Trident Taps Bristlecone to Lead Digital Transformation Journey

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year digital transformation engagement with consumer goods giant Trident Group, the largest terry towel and wheat straw-based paper manufacturer in the world. Trident has partnered with Bristlecone to lead its digital transformation for 17,000 employees across its various entities, manufacturing plants and warehouses. The transformation is anchored in SAP® S/4HANA® and encompasses all major SAP products and a public cloud-enabled infrastructure.

“Bristlecone will play a critical role in helping us achieve ‘Vision 2025,’ and specifically the BHAG [Big, Hairy, Audacious Goal] related to Digital Trident – completing the Industry 4.0 journey by embracing new technologies that create smart factories and empower our people,” said Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group. “To achieve our strategic vision, we need to make bold, deliberate moves aligned to the goals we set for ourselves. This is one of those moves.”

Bristlecone will lead Trident’s modernization journey by providing a powerful combination of strategy, design, build, integration and implementation services for a greenfield cloud-based implementation of SAP S/4HANA across all functional areas. This includes Finance and Accounting, Sales, HR, Production Planning, Materials Management, Distribution, Quality, ESG, Warehouse Management and Plant Maintenance. Such a combination of digital-first, cloud transformation and digital operations will enable Trident’s strategic vision. Bristlecone is providing a fully dedicated multi-disciplinary team that will leverage its digital transformation expertise with other Global 2000 clients.

Trident’s digital supply chain will also incorporate intelligent spend management and integrated business planning that will drive effective demand, supply and inventory planning. In addition, by arming leadership with end-to-end visibility and AI-powered analytics, Trident will be well-positioned to navigate supply chain disruption and thrive on change amid dynamic market conditions.

“We are excited to lead Trident’s digitalization journey and help them achieve their vision,” said Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone. “This strategic digital transformation will enable Trident to optimize processes, enhance mobility, empower teams with data-driven insights, meet sustainability targets, and further fuel their upward trajectory in the global market.”

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. We empower our customers with speed, visibility, automation and resiliency – to thrive on change. By combining our industry focus, supply chain expertise, consulting-driven approach and proprietary accelerators, we create unmatched business value.

Our transformative solutions in Digital Logistics, Cognitive Manufacturing, Autonomous Planning, Smart Procurement and Digitalization are positioned around key industry pillars and delivered through a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning digital strategy, design and build, and implementation across a range of technology platforms. We’re the strategic partner of choice for your ongoing transformation journey.

Bristlecone is ranked among the top ten leaders in supply chain services by Gartner. We are headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations across North America, Europe and Asia, and over 2,500 consultants. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group.

Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

About Trident

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, a USD 4 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath and bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer. Trident’s towels, yarns, bed sheets and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and around the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. Supplying national, captive and retailer-owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

