Tribeca and Epic Games aim to help indie filmmakers harness Unreal Engine
Epic Games' is perhaps best known as the foundation of games including , and, of course, . But it's used in many film and TV projects as well, such as and . Epic has now teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to help independent filmmakers take advantage of Unreal Engine.
Building on the Unreal Fellowship, the pair educational workshops aimed at filmmakers in New York City. They'll be able to learn from Unreal Engine experts and artists first-hand on how to use the platform's tools for things like visualization and real-time rendering, as well as how to craft virtual worlds.
Tribeca and Epic haven't revealed many specifics about the workshops yet. We've seen instances of creatives making using Unreal Engine. The platform could be an untapped resource for many filmmakers looking to make a breakthrough. And, with Unreal Engine 5 in early access, there's an even richer suite of tools at their disposal.