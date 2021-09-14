U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,932.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,456.25
    +19.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.60
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.79
    +0.34 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • Vix

    19.37
    -1.58 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,083.48
    +136.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,152.59
    +9.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,562.42
    +115.05 (+0.38%)
     

TricorBraun To Acquire Cormack Packaging

·3 min read

Acquisition Establishes Company's Footprint in Australia and New Zealand

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Cormack Packaging ("Cormack"), a leading packaging supplier in Australia and New Zealand, establishing the company's footprint in the region.

www.tricorbraun.com
www.tricorbraun.com

Serving customers with rigid packaging needs for more than 80 years, Cormack primarily serves the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, industrial, and household cleaning industries.

"We are incredibly excited to mark our first entry into Australia with the acquisition of Cormack," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "Mathew Cormack and his team have established the company as a respected leader in the market over many decades. We are pleased to welcome Cormack to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to helping the team continue its strong growth while serving customers with innovative and quality packaging solutions."

All Cormack team members, including Managing Director Mathew Cormack and the company's executive team, will remain with TricorBraun. The team will continue to work out of the company's existing locations across Australia and New Zealand. Effective with the closing of the transaction, Cormack will operate as Cormack Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

"Joining the world-class TricorBraun team is the next great growth chapter in Cormack Packaging's 82-year history," said Mathew Cormack, managing director, Cormack Packaging. "I am truly excited for the opportunities this brings to Cormack Packaging to better serve this region's customers. Sharing like values, as well as a common passion and commitment to be the best partner for our valued customers, make TricorBraun the ideal home for Cormack Packaging to thrive."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and accelerate growth for more than 25 packaging companies. Cormack marks TricorBraun's third acquisition this year.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.

About Cormack Packaging
Cormack Packaging is an Australian family-owned business, spanning three generations with over 80 years of packaging experience. Our long history of working with leading brands across the Automotive, Beverage, Chemical & Cleaning, Food, Garden & Lawn, Hardware, Health, Insect & Pest, Personal Care, Pet Care and Pharmaceutical market sectors ensures we are providing the right packaging solutions for the right products. To find out more visit www.cormack.com.au.

About TricorBraun
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 50 locations globally. Visit tricorbraun.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricorbraun-to-acquire-cormack-packaging-301375824.html

SOURCE TricorBraun

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Heavy Short Interest

    Right now, markets are giving investors opposing trends simultaneously. The S&P and NASDAQ have posted strong year-to-date gains. At the same time, however, Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. It’s an environment full of risk, and so risk-friendly investors are finding plenty of options – including short trading. Short trading is betting on the risks to play out; it’s buying into a position using borrowed shar

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sinking Today

    A lost supply agreement for a partner's COVID-19 vaccine is hurting the biotech's shares today.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • Why Crescent Point Energy Stock Rallied 14.4% Today

    Shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) soared on Sept. 13, closing the day up 14.4% after the oil stock unexpectedly announced a big dividend raise. Crescent Point announced a quarterly dividend increase of $0.03 Canadian per share, equaling an annual dividend of CA$0.12 a share. Over the past year, Crescent Point's cash flows grew substantially, driven partly by the acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay in April and the disposal of noncore assets in Saskatchewan.