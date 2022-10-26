Tricor Hong Kong Recognized for Training and Development Excellence at the Hong Kong Management Association Award 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor Hong Kong was awarded "Campaign Award - Excellence Award" and "Special Award - Excellence in Performance Improvement" at the Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development 2022.

The team comprises 600+ professionals, serving over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Hailiang Zhang, Greater China CEO of Tricor, said, "as Asia's leading business expansion specialist, we support our clients to grow from start-up to IPO and beyond. To achieve this, it requires the right talents with the right knowledge and the right expertise. That's why employee training and development have always been one of our top priorities in order to build and retain a strong and engaged workforce, which is essential for the success of our business. Equally important, we hope to grow and develop our employees for their benefit, preparing them for higher success and to advance further in their careers."

Bono Lee, Head of Human Resources and Administration at Tricor Hong Kong, who was responsible for designing the company's training and development program, said, "The success of the program lies on its well thought-out design and effective implementation. The comprehensive training program consists of technical knowledge training for all staff, as well as training sessions with more specific topics targeting managers or above – and in a variety of formats such as lectures, videos, role plays, case studies and interactive discussion sessions held both inside and outside classrooms, followed by effective analysis and evaluation on the results of the program."

He added, "we named the program 'Tricorians in the Floow' as we firmly believe that 'flow' is the optimal state of mind in which we feel and perform our best. Being in the flow state is the key to productivity. We therefore designed the program which is underlying with the idea of 'flow' and sought to empower participants to tap into their flow state."

Story continues

Established in 1990, Hong Kong Management Association Award for Excellence in Training and Development is considered the most prestige and authoritative training and development award in the territory. It is the only award of its kind in Hong Kong that gives public recognition of achievements in training and development to organizations and trainers who contribute to organizational performance and business results.

About Tricor Hong Kong

Founded in 2000, Tricor Hong Kong has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 600+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Hong Kong's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

SOURCE Tricor Hong Kong