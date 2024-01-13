Tribune exclusive: Is Amazon affiliated with multibillion secret project near South Bend?

The secretive Razor5 project that's slated for construction east of New Carlisle is a tech company that develops massive data centers across the country, officials confirmed exclusively to The Tribune Friday, declining to reveal the company's name.

The multibillion dollar data center, which has the potential to generate 1,000 or more jobs, will be built on roughly 1,000 acres.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and Meta have been building such data centers across the country. A similarly secretive project in Allen County called Project Zodiac calls for the development of data centers on 728 acres in the southeast portion of the county, near New Haven, over the next decade.

This image shows the Amazon Web Services data farm on Houchard Road just south of Post Road outside Columbus, Ohio.

AWS officials have reportedly been spotted around St. Joseph County in recent months, gathering information. But when asked to confirm if the company plans to build the data center in the area, spokeswoman Virginia Milazzo neither confirmed nor denied the information.

"AWS has a practice against commenting on rumor or speculation. … We are constantly evaluating new locations based on customer demand," she responded via email.

AWS reached an agreement in recent months to build multiple data centers in Central Ohio, including the Columbus area, totaling nearly $8 billion.

In St. Joseph County, economic development officials have been meeting with Razor5 since May about the potential multibillion dollar project that would be located near the EV battery plant that General Motors is developing with Samsung SDI.

On Friday, the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission received a petition to change the zoning from agricultural to industrial on a 640-acre parcel on the south side of Indiana 2. In addition, it received a request from county economic development officials to include the land in the Indiana Enterprise Center.

That parcel is bounded by Strawberry Road on the east and Gordon Road on the south and the Navistar Proving Grounds to the west. It would be the largest piece of land used by the data center.

The area that is blue in the middle of the map is the location of the GM/Samsung SDI plant. The shaded area northeast and south of the GM/Samsung plant is the proposed location of a massive data center.

It will be up to St. Joseph County Council to give final approval to both proposals. If all goes smoothly, the soonest that could happen would be March, according to Bill Schalliol, the county’s executive director of economic development.

Being included in the IEC property ensures that the data center or any other company would have to develop the property to a higher standard than is normally found in industrial parcels ― including landscaping, architecture and even the position of buildings.

Dubbed Razor5 for several months, the data center project also would include a smaller 280-acre parcel southwest of Edison Road and Larrison Drive that sits north of the EV battery plant that already is under construction.

Schalliol said the project could potentially provide hundreds of high-paying jobs and result in an investment that could exceed the $3.5 billion being spent by GM/Samsung.

Such data centers typically include servers, data storage drives and other equipment used to power the growth of cloud computing, which allows businesses and institutions to use networks of services hosted on the internet to store, manage and process data.

The project would likely be built in phases with sitework potentially getting underway later this year.

Schalliol said the tech company was drawn to the area because of the GM/Samsung project and the amount of water and electricity required by the battery factory. Besides those factors and the availability of land, companies also like the proximity of high-speed internet connections using the right of way along the Indiana Toll Road.

“We’re still very early in this process,” Schalliol said. “They’re still undergoing due diligence to ensure the site can meet its requirements for electricity, water and other utilities.”

If the tech company chooses to build here, it would require employees with a somewhat different skillset than most of those at the GM/Samsung plant, Schalliol said, adding that the county has also seen interest from potential GM/Samsung vendors about locating nearby.

Though some have raised the concern about businesses like GM/Samsung finding enough workers, County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer and Schalliol indicated that companies look at workforce as part of their due diligence.

“It’s up to a company to determine whether there is a sufficient labor force to support their operations,” Baxmeyer said. “But I am amazed how quick these projects have been coming our way. I never saw a community with more opportunity.”

The $3.5 billion GM/Samsung project, which is slated for completion in December 2027, will consist of 3 million square feet of manufacturing space in two main buildings and is expected to create 1,700 new jobs.

