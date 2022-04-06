U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,481.15
    -43.97 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.51
    -144.67 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,888.82
    -315.35 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.02
    -4.94 (-4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7680
    +0.1780 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,885.80
    -2,036.07 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.31
    -36.04 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

TRICORBRAUN TO ACQUIRE FLEXIBLE PACKAGING LEADER PBFY

·3 min read

Acquisition Expands TricorBraun's Flexible Packaging Division

ST. LOUIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, one of the largest flexible packaging distributors in North America, from retail and promotional packaging supplier Pacific Western Sales (PWS). The acquisition expands TricorBraun's award-winning flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.

www.tricorbraun.com
California-based PBFY has provided flexible packaging services for many well-known brands in the food, coffee, tea, and health and beauty markets for nearly 15 years. All PBFY team members will remain with TricorBraun.

"PBFY is an important addition to our industry-leading flexible packaging offerings, enabling us to provide customers with expanded services and supply chain options," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We have great admiration for the successful business the PBFY team has built, and we look forward to investing in its continued growth. We are pleased to welcome PBFY to the TricorBraun family."

The company will operate as PBFY, a TricorBraun company. After a transition period, PBFY will integrate with TricorBraun Flex.

"This is an exciting development for PBFY team members, customers, and suppliers," said Lyndsey Tidwell, CEO, PWS. "PBFY has enjoyed an outstanding history and I am confident TricorBraun's investments in PBFY's growth will lead to even greater success, while providing new opportunities and enhanced services."

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 33 packaging companies globally.

The transaction is expected to close later this month.

About PBFY
PBFY is a full-service flexible packaging distributor with ancillary manufacturing capabilities. From stand-up pouches to side-gusseted bags, we have high-quality foil, paper, and plastic product packaging for all your needs. Industries we've served include food, coffee and tea, and health and beauty. We offer custom options, such as valve and tin-tie application, custom label printing and design, and hot-stamp printing. At PBFY, we can help you create unique product bags that represent your brand in a polished, professional manner.

About PWS
Founded in 1979, PWS (Pacific Western Sales), is a leading provider of bags and retail packaging supplies. Partnering with distributors in both the retail and promotional industries, PWS brings over 40 years of custom packaging experience. From their California and Tennessee locations, PWS serves various markets that include food service, retail, e-commerce, and events. PWS has spent over four decades providing custom printed quality products that enhance your client's branding message. PWS remains committed to serving their distributor partners.

About TricorBraun Flex
TricorBraun Flex is a global leader in stock and custom printed flexible packaging, serving over 4,500 customers in more than 50 countries. Focusing on markets such as coffee, tea, pet food, nutrition and specialty foods, our products include side-gusset bags, stand-up pouches, Biotrē (sustainable packaging), paper tin-tie bags, flat pouches, bulk packaging, rollstock, accessories, tins, and more. Our stock line is available to order on our website and ships from our local warehouses within 24-48 hours of order placement. TricorBraun Flex also offers a range of printing options, varying from short-run printing to full-speed production.

About TricorBraun
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. We leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power to identify the best sourcing partners and cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun is comprised of 1,700 packaging professionals operating from more than 75 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricorbraun-to-acquire-flexible-packaging-leader-pbfy-301519382.html

SOURCE TricorBraun

