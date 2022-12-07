U.S. markets close in 6 hours

New Trialjectory Data Shows Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Patients More Likely to Seek Clinical Trial Options Prior to Treatment for Advanced Disease

·3 min read

Poster Presentation Took Place at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory ("the Company''), an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute more patient-centric clinical trials, announced today new data showing that triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients are more likely to seek clinical trial options for their disease compared to other subtypes and, in advanced disease setting, sooner and prior to treatment compared to patients with non-triple-negative breast cancer. The findings were presented as part of a poster at this year's San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

TNBC is an aggressive form of breast cancer associated with poor prognosis and accounts for 10 to 15 percent of all breast cancers. Chemotherapy remains the standard of care, with limited clinical benefit. Key findings from the presentation, which looked at TNBC patients who signed up for Trialjectory's platform compared with non-TNBC patients, include:

  • Between January 2020 and December 2021, out of nearly 10,000 breast cancer patients who signed up for Trialjectory, over a quarter (27 percent) suffered from TNBC, more than two-fold than their prevalence in the general breast cancer population.

  • Advanced TNBC patients initiated their clinical trial search earlier in their cancer journey, even before receiving chemotherapy, compared to non-TNBC patients (34 percent versus 22 percent).

  • 39 percent of TNBC patients were also willing to travel any distance within the U.S. to enroll in a clinical trial compared to 34 percent of non-TNBC patients. Importantly, this motivation did not lessen during the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating that, with the right access, diverse patient populations are willing to participate in clinical trials.

"When patients are diagnosed with TNBC, their treatment options in the clinic are limited, and the chance that the disease comes back is much higher," said Avital Gaziel, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, Trialjectory. "Our data suggests that the more aggressive the cancer diagnosis is, the more likely that patients will start searching for clinical trial options earlier and, in the case of TNBC, prior to standard treatment. This may reflect the lack of effective standard-of-care treatments for TNBC, as well as the motivation to avoid chemotherapy. These patients need experimental treatments that could change their futures and save their lives."

Dr. Gaziel continued, "The strength of the Trialjectory platform is that it allows us to understand not just the clinical and pathological aspects of a diverse patient population's diagnoses but also directly link those parameters to their thoughts, motivations and barriers to treatment. The data also allows us to quantify what other studies haven't been able to demonstrate – a meaningful difference in how patients suffering from aggressive or later-stage cancers make treatment decisions compared with others. This knowledge enables Trialjectory to find the right clinical trials for patients and make these trials accessible to all, as well as help the pharmaceutical industry to better understand what drives patients to make the choices that they do when battling cancer for optimizing clinical trial design."

About Trialjectory
Trialjectory is a patient-first, AI-powered decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer treatment. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Trialjectory democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute more patient-centric clinical trials. The Company has been recognized by TIME as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2020" and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's "2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards." For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com, and follow the Company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trialjectory-data-shows-triple-negative-breast-cancer-patients-more-likely-to-seek-clinical-trial-options-prior-to-treatment-for-advanced-disease-301696751.html

SOURCE Trialjectory

