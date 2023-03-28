U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

TRIANGLE INSIGHTS GROUP ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Premier life sciences consulting firm promotes two Senior Principals to Partners

DURHAM, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triangle Insights Group, a premier strategy consulting firm that delivers high-impact solutions across the life sciences value chain, today announced two promotions that further strengthen the firm's senior leadership team. Triangle, acquired by life sciences commercialization company TrialCard in April 2022, has named both Megan Thomas and Ryan Coe as Partners.

Thomas, who joined Triangle in August 2014, has demonstrated client delivery excellence in product and portfolio commercial strategy, commercial launch planning, and pricing and market access. She currently leads the New Product Planning and Pricing and Market Access areas of focus at Triangle. Prior to joining the firm, Megan conducted academic research at the Center for Developmental Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She holds a BA in Psychology from the University of North Carolina, where she was a Morehead-Cain Scholar.

Coe, with more than eight years of leadership experience at Triangle, leads the Commercial Assessment and Due Diligence areas of focus. He also specializes in portfolio analysis, product identification and evaluation, and partnering support with private equity firms and life sciences companies. Ryan completed a fellowship in Bioengineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from the University of Washington, where he was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow. He also received a BS in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

"Megan and Ryan have made invaluable contributions to our success throughout their years at the firm," said Barrett Rankin, one of Triangle's founders. "They have both demonstrated consistent excellence in client delivery across a breadth of consulting engagements and are highly respected as key thought leaders in life sciences consulting. We look forward to their continued impact as we continue to grow."

To learn more about Triangle Insights Group, please visit https://triangleinsightsgroup.com/.

About Triangle Insights Group

Triangle Insights Group is a premier strategy consulting firm providing guidance on critical business issues to life science industry leaders.  The firm's approach combines deep industry knowledge with strong analytical rigor to drive strategic decision-making across client domains. Triangle's expertise encompasses key therapeutic areas (oncology, CNS, cell, and gene therapy) and relevant industry disciplines (pricing and market access, new product planning, and commercial strategy).  For more information, visit www.triangleinsightsgroup.com.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated is an integrated life sciences commercialization company that provides comprehensive solutions that span the entire biopharmaceutical value chain. In addition to a foundation of fully integrated, digitally enabled patient support services, its broader offerings include everything from late-stage clinical trial supply management to post-marketing HCP engagement services and proprietary data-as-a-service payer intelligence and insights. Founded in 2000, TrialCard provides commercialization support for more than 400 life sciences customers and has connected over 36 million patients with more than $23 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

Contact:
Landy Townsend
VP, Marketing & Communications
TrialCard Incorporated
ltownsend@trialcard.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triangle-insights-group-announces-senior-leadership-promotions-301781672.html

SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated

