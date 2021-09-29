U.S. markets closed

Tricor Group Launches Tricor Red, a State-of-the-Art Client Portal, to Deliver a Seamless Digital Experience

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia's leading business expansion specialist and leading provider of professional and corporate services, announced today the launch of Tricor Red, its new Digital Client Portal. Tricor Red is a state-of-the-art, seamless online portal that initiates, updates, and tracks client governance and compliance processes in one convenient platform. Built on leading cloud technologies, Tricor Red empowers Tricor's clients to manage the critical and time-consuming details of corporate governance efficiently, while maintaining easy access to Tricor expertise and support.

(PRNewsfoto/Tricor Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Tricor Group)

The launch of Tricor Red is the latest milestone in Tricor's award-winning digital transformation journey, which began in 2018 with the digitization of back-end processes through robotics processing automation (RPA). Tricor Red brings digitization to the forefront of the client experience, aiming to seamlessly deliver efficient digital solutions to multinational companies (MNCs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and startups of any size across all industries.

With the majority of Tricor's clients conducting cross-border business, Tricor Red enables enterprises to manage both simple and complex multi-jurisdiction and multi-entity operations. Built on a trilingual platform (English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese), it is also tailored to meet individual user needs and specialized market conditions. Such cross-border versatility ensures clients are operating in accordance with applicable governance, compliance, and statutory requirements.

Anchored by an intuitive, adaptive interface, Tricor Red was designed to deliver efficiency, security, and insight. Most importantly, it solves the most pressing challenges companies face today in a constantly evolving global business environment. For example, it allows clients to consolidate corporate documentation and complete urgent corporate actions via one easy-to use dashboard interface, powered by the latest secure cloud technologies.

Now available to clients in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore and Malaysia, the Digital Client Portal will soon expand to cover Tricor's entire Asia Pacific and global footprint. Future updates will also include electronic signature integration, 'know your customer' (KYC) services, and further board governance integrations.

Lennard Yong, Group CEO of Tricor Group, said: "At Tricor, our mission is to provide the building blocks for and catalyze every stage of our clients' business growth. To accomplish this in today's shifting business landscape, we must continuously zero in on changing client expectations and deliver innovative solutions that cater to a wide range of market demands. Tricor Red was developed to meet the unique requirements of our clients from a regulatory and compliance perspective across the 21 jurisdictions we operate in."

Adam Stuckert, Group Chief Digital Officer of Tricor Group, said: "Clients are looking for improved business efficiency, lower regulatory risk, and better insight into their businesses. With Tricor Red, we are empowering them to achieve those goals, allowing clients to manage their businesses across multiple jurisdictions and to interact with Tricor digitally by giving them a secure, encrypted, globally accessible platform that is available 24/7."

Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong SAR, said: "By introducing Tricor Red, Tricor is once again demonstrating that we are at the vanguard of delivering superior client experiences. In the long term, Tricor Red will save businesses in Hong Kong critical time and resources by enhancing compliance with cutting edge technology."

Ho Lon Gee, CEO & Managing Director of Tricor Singapore, said: "With Tricor Red, we have designed a proprietary solution that centralizes our award-winning service into a single, front-end platform so our clients can customize and maximize how we serve them. By simplifying operational processes, such as compliance and governance, our clients can then dedicate more time and resources to core business activities."

Yeap Kok Leong, CEO & Managing Director of Tricor Malaysia & Labuan, said: "Tricor Red disrupts the status quo, leading to better information sharing and a collaborative, adaptive client experience. It serves as a centrally unified and readily accessible platform for our clients to use as they streamline their operations and expand their businesses across Asia Pacific."

For more information, please contact:
HONG KONG SAR (GROUP OFFICE)
Sunshine Farzan
Tricor Services Limited
Group Head of Marketing & Communications
Tel: +852 2980 1261
Email: Sunshine.Farzan@hk.tricorglobal.com

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is Asia's leading business expansion specialist, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, corporate trust & debt services, and governance advisory. Tricor provides the building blocks for clients' business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The Group today has ~50,000 clients globally (including ~20,000 clients in Mainland China), a staff strength of over 2,800 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 2,000 listed companies in Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

SOURCE Tricor Group

