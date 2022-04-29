U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Tricolor Issues First Ever Social Bond in U.S. Consumer Auto Lending to Empower Mobility in Underserved Hispanic Communities

·4 min read
Proceeds from trailblazing social bond backed by consumer auto loans will be used to expand financial inclusion and fuel upward financial mobility for credit invisible Hispanics

DALLAS, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced a $212 million social bond, the first ever in the United States collateralized by consumer auto asset backed securities (ABS), to empower underserved, low-income communities and provide them with improved access to mainstream financing that ultimately allows them to build a better future. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the sole lead book-running manager.

This noteworthy achievement validates the application of capital markets investments to expand financial opportunities for low-income communities. It also highlights a path for other purpose-driven enterprises using for-profit models to address social issues at scale. The success of these loans and the bond are rooted in Tricolor’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to successfully underwrite and extend affordable loans to credit invisible customers.

“We are excited to be the first in the U.S. to achieve a social bond designation across all auto consumer lending, enabling us to facilitate capital markets investment towards underserved Hispanic communities,” said Daniel Chu, founder and CEO of Tricolor. “This milestone issuance validates a path for capital markets investors to help accelerate our strategy to reverse systemic financial inequality in America, providing deserving people with access to reliable, affordable transportation and moving them into the financial mainstream, having been oversubscribed by an average of three times across all of the investment grade bonds”

“Congratulations to Tricolor for demonstrating an innovative new way to leverage social bonds,” George Wilkins from JPMorgan. “This first for the Auto ABS market will help establish a new precedent for attracting support from capital markets investors for underserved populations.”

The Tricolor Social Bond is collateralized with loans that provide affordable access to low-income borrowers with no FICO score for financing the purchase of a motor vehicle. Tricolor has secured a Second Party Opinion (“SPO”) from S&P Global Ratings to provide an opinion on the social benefits of this Framework as well as the alignment to the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Social Bond Principles.

Meeting the Needs of Underserved Hispanics
The more than 59 million Hispanics in the United States would collectively rank as the eighth largest economy in the world. Yet, according to the FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, 32% of this US Hispanic population has no or limited access to mainstream credit.

Tricolor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and with over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers. To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them a path to a better future through both physical mobility and upward financial mobility.

Tricolor has now completed eight well-received ABS transactions and is the only issuer in all of subprime auto ABS with loans primarily backed by no-file or thin file borrowers. The Company issued its first securitization in July 2013. In September 2021, Tricolor closed a $90 million convertible preferred equity investment from funds managed by BlackRock.

Tricolor has been routinely recognized for its important work supporting consumers, including being named the winner of the Excellence in Financial Inclusion Award at the 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards as well by the Finovate Awards and Auto Finance News.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdings.com and tricolor.com.

About Tricolor
Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Stephanie Hicks
Cosmo PR for Tricolor
(805) 295-9455
stephanie@cosmo-pr.com


