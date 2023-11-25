TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.30

TriCo Bancshares' (NASDAQ:TCBK) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.30 per share on 22nd of December. This means that the annual payment will be 3.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

TriCo Bancshares' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, TriCo Bancshares has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on TriCo Bancshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 13.4%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 37% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

TriCo Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.36 total annually to $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. TriCo Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like TriCo Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think TriCo Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for TriCo Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

