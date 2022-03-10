U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,221.75
    -53.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,848.00
    -417.00 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,527.75
    -207.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.40
    -27.90 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.02
    +4.32 (+3.97%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.00
    +13.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9920
    +0.0440 (+2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -1.56 (-4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0900
    +0.2310 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,086.43
    -2,990.33 (-7.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.38
    -50.97 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.44
    -99.28 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Trianz Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

·4 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz is proud to be Great Place to Work®-Certified in India, after having received the Great Place to Work® Certification in the US recently. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Trianz. The scores for Trianz were significantly higher than the average in the US and on par with India's Top 100 - Best Companies to Work For across all industries and all sizes. The organization has also demonstrated an amazing global employee experience consistency with near-identical views expressed by employees all over.

Trianz Logo
Trianz Logo

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

"The GPTW certification reflects our commitment towards building a workplace that promotes the values of Integrity, Commitment, Diversity, Global Excellence, and Social Purpose," said Laura Ferracane, VP, Global Human Capital, Trianz. "To become an employer of choice during this incredible period of accelerated growth for Trianz speaks volumes about our efforts in building the next generation of leaders. At Trianz, we believe in our workforce and are grateful to our associates for their hard work and trust in us."

"This certification is an endorsement from our employees based on their trust and belief in Trianz workplace culture," said Sujit Sahoo, VP, Human Capital, Trianz. "This achievement reaffirms our focus on building a culture of learning and collaboration and investing in a talent strategy that equips our teams to make a significant impact."

"Over the past few years, we have made a significant investment into learning and development, a digital workplace, best practices in remote working, and employee wellbeing across the board.

Underpinning all of this, of course, is the fact that a majority of Trianz clients' services have transitioned into a cutting-edge digital transformation realm," said Sri Manchala, CEO, Trianz, and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Recognitions like this are a great source of pride for all of us. Having this validated by our employees, who have rated our company highly on several benchmarks, is incredibly gratifying. What makes this even more rewarding is that we accomplished this in the peak year of the Covid pandemic, in an incredible period of acceleration and remote onboarding of new employees."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Media contact:
Trianz Media Team
media.contact@trianz.com
+1-408-387-5800

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trianz-is-now-great-place-to-work-certified-301499898.html

SOURCE Trianz

Recommended Stories

  • Britain sanctions Chelsea FC's Abramovich; miner Rio cuts Russia ties

    Britain froze the assets of Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea soccer club, on Thursday in an escalation of sanctions against associates of Vladimir Putin, while mining giant Rio Tinto joined the corporate exodus from Russia. Abramovich, who is also a major shareholder of London-listed steelmaker Evraz, and six others including Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian energy giant Rosneft, became the highest-profile oligarchs sanctioned by Britain since Russian President Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cortes Campers gets purchase order from Ford dealership

    The dealership owner expects the campers made with 100% molded fiberglass and marine gelcoats to hold up to extreme weather swings.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • The Great Resignation is now 7 months long, which suggests you should quit your job, too

    Millions of workers are jumping jobs every month. And why shouldn’t they when they can get better pay, more flexibility, and greater opportunities for career growth?

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.

  • AMD Canada Gains Momentum as a Leading R&D Spender and Top Place to Work

    AMD Canada has a longstanding commitment to Research & Development (R&D) and is pleased to be ranked #12 on Canada’s Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders in 2021. The list is compiled by Research Infosou...

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers

    The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union's decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.

  • Opioid victims to confront Purdue Pharma's Sacklers in U.S. court

    Victims of America's opioid addiction epidemic will confront in court on Thursday the Sackler family members who own OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, in an attempt to force them to face their role in a crisis that claimed 500,000 overdose deaths. The two-hour hearing conducted by Zoom stemmed from a $6 billion settlement between the Sacklers and state attorneys general which could resolve claims over the family's role in the crisis without taking them to trial. It was unclear who would be chosen to speak but the official committee of creditors in the bankruptcy includes thousands of people who filed personal injury claims against Purdue Pharma.

  • ‘Our original approach didn’t quite get the job done’: Disney CEO Bob Chapek caves to pressure over company stance on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    The House of Mouse boss faced intense criticism from several employees who took to social media to speak out.

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Wheat Prices Plunge in Chicago With Global Stockpiles Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat markets remained locked limit down after a key U.S. report forecast bigger ending stockpiles even as the Ukraine war disrupts supplies out of the key Black Sea region.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fi

  • Surging nickel prices are bad news for electric car manufacturers

    The rising cost of commodities continues to prove challenging for automakers trying to make EVs more affordable.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A