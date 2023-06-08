Tribal Group (LON:TRB) shareholders have endured a 57% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 35% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Tribal Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Tribal Group increased its revenue by 3.0%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 58% loss for shareholders, over the year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. Of course, the market can be too impatient at times. Why not take a closer look at this one so you're ready to pounce if growth does accelerate.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.1% in the last year, Tribal Group shareholders lost 57% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tribal Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tribal Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

