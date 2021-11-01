TricorBraun Acquires Vetroelite

Acquisition Grows TricorBraun's European Presence, Continues Company's Global Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of premium glass packaging supplier Vetroelite. The acquisition grows TricorBraun's European presence and continues the company's global expansion.

"We are pleased to expand our services to customers in Europe, while supporting Vetroelite's growth," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "We have tremendous respect for the strong business the Vetroelite team has built, and we are happy to officially welcome Vetroelite to the TricorBraun family."

Established in 1994, Vetroelite provides premium glass packaging solutions for the fast-growing spirits, gourmet food, home fragrances, wine, and cosmetics industries. Vetroelite has a worldwide presence, operating from multiple locations across Europe and North America, and serves customers in 90 countries. The company now operates as Vetroelite, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for nearly 30 packaging companies. Vetroelite marks TricorBraun's fourth acquisition this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader and North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. As a leading purchaser of packaging in the world, we leverage our global supply chain expertise, expansive and sustainable footprint, and significant purchasing power and scale, to identify the very best sourcing partners and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers. TricorBraun operates from more than 60 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tricorbraun-acquires-vetroelite-301412090.html

SOURCE TricorBraun

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c0562.html