Trident Funding Celebrates its 25th Anniversary with a Record Year and Expansion

·3 min read

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Trident Funding – one of the country's largest privately owned originators of boat, recreational vehicle, and aircraft loans – sees no signs of slowing down.

Trident Funding celebrates its 25th anniversary

"We had record years in 2019 and 2020, and 2021 will be another. As people are getting back to travel and recreation, we expect steady growth on the marine side, and we see significant potential for growth in the RV & aircraft markets," said Trident Funding's Director of Sales and Operations, Robert P. Dunford.

Showing no signs of resting on their laurels, Trident has continued to build out its efforts, including hiring a team dedicated strictly to the RV business as well as the aircraft business. These teams are led by James Barron, Director of RV Sales & Marketing and Craig Bowers, Director of Aircraft Lending, both of whom are based in northern California.

Trident has already partnered with major national RV owner groups and associations to provide customized financing solutions to their members. The aircraft team will focus on both personal and business use (part 91 & 135) piston, turboprop, jet, and select helicopter aircraft.

"With our recent expansion into the RV and aircraft industry and our long history of success in the marine business, we are positioned for continued growth for the next 25 years," said Mark Breeden, President of Trident Funding.

Trident was founded in the summer of 1996 by three industry veterans: Robert J. Dunford, James Foley, and Mike Bryant. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, the firm has expanded to now operate out of eight locations across the country. Trident Funding is led by CEO Mark Breeden and is a holding of St. Louis-based Oakland Capital Partners. Trident is an active member of the National Marine Lenders Association and has had a member appointed to the NMLA Board of Directors for 20 consecutive years, with Robert P. Dunford currently serving as the association's Vice President.

Over the 25-year period, while working with over 50 banks, credit unions, and lending institutions and building strong relationships with several private wealth groups, Trident has closed nearly 40,000 loans ranging from $20,000 to $20 million.

"We have always prided ourselves on providing our clients with a wide variety of financing options, low interest rates, and customer service that is unmatched in the industry," added Robert P. Dunford.

"Even when we only had a handful of employees, we saw ourselves as a leader in the industry. Some 25 years later, to now be one of the largest originators of boat, RV, and aircraft loans in the country is a testament to the vision, hard work, and dedication of our amazing team," added Breeden.

For more information about Trident Funding, visit: https://www.tridentfunding.com

Media contact
Tony Wyche, Soapbox PR
tonywyche@soapbox-pr.com
314-398-9991

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trident-funding-celebrates-its-25th-anniversary-with-a-record-year-and-expansion-301348606.html

SOURCE Trident Funding

