·4 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrialCard Incorporated, a full-service life sciences commercialization partner, today released its 2021 annual highlights, detailing the organization's impressive growth and performance over the past year.

"2021 was another phenomenal year for TrialCard," said Scott Dulitz, TrialCard's President and Chief Strategy Officer. "We added several new customers to our market-leading patient access and affordability business segments and saw impressive double-digit growth within our Policy Reporter and Engage HCP by TrialCard segments. Last year alone, TrialCard supported over 400 life science companies by helping to simplify access to their life-changing products."

Some of the more newsworthy items from 2021 include:

  • The successful August launch of Engage HCP by TrialCard, a new expanded suite of services that serves as a complement to a biopharma brand's field teams. These augmented services, which include Field Reimbursement Managers, Clinical Nurse Educators, Medical Science Liaisons, Pharmaceutical Institutional, Sales, and Specialty Representatives, Rare Disease Professionals, and Telepromotion Agents, strengthen TrialCard's original position in virtual detailing, which began several years ago.

  • The November acquisition of Archer Healthcare, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company that helps address challenges pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers face in accessing providers, engaging with patients, and improving outcomes, further bolstered the Engage HCP by TrialCard offering. This marked TrialCard's sixth acquisition in the past three years.

  • Impressive YOY growth of Policy Reporter, a company acquired by TrialCard in November 2019. Policy Reporter provides a cutting-edge service that automates the necessary, but often challenging need to stay abreast of policy and formulary information across the payer landscape, which improves patient access and payer intelligence. In February 2021, Policy Reporter launched its Coverage Viewer Pharmacy Edition, becoming the first and only provider in the marketplace to offer detailed policy coverage criteria layered with both pharmacy and medical covered lives data. Then, in September, a new strategic consulting practice, Access Acuity by Policy Reporter, was introduced. These consulting services assist life science companies with managing the commercialization and market access strategies for healthcare products and services, including biopharmaceuticals, medical devices and technology, and diagnostics.

  • In October, TrialCard named Scott Dulitz as President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Joe Abdalla President & Chief Commercial Officer.

  • After a rigorous recertification process, TrialCard once again achieved the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the gold standard in data security management and places TrialCard among the industry's best in data security and privacy. TrialCard has held this certification since 2018.

  • TrialCard was recognized as the fifth fastest growing privately held company in the Triangle area by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). This marks the eleventh time in its twenty-one-year history that TrialCard has been named a Fast 50 winner and marks two consecutive top five finishes for the company, who notched a second-place finish last year.

  • In April, TrialCard announced that it had raised $108,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake (RMH), surpassed its anticipated fundraising goal, an ambitious task made even more difficult by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"TrialCard's success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of its employees," added Joe Abdalla, President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Our organic growth, coupled with strategic acquisitions within the past three years, has allowed TrialCard to provide an unsurpassed patient experience. Our goal is to help patients obtain—and remain on—vital medications that improve quality of life. We look forward to continuing this trend in 2022 and beyond."

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is a full-service life sciences commercialization partner that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization needs for more than 400 life science customers and has connected nearly 36 million patients with more than $22 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:
Landy Townsend
VP, Marketing & Communications
TrialCard Incorporated
ltownsend@trialcard.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trialcard-releases-2021-annual-highlights-301456923.html

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated

