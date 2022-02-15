Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triazine market share is estimated to increase by USD 335.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%. Factors such as rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are significantly driving the triazine market in this region.
Our research report on "Triazine Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Triazine market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.66%
Key market segments: Application (oil and gas, chemical processing, medical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%
Triazine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 335.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.66
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, India, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Foremark Performance Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Sintez OKA LLC, and Stepan Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Triazine Market Share Trend
Introduction of green corrosion inhibitors
Corrosion scientists and engineers are increasingly concentrating on developing low-cost triazine concentrations. As a result, green inhibitors like triazine are becoming more popular. The European Union, for example, has financed a project to develop a novel biomimetic and environmentally friendly environmental solution to prevent microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). Biofouling will develop new triazine concentrations by incorporating microorganisms into a sol-gel coating for metal surfaces. During the forecast period, such research activities are expected to assist the market's expansion even further.
Triazine Market Challenge
Stringent regulations
Stringent regulations on permits, permit expiration dates, residual management concerns, and limitations for the entry of new companies into the market are all obstacles to the worldwide triazine market's growth. In large countries such as the United States, the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations are the legally enforceable requirements that vendors and the general public must follow while using water systems and water treatment chemicals such as triazine. The global triazine market is projected to be hampered by rigorous regulations in the global water treatment chemicals industry during the forecast period.
Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the triazine market.
Key market vendors insights
The triazine market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Ecolab Inc.
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
Hexion Inc.
RAG-Stiftung
Sintez OKA LLC
Stepan Co.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report
Key Segment Analysis by Application
Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 34% of the triazine market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, India, and Canada are the major markets for triazine market share.
The significant increase in the demand for H2S scavengers in developed economies such as the US is expected to boost the triazine market share in the region.
Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Related Reports: -
Phosphate Market - The phosphate market share is expected to increase by USD 8.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Fortifying Agent Market - The fortifying agent market share is expected to increase by USD 43.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%.Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Ecolab Inc.
Foremark Performance Chemicals
Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
Hexion Inc.
RAG-Stiftung
Sintez OKA LLC
Stepan Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triazine-market-will-record-a-year-over-year-growth-of-2-66-in-2022--17-000-technavio-reports-301480699.html
SOURCE Technavio