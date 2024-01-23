It's tricky to tally up all of the short-term rentals in the Fox Cities, but here's what we found.

APPLETON — There isn't a quick, easy answer for how many short-term rentals there are in the Fox Cities. But there are a host of reasons why a definitive number is so elusive.

In recent months, The Post-Crescent compiled data from state and local agencies to get a sense how many short-term rentals — also known as "tourist rooming houses," "Airbnbs" or "VRBOs" — are operating in Appleton and the surrounding area.

The newspaper identified about 120 listings, but there are likely more properties operating than there are licensed. And while a couple of local cities have seen an increase in the number of rentals that are licensed, that doesn't automatically mean there's been an increase in listings.

Appleton has the most short-term rentals, followed by Menasha, according to data compiled by The Post-Crescent

Not all municipalities regulate short-term rentals the same way. Some choose to create local rules and permits, while others rely on state requirements.

Wisconsin's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issues tourist rooming house licenses for properties, sometimes through local health departments.

The DATCP provided a spreadsheet to The Post-Crescent of all of the lodging facilities currently licensed by the department in the state, as of Oct. 3, though the data did not include Dane, Milwaukee and Taylor Counties.

The Post-Crescent cross-referenced the spreadsheet with information from local health and community development departments. Some rentals had addresses listed in one municipality, but were technically located within the boundaries of another.

Based on this combined data, The Post-Crescent identified roughly 85 short-term rentals in Appleton, 12 in Menasha, 10 in Grand Chute, five in the city of Neenah, three in Little Chute, two in Fox Crossing, one in the town of Neenah and one in Sherwood.

While checking addresses, the newspaper also identified at least one in Greenville, Harrison, Wrightstown, Vandenbroek and Black Creek, respectively.

These numbers could vary, though, depending on when operators renew their licenses or permits. Also, not all properties are rented consistently throughout the year.

Popular third-party sites, such as Airbnb and VRBO, don't always provide specific addresses for short-term rentals until a person books a location. This can make it difficult for municipalities to track every property.

Some of the municipalities contacted by The Post-Crescent were unsure how many short-term rentals they had.

Local tourism leader suggests there are actually more properties

The Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau worked with AirDNA — a service that tracks listings and analyzes data across different websites, such as Airbnb and VRBO — to research how many short-term rentals are in the area, according to Pam Seidl, executive director of the tourism organization.

The research spanned roughly 19 communities, Seidl said, from Kaukauna to Neenah, Sherwood to Hortonville, down to the town of Clayton.

"Based on 2022 market estimates, at any given time, we have about 550 … places being rented," she said.

Broken down, that includes 277 in Appleton, 65 in Grand Chute, 60 in Fox Crossing/Clayton, 55 in Neenah, 38 in Menasha, 17 in Greenville/Hortonville, 13 in Kaukauna/Freedom, 10 in Little Chute, 10 in Sherwood/Town of Harrison and five in Kimberly.

Based on 2022 market estimates, at any given time, there are about 550 short-term rentals available in the Fox Cities, according to AirDNA data received by the. Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The 550 figure only covers listings where an entire place is rented out; it does not include properties where a single room is available in a home or apartment, according to Seidl.

The total number also ebbs and flows, Seidl said, because not everyone rents on a regular basis. For instance, a unit may be available during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh or when the Green Bay Packers play at home, but not during other times of the year.

In general, though, Seidl estimates that in any month, there are between 300 and 500 listings for the Fox Cities area.

"Do I believe there are many more listings in every community than there are licensed? Absolutely," she said.

More licensed properties doesn't necessarily mean an increase in rentals

In recent years, Menasha and Appleton have each seen an increase in the number of licensed tourist rooming houses, according to the cities' respective health departments.

Appleton recorded 10 licensed properties during the 2019-2020 licensing year, according to Steve Kihl, environmental health supervisor with the city's health department. In 2022-2023, Appleton had 88, he said.

Kihl guessed that could partly be because some people tried renting their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city also worked with Powerhouse Properties 920, a management company that oversees many of Appleton's short-term rentals, to add more to the licensed list, he said.

Over the last few years, Menasha went from roughly four to 11 licensed tourist rooming houses, according to Todd Drew, environmental health sanitarian with the city's health department. Like Kihl, Drew theorized the pandemic played a role. It could also be that more operators became aware of the rules. Or, he said, it's possible that all 11 properties previously existed but were unlicensed.

It can be difficult to track properties down, Drew said, between staff time constraints and other issues.

"A lot of times the advertisements are somewhat vague," he said. "… So, unless you absolutely recognize a house, it’s pretty tough."

In 2021, Wisconsin lawmakers ensured short-term rental providers and online marketplaces, like Airbnb and VRBO, collected and forwarded local room taxes, according to Bill Elliott, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association.

"When that law went into effect," Elliott said, "all of a sudden a lot of communities realized there were a lot more short-term rentals happening in their area than they knew about before because they had started seeing some of that revenue coming in."

Even at the state level, though, "it's hard to say that there's actually more rentals" operating, Elliott said. "It may just be that we know about a lot more of them now."

Editor's note: This article is the first in a series about short-term rentals in the Fox Cities that will publish in the coming weeks. Do you have experience with such rentals, either as an owner, customer or neighbor, that you'd like to share? The Post-Crescent wants to hear from you.

