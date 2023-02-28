TriasMD Acquires Gateway Surgery Center to Expand DISC Sports & Spine Model

This acquisition will elevate outpatient surgery in the region, bringing a new spine service line and new physicians to Santa Clarita.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center in Santa Clarita. The move delivers on TriasMD's promise to expand the successful data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery center (ASC) model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC").

As part of the acquisition, TriasMD becomes managing partner of the facility – to be renamed DISC Surgery Center at Gateway – and will work closely with its physician partners to integrate DISC's highest level of standards in the form of protocols, state-of-the-art equipment and patient care.

"In acquiring Gateway, we saw a great existing surgical center with a lot of opportunity to strengthen and expand its offerings," said TriasMD CEO James H. Becker. "Using DISC's ASC model as the blueprint for the future of outpatient surgery, we are excited to be delivering on our promise."

The acquisition will also bring both a new spine service line and new surgeons to the existing multidisciplinary facility. Joining orthopedic surgeons Anand Shah, MD and Mehul Taylor, MD are Mark Liker, MD, FAANS, FACS and Bjorn Lobo, MD, both of whom are prominent, board-certified neurosurgeons and leaders in minimally invasive spine.

"Having been in private practice for over 20 years, I'm excited to partner with DISC to expand access to minimally invasive spine care in Santa Clarita," said Dr. Liker. "This is a thriving community that will benefit greatly from the optimized patient experience and personalized care we will provide them in a convenient, high-quality and cost-efficient outpatient setting."

With this new ASC acquisition in Valencia, as well as a soon-to-open ASC in Marina del Rey, DISC is expanding its reach into Los Angeles and Santa Clarita, building on the patient community it has already established in Orange County. Drs. Liker, Lobo, Shah and Taylor are also now part of a network of DISC surgeons and specialists that are some of the most talented and respected in their fields.

About TriasMD

TriasMD is a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. Using the successful, data-driven model created by DISC Sports & Spine Center, TriasMD positions facilities to thrive, building a clinically integrated network of providers and monitoring the network's quality. The company's value proposition is built on three key pillars: 1) expanding patient access to leading providers and improving outcomes, 2) creating collaborative partnerships across payors and healthcare institutions to optimize the surgical experience, and 3) standardizing quality assurance for complex surgical procedures in an outpatient setting through business intelligence and analytics. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com. For more information on DISC Sports & Spine Center, visit www.discmdgroup.com.

