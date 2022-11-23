Tricor Hong Kong Ranked in the Top 10 of Corporate Innovation Index 2022

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong was selected as one of the top 10 corporates in this year's Corporate Innovation Index ranking by the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business (APIB) of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Hailiang Zhang, Greater China CEO of Tricor, said, "Innovation is a key part of running a successful business. At Tricor, we keep innovating to grow with our clients, realizing competitive advantages and adapting to the changing trends and new generations. We are very proud to be recognized as one of the innovative leaders in the city."

He added, "Our innovation doesn't limit to product innovation, but new market strategies, new methods, new processes and so on – in order to reinvigorate our company and our clients' businesses and promote new value and growth. Technologies do play a pivotal role in driving innovation and disruption. Tricor firmly believes the trend of digital transformation is irreversible. Therefore, we have rolled out a range of digital tools and solutions to help our clients transform digitally."

For instance, Tricor's flagship SPOT makes digital AGMs possible with its live streaming, online voting and real-time Q&A functions, while ProxyConnect simplifies proxy submission processes and proxy management. The Issuer Portal allows listed companies to access their shareholding information securely and manage their issuers' obligations in an easy and efficient manner. Tricor Red – an online portal that initiates, updates, and tracks all governance and compliance processes – enables our clients to manage the critical and time-consuming details of corporate governance seamlessly on the cloud.

The Corporate Innovation Index ranking is the latest addition to the recognitions that the company received for its innovation capabilities and achievements. Prior, Tricor's Issuer Portal won the "Digital - Financial Services" award in the Hong Kong Business Technology Excellence Awards 2021. SPOT received the Made in Hong Kong Award 2020 from Hong Kong Business. And Tricor Hong Kong was selected as the winner of the 2019 Digital Transformer – Hong Kong at the 2019 IDC Digital Transformation Awards organized by the International Data Corporation.

Zhang said, "For every innovation, from idea generation to execution to roll-out, it is a true team effort. But innovation doesn't stop there – in constant search of excellence we continuously review and recalibrate our solutions and processes to make sure that they can meet our client needs and create value for them over time."

The Corporate Innovation Index is an innovation management and assessment tool to promote corporates' innovation culture and to enhance corporate innovation capabilities and achievements in both large and small corporates in Hong Kong. It establishes a conceptual framework of corporate innovation that is suitable for the city in the digital age. The Corporate Innovative Index ranking recognizes top-ranked innovative Hong Kong corporates and facilitates corporates to benchmark with and learn from industry leaders.

