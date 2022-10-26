U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    -36.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,798.00
    -79.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,483.25
    -230.25 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.53 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.90
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9951
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3870
    +0.3700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,216.17
    +912.01 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.10
    +25.70 (+5.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.23
    +297.95 (+1.09%)
     

Tricor Hong Kong Recognized for Training and Development Excellence at the Hong Kong Management Association Award 2022

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong was awarded "Campaign Award - Excellence Award" and "Special Award - Excellence in Performance Improvement" at the Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development 2022.

The team comprises 600+ professionals, serving over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Hailiang Zhang, Greater China CEO of Tricor, said, "as Asia's leading business expansion specialist, we support our clients to grow from start-up to IPO and beyond. To achieve this, it requires the right talents with the right knowledge and the right expertise. That's why employee training and development have always been one of our top priorities in order to build and retain a strong and engaged workforce, which is essential for the success of our business. Equally important, we hope to grow and develop our employees for their benefit, preparing them for higher success and to advance further in their careers."

Bono Lee, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Tricor Hong Kong, who was responsible for designing the company's training and development program, said, "The success of the program lies on its well thought-out design and effective implementation. The comprehensive training program consists of technical knowledge training for all staff, as well as training sessions with more specific topics targeting managers or above – and in a variety of formats such as lectures, videos, role plays, case studies and interactive discussion sessions held both inside and outside classrooms, followed by effective analysis and evaluation on the results of the program."

He added, "we named the program 'Tricorians in the Floow' as we firmly believe that 'flow' is the optimal state of mind in which we feel and perform our best. Being in the flow state is the key to productivity. We therefore designed the program which is underlying with the idea of 'flow' and sought to empower participants to tap into their flow state."

Established in 1990, Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development is considered the most prestige and authoritative training and development award in the territory. It is the only award of its kind in Hong Kong that gives public recognition of achievements in training and development to organizations and trainers who contribute to organizational performance and business results.

About Tricor Hong Kong
Founded in 2000, Tricor Hong Kong has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Hong Kong's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

 

(PRNewsfoto/卓佳香港)
(PRNewsfoto/卓佳香港)

SOURCE Tricor Hong Kong

Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Chipotle earnings: 'May be time to call the bottom on restaurant margins,' analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst Sean Dunlop joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Chipotle's latest earnings miss alongside a revenue miss, the restaurant chain's sales growth, pricing trends on menu items, and growth forecasts for store expansions.

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 Ec

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten cheap oil stocks under $10. If you want to skip our industry background and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Cheap Oil Stocks Under $10. The decision by OPEC+ to cut production […]

  • First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant

    United Parcel Service's first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world's biggest delivery firm's strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as UPS was grappling with a surge in pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries that were swamping drivers and hammering profit. Now, with e-commerce demand ebbing and global economies downshifting, Tomé is revising the company mantra to "Better and Bolder."

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • John Deere opens new Fulton Market office to attract tech talent

    Deere & Co. opened its first Chicago office this week, spurring Silicon Valley and other tech capitals in choosing Fulton Market as the home for its new information technology hub.

  • Adidas has ‘really broken trust with their customers’ amid Kanye West saga: Expert

    Angeli Gianchandani, practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, and Williams Trading Senior Equity Analyst Sam Poser join Yahoo Finance Live to detail how many major companies are severing financial ties to rapper Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks.&nbsp;

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • IBM, Lenovo, Cisco and Wolfspeed lead the charge for innovation in the Triangle – discover the brains behind it all

    In just fiscal 2022 alone, companies such as IBM, Lenovo, Wolfspeed and Cisco Systems have been assigned hundreds of patents that involved participation by inventors in the Triangle. Here's who the inventors are.

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand.Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December delivery were down 88 cents, or 1%, to $84.44 a barrel, reversing the previous session's gain. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 21, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer

    U.S. exports of nitrogen fertilizers jumped to a multi-year high this summer after surging natural gas prices in Europe drove up costs of producing the crop nutrient there, making U.S. shipments more competitive. The brisk U.S. sales highlight the far-reaching effect of the war in Ukraine on global food and energy supplies. Russia, under financial sanctions, is a major producer of fertilizer and natural gas, key in making nitrogen products to boost yields of corn and other crops.

  • Poor report cards at U.S. companies fan recession fears

    U.S. companies from tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft to GE and toymaker Mattel on Tuesday reported big slowdowns in growth or warned things were going to get worse, fanning recession fears and driving down stocks. U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October, data showed Tuesday, after two straight monthly increases amid heightened inflation concerns and worries of a possible recession next year. After years of turbo-charged growth, Microsoft posted its slowest rise in sales in five years and Google parent Alphabet grew just 6% last quarter at its slowest pace since September 2013 barring a small quarterly decline in 2020.