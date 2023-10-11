Trick-or-treat: Snag yourself a pair of chocolate bar-themed Crocs just in time for Halloween

There is no shortage of possible Crocs collaborations in the future, but this time the footwear brand decided to give us something sweet, and just in time for Halloween.

Crocs unveiled a new pair of clogs late September based on America’s two most well-known chocolate candy bar brands, Hershey’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Both limited-edition pairs are decked out with the logos and colors of the chocolate candies, silver and brown for Hershey’s and orange and brown for Reese’s.

Crocs also released a set of Hershey jibbitz, candy-themed charms like a box of Twizzlers, Hershey’s Kiss, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and a Jolly Rancher to adorn your crocs. Crocs may have sold out of the charms online, but you can still get them through the Foot Locker website.

Here’s how to get your pair of Hershey's/Reese's crocs.

Where can I buy candy-themed Crocs?

Although both companies may have kept the details of this unofficial collaboration a little closer to the vest, both the Hershey’s and Reese’s crocs are available online through Crocs or Foot Locker.

Hershey’s clogs retail for about $65, while the Reese’s clog retails for $55. They are available in adult and kid shoe sizes.

Other notable Crocs collaborations

Crocs has become known for their off the wall collaborations in recent years, inciting horror, fascination and even excitement.

So far this year, the foam footwear brand has produced Shrek Crocs, Taco Bell-themed Croc slides, Barbie clogs, Minecraft themed Crocs and even Croc cowboy boots. Some of these products are still available online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hershey's and Reese's themed Crocs available in time for spooky season