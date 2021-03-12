Tricor joins the China ESG30 Forum as a corporate executive member

HONG KONG, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor is proud to join China ESG30 Forum (the "Forum"), organized by Caixin, as a partnering company and corporate executive member.

As ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) factors have become increasingly relevant when investors evaluate the performance of a company alongside financial metrics, a growing number of companies across the globe have started to implement ESG.

"At Tricor, ESG has always been our focus," said Joe Wan, CEO of Tricor Hong Kong. "We help our clients establish ESG frameworks, analyse their ESG performance and prepare ESG reports. We also walk the talk and actively push forward sustainability in our economy."

For instance, in Hong Kong, Tricor has been engaging SSID for disposal of confidential documents, and collaborating with its subsidiary Mil Mill to turn recycled papers into toilet rolls, which are subsequently used in our own office and donated to the needy. We are the first Hong Kong company to partner with Mil Mill, and successfully achieve "a circular economy of paper".

Hailiang Zhang, CEO of Tricor China, said, "awareness of ESG issues has increased in China, and both public and private sector have started to adopt ESG practices. China is targeting peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by the year 2060. We are highly supportive of the ESG initiatives and development in China going forward."

Socially, Tricor's commitment to CSR (Corporate Social Responsibilities) goes beyond our business operations. Apart from donations, we value education and therefore offer numerous internship opportunities to university students every year, with an aim to pass on our professional knowledge to the next generation. In addition, building on our deep understanding and expertise in trusts, we have set up the Tricor Charitable Trust to sustain our CSR initiatives.

Tricor has always been taking an active role in promoting good corporate governance. All of our products and services are designed to elevate governance standards. We have organised and invited clients and business partners in the region to join our annual corporate governance seminar for 18 years straight. At the latest edition themed "Digitising Corporate Governance", we encouraged companies to embark on digital transformation and take advantage of new technologies for raising efficiency, participation and transparency, optimising processes, as well as improving business performance.

As one of the participating parties at the Forum, Tricor will partner with other members to foster ESG practices and related investments in China in terms of policy design, market deployment and communications, etc. Together we will continue to contribute to the development of ESG in China in the long run by offering high-quality advice and solutions.

Launched by Caixin and its partners, the Forum is the first ESG-focused high-level expert committee in China, aiming to facilitate ESG integration in the territory by advising on related policies, academic research, industry best practices, and international exchange and cooperation.

About Tricor

Founded in 2000, Tricor Services Limited has been the leading business expansion specialist in Asia. Our team of 700+ professionals serves over 10,000 clients across multiple industries, including more than 50% of listed companies and family offices, from Hong Kong and China in full strength.

Tricor Services Limited's business expansion solutions include integrated business management advisory, corporate administration and secretarial services, trust and fiduciary services, and human resource consultation. Tricor Inside, our unique approach to business expansion, empowers companies to seamlessly maneuver from start-up to IPO and beyond.

Take your first step towards business success with Tricor. Join the industry leaders, and get to know more at www.tricorglobal.com.

