Triangle Energy (Global) Limited's (ASX:TEG) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX:TEG) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Oil and Gas companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 7.1x and even P/S higher than 1073x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Triangle Energy (Global) Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Triangle Energy (Global) as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Triangle Energy (Global) would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 98%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 30% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 4.0% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Triangle Energy (Global) is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We're very surprised to see Triangle Energy (Global) currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

