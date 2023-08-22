Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) shareholders have earned a 18% CAGR over the last three years

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 65% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Trident Royalties wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Trident Royalties saw its revenue grow at 89% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 18% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Trident Royalties. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Trident Royalties shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 8.5%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 3.4%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 18% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Trident Royalties is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

