Trident Taps Bristlecone to Lead Digital Transformation Journey

Bristlecone
·3 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year digital transformation engagement with consumer goods giant Trident Group, the largest terry towel and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer in the world. Trident has partnered with Bristlecone to lead its digital transformation for 17,000 employees across its various entities, manufacturing plants and warehouses. The transformation is anchored in SAP® S/4HANA® and encompasses all major SAP products and a public cloud-enabled infrastructure.

“Bristlecone will play a critical role in helping us achieve ‘Vision 2025,’ and specifically the BHAG [Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal] related to Digital Trident – completing the Industry 4.0 journey by embracing new technologies that create smart factories and empower our people,” said Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group. “To achieve our strategic vision, we need to make bold, deliberate moves aligned to the goals we set for ourselves. This is one of those moves.”

Bristlecone will lead Trident’s modernization journey by providing a powerful combination of strategy, design, build, integration and implementation services for a greenfield cloud-based implementation of SAP S/4HANA across all functional areas. This includes Finance and Accounting, Sales, HR, Production Planning, Materials Management, Distribution, Quality, ESG, Warehouse Management and Plant Maintenance. Such a combination of digital-first, cloud transformation and digital operations will enable Trident’s strategic vision. Bristlecone is providing a fully dedicated multi-disciplinary team that will leverage its digital transformation expertise with other Global 2000 clients.

Trident’s digital supply chain will also incorporate intelligent spend management and integrated business planning that will drive effective demand, supply and inventory planning. In addition, by arming leadership with end-to-end visibility and AI-powered analytics, Trident will be well-positioned to navigate supply chain disruption and thrive on change amid dynamic market conditions.

“We are excited to lead Trident’s digitalization journey and help them achieve their vision,” said Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone. “This strategic digital transformation will enable Trident to optimize processes, enhance mobility, empower teams with data-driven insights, meet sustainability targets, and further fuel their upward trajectory in the global market.”

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. We empower our customers with speed, visibility, automation and resiliency – to thrive on change. By combining our industry focus, supply chain expertise, consulting-driven approach and proprietary accelerators, we create unmatched business value.

Our transformative solutions in Digital Logistics, Cognitive Manufacturing, Autonomous Planning, Smart Procurement and Digitalization are positioned around key industry pillars and delivered through a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning digital strategy, design and build, and implementation across a range of technology platforms. We’re the strategic partner of choice for your ongoing transformation journey.

Bristlecone is ranked among the top ten leaders in supply chain services by Gartner. We are headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations across North America, Europe and Asia, and over 2,500 consultants. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

About Trident

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, a USD 4 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath and bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer. Trident’s towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and around the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. Supplying national, captive and retailer-owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Safe Harbor

This press release is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, suitability, financial situations and needs of any particular person and does not constitute any recommendation or form part of any offer or invitation, directly or indirectly, in any manner, or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment therefor. This press release does not solicit any action based on the material contained herein. Nothing in this press release is intended by the Company to be construed as legal, accounting or tax advice.

The information contained in these materials has not been independently verified. None of the Company, its directors, promoter or affiliates, nor any of its or their respective employees, advisers or representatives or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise in connection with this presentation, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this presentation including its accuracy, fairness, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or on behalf of them, and nothing in this presentation or at this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation in this respect, whether as to the past or the future. Past performance is not a guide for future performance. The information contained in this presentation is current, and if not stated otherwise, made as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any person/ party intending to provide finance/ invest in the shares/ businesses of the Company shall do so after seeking their own professional advice and after carrying out their own due diligence procedure to ensure that they are making an informed decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the securities of the Company in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. Securities may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, delivered, distributed or transferred, directly or indirectly, in to or within the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

CONTACT: Deborah Hamilton Bristlecone +1 303 229-7869 deborah.hamilton@bristlecone.com


