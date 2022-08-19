U.S. markets closed

Trident Protocol - Launches Crypto's High Paying DeFi with Fixed APY 382,945%

Trident
·4 min read
Trident

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Protocol is a company focused on DeFi innovation that creates benefits and value for Trident token holders. Trident Protocol provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards users with a sustainable fixed compound interest model through use of it's unique TAP protocol.

The Trident Auto-Staking Protocol (TAP for short) is a new financial protocol that makes staking easier, more efficient and awards $TRIDENT token holders the highest stable returns in crypto. TAP gives the Trident token automatic staking and compounding features, and the highest Fixed APY in the market at 382,945% for the first 12 months.

The Pre-Launch PinkSale link will be September 1st, 8PM UTC Time

We will follow a Fair Launch and comply to Fair Launch Rules where everyone will be able to acquire $TRIDENT tokens in an equal way on the PinkSale platform using BNB.

Our TAP protocol that is used within the Trident token grants exceptional benefits for holders of $TRIDENT:

  • Low Risk with the Trident Insurance Fund (TIF) - 5% of all trading fees are stored in the Trident Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards by maintaining price stability and greatly reducing downside risk.

  • Easy and Safe Staking - The Trident token always stays in your wallet so it doesn’t need to be put into the hands of a 3rd party or centralised authority. All you need to do is buy & hold as you automatically receive rewards in your own wallet so there’s no more complicated staking processes at all.

  • Interest Yield with Automatic Payments - You need not be worry about having to re-stake your tokens. Interest yield is paid automatically and compounded in your own wallet, guaranteeing you will never miss a payment.

  • High Fixed APY - Trident pays out at 382,945% in the first 12 months which rivals anything in the DeFi arena to date. After the first 12 months the interest rate drops over a predefined Longterm Interest Cycle period.

  • Rapid Interest Payments - The Trident Protocol pays every Trident Token holder each and every 15 minutes or 96 times each day, making it the fastest auto-compounding protocol in crypto.

  • Auto Token Burn - One of the exciting features of the Trident Protocol is an automatic token burn system named “The Black Hole” which prevents circulating supply getting out of hand and becoming unmanageable. The Black Hole burns 2.5% out of all Trident Token market sales and is burned in the same individual transaction.

Trident Insurance Fund:

TIF is the acronym for the Trident Insurance Fund which is a separate wallet in Trident's TAP system. The TIF uses an algorithm that backs the Rebase Rewards and is supported by a portion of the buy and sell trading fees that accrue in the TIF wallet.

In simple terms, the staking rewards (rebase rewards) which are distributed every 15 minutes at a rate of 0.02355% are backed by the TIF parameter, thus ensuring a high and stable interest rate to $TRIDENT token holders.

5% of all trading fees are stored in the Trident Insurance Fund which helps sustain and back the staking rewards provided by the positive rebase.

Trident Treasury:

The Treasury plays a very important role in Trident's TAP protocol. It provides three extremely critical functions for the growth and sustainability of Trident.

The treasury functions as additional financial support for the TIF. This additional support can become important in the event of an extreme price drop of the $TRIDENT token or unforeseen black-swan event. It helps to establish a floor value for the $TRIDENT token.

The treasury may also be used to fund new Trident Protocol products, services, and projects that will expand and provide more value to the Trident Protocol community as-well as providing funding for marketing.

The Black Hole:

2.5% of all $TRIDENT traded are burnt in The Black Hole. The more that is traded, the more get put into the hole causing the black hole to grow in size, larger and larger through self fulfilling Auto-Compounding, reducing the circulating supply and keeping the Trident Protocol stable.

The other benefit to an everlasting burn of circulating supply is that due to the deflationary nature of it, equates to a higher value of each $TRIDENT token, therefore increasing the individual value

Trident Auto-Liquidity Engine (TALE)

Market Liquidity is of utmost importance and plays a vital role in allowing the buy & sell of $TRIDENT tokens on PancakeSwap.

In layman's terms, think of Liquidity as a big pool of money that is split 50/50 between $TRIDENT tokens VS $BNB tokens. There is a conversion ratio that is set to the amount of $TRIDENT you can get with BNB, for example: 1 BNB = 24.66 TRIDENT.

When somebody buys TRIDENT, the price per TRIDENT will go up and the ratio above will also change at the same time to account for this. The same goes in the opposite direction for sells.

Socials:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TridentProtocol

Telegramhttps://t.me/TridentPro

Websitehttps://tridentprotocol.com

WhitePaper: https://trident-protocol-1.gitbook.io/trident-protocol

Audit: https://solidity.finance/audits/TridentProtocol/


CONTACT: Kim Nathan Tridant support at trident.com


