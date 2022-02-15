U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.25
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,382.00
    -89.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,252.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.20
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.45
    -1.01 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    +8.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3480
    -0.2020 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,678.80
    +1,470.13 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.53
    +44.32 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triazine market share is estimated to increase by USD 335.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are significantly driving the triazine market in this region.

Attractive Opportunities in Triazine Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Triazine Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Triazine Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Triazine market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.66%

  • Key market segments: Application (oil and gas, chemical processing, medical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

Triazine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 335.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.66

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Foremark Performance Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Sintez OKA LLC, and Stepan Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Triazine Market Share Trend

  • Introduction of green corrosion inhibitors

Corrosion scientists and engineers are increasingly concentrating on developing low-cost triazine concentrations. As a result, green inhibitors like triazine are becoming more popular. The European Union, for example, has financed a project to develop a novel biomimetic and environmentally friendly environmental solution to prevent microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). Biofouling will develop new triazine concentrations by incorporating microorganisms into a sol-gel coating for metal surfaces. During the forecast period, such research activities are expected to assist the market's expansion even further.

Triazine Market Challenge

  • Stringent regulations

Stringent regulations on permits, permit expiration dates, residual management concerns, and limitations for the entry of new companies into the market are all obstacles to the worldwide triazine market's growth. In large countries such as the United States, the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations are the legally enforceable requirements that vendors and the general public must follow while using water systems and water treatment chemicals such as triazine. The global triazine market is projected to be hampered by rigorous regulations in the global water treatment chemicals industry during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the triazine market.

Key market vendors insights
The triazine market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Foremark Performance Chemicals

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Hexion Inc.

  • RAG-Stiftung

  • Sintez OKA LLC

  • Stepan Co.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 34% of the triazine market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, India, and Canada are the major markets for triazine market share.

The significant increase in the demand for H2S scavengers in developed economies such as the US is expected to boost the triazine market share in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports: -
Phosphate Market - The phosphate market share is expected to increase by USD 8.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fortifying Agent Market - The fortifying agent market share is expected to increase by USD 43.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Inc.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Foremark Performance Chemicals

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Hexion Inc.

  • RAG-Stiftung

  • Sintez OKA LLC

  • Stepan Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triazine-market-will-record-a-year-over-year-growth-of-2-66-in-2022--17-000-technavio-reports-301480699.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • News: Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman diagnose Cowboys’ woes; Micah Parsons disses Joe Burrow

    The legends point to the same things everyone else sees as the cause of the Dallas drought; Micah spices up the Cowboys-Bengals game in '22. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.