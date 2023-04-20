Trianz Hires a Vice President of Sales to Fuel IP led DT Services Growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is pleased to announce the appointment of Prag Singh as Vice President of Sales. As an organization, Trianz continues to evolve with its 'IP Led Digital Transformation (DT) Services' as a differentiated model to help clients achieve their business objectives. Prag brings over two decades of experience driving business development strategy and will be instrumental in leading Trianz's efforts to identify and pursue new business opportunities, build strong client relationships, and drive growth across key portfolios.

Trianz's focus on building outstanding tech-enabled products, services, and experiences using its 'IP led DT Services' model accelerates transformations, reduces human dependency, and drives cost efficiency for its clients. The company recently launched two platforms: Concierto – a multi-cloud, zero code platform to Migrate, Manage, and Maximize public/private cloud and on-prem environments; and Extrica – a configurable data mesh platform that allows business and IT to harness data 'as-is and where-is'; thus bypassing large data management efforts to deliver analytics 50% faster, which are being rapidly embraced by large global enterprises.

"We are happy to have Prag join our Trianz team and help drive our business development efforts," said Seshi Vanguru, Chief Revenue Officer of Trianz. "As we continue to receive strong validation for our IP led DT services model and our transformed go-to-market strategy from our clients, I am confident that Prag's deep understanding of technology and business development strategy will be invaluable in expanding our customer base and helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals. We look forward to the impact he will make on our growth trajectory."

Prior to joining Trianz, Prag spent 15 years with HCL Technologies, where he held various leadership roles across different service industries. As Business Head for for Publishing & Education portfolio at HCLTech, Prag built and managed a $100 Million business and was responsible for closing several large deals over $100 Million TCV. Prag started his career in 1999 as Business Development Manager at Datamatics Global Services Limited. His experience and proven track record of developing and executing a comprehensive business development strategy to generate revenue and achieve long-term growth objectives make him an excellent addition to the Trianz team.

"I am excited to join Trianz at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Prag Singh. "The IP led DT services model is a unique and innovative game-changing approach that has the potential to transform the industry. I am looking forward to working with the Trianz team to continue building on its success and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Prag holds a Master's degree in Computers from Agra University, is PMP certified, and has completed the Harvard Business School Emerging Leaders Program.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

