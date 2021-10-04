TricorBraun Acquires Cormack Packaging

Acquisition Expands TricorBraun's Global Presence, Establishes Company's Footprint in Australia and New Zealand

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Cormack Packaging ("Cormack"), a leading packaging supplier in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition expands TricorBraun's global presence and establishes TricorBraun's footprint in the region.

"With our acquisition of Cormack Packaging, TricorBraun is immensely proud to serve customers with innovative and quality packaging solutions from five continents," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We have great respect for the incredible business the Cormack team has created, and we look forward to helping it grow. We are pleased to officially welcome Cormack Packaging to the TricorBraun family."

Serving customers with rigid packaging needs for more than 80 years, Cormack primarily serves the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, industrial, and household cleaning industries. Cormack now operates as Cormack Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 28 packaging companies. Cormack marks TricorBraun's third acquisition this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and unmatched purchasing power and scale to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 60 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

