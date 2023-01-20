Tribeca Resources Corporation Virtually Opens the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Paul Gow, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Schmidt, co-founder and President, Tribeca Resources Corporation (TSXV: TRBC) ("Tribeca" or the "Company"), together with their company directors and advisors, joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and to open the market.

Tribeca Resources is a Chile focused copper explorer developing and growing a portfolio of exploration projects in the Chilean IOCG Belt.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c5852.html