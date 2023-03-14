Tribe Property Technologies supports condo and rental communities nationally with VendorPM

Vancouver --News Direct-- Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

Tribe Property Technologies CEO Joseph Nakhla joins Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has announced a nationwide rollout of the VendorPM platform to Tribe communities.

Nakhla tells Proactive VendorPM allows property managers to connect with more than 30,000 service providers for a more simplified RFQ process. He also shares more details on the launch of a proprietary platform integration with the mandatory Tarion new home warranty process in the Province of Ontario.

