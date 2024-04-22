I Tried 12 Side Hustles That Promised $500 a Day: Here’s What Happened

hobo_018 / Getty Images

Financial YouTubers and bloggers love to talk about side hustles. But can you really earn real money with side hustles?

As someone who (clearly) does some freelance writing, I can tell you firsthand that you can. But freelance writing falls more under the umbrella of “traditional work you can do part-time” than “get paid for odd tasks” as many people think of side hustles today.

One Dutch Youtuber debunked many of these quirky side gigs, although some he wrote off simply because they’re not available in the Netherlands. If you love the idea of a side hustle but don’t know where to start, here are a few ideas — and a realistic assessment of the downsides.

1. Sell Your Stool

Billing themselves as the “world’s largest, highest quality stool donor network for FMT (Fecal Microbiota Transplants) and research,” Human Microbes offers to pay $500 per stool sample, up to $180,000 per year.

But it goes beyond freezing and mailing your poop to get paid. You must also fill out a questionnaire, verify stool type and personal fitness, do a video interview, and get both your stool and blood tested. The website also discloses huge demand among donors, and a waitlist six months or longer.

2. Sell Stock Photos

Somebody has to have taken all those stock image photos companies use for their websites, right?

Two years ago, the answer would have been “Yes, of course.” In the era of photo-quality AI images, that’s no longer entirely true.

Even so, experienced photographers can potentially get paid for their work by uploading it to stock image libraries. Check out this roundup of the best stock image sites for selling photos.

Just don’t expect to get rich quickly on image royalties. Or sell any at all, for that matter.

3. Provide Companionship & Domestic Help

Many older Americans need a little help around the house or running errands. And that says nothing of loneliness and the need for companionship.

Companies like Papa pay for part-time gig workers to show up in person to help as needed. Papa claims to pay an average of $22 per hour to its “Papa Pals.”

The work could involve meal prep, simple household chores like laundry, running errands, or just chatting. Papa runs background checks on all parties as part of a broader safety program.

4. Become a Mystery Shopper

Retailers need to keep an eye on quality control at their various branches and franchises. So, they sometimes send in mystery shoppers as unbiased eyes and ears.

You might show up and take photos of a particular type of produce, for example, and then share your opinions and observations. Check out Field Agent as a reputable option.

Just don’t expect huge paydays. You might earn $5-15, so it typically only makes sense as an extra detour while visiting a store or neighborhood you already meant to hit.

5. Cash Back Apps

Apps like Upside offer to pay you cash back on everyday purchases like groceries and gas fill-ups.

Again, you won’t get rich. You might pocket an extra $10-30 each month if you go out of your way to optimize your shopping at places offering cash back. It makes more sense to think of these apps as offering discounts than income.

6. Sell Your School Notes

Theoretically, students can sell their old course notes, homework, and test preparation through platforms like Studypool.

The company claims students can earn up to $5,000 per month selling their old schoolwork. The reality is that you earn $10 when another student uses your resources, which probably doesn’t happen in mass volumes unless your documents appear first in the platform’s listings.

7. Charge Scooters & E-bikes

Companies like Lime pay gig workers to pick up, charge, and return their electric scooters.

You need a large vehicle to cart them around; you need to buy the charger yourself (costing around $15) and apply to enroll. There could be a waitlist in your market, and beware that you cover your own gas costs and electricity bills.

Realistically, you can expect $5-12 per scooter, typically tilting toward the lower end of that spectrum.

8. Online Notary Services

Nowadays, some notary work takes place online. You verify the signatories’ identities and notarize the documents they sign.

Check out NotaryLive and OneNotary as examples of where you can work online.

9. Do Tiny Tasks Online

Platforms like Toloka pay you pennies to do tasks that take seconds or just a few minutes. These tasks might include taking photos, outlining images or identifying objects in existing images, transcribing short audio clips, or more.

Again, each task pays little, but if you combine enough of them, you could earn a small wage.

10. Complete Online Surveys

Yes, some companies do pay you for survey answers. No, you won’t earn a fortune or even have access to consistently available surveys.

Try these seven survey companies to earn a little cash on the side, and while you’re at it, check out Google Opinion Rewards.

11. Create & Sell Low-Content Books

When someone says they wrote a book, you probably think of a 500-page novel. But some books are designed to be completed by the buyer, not the author — think journals, planners, and coloring books (for either children or adults).

Of course, it helps to already have a brand and a following when you offer these for sale. That makes these more of a product idea for existing online businesses than a side hustle for people just looking to earn a little cash right now.

12. Proofreading

You can earn money as a proofreader, looking for typos, spelling mistakes, and other errors in written texts.

Check out these tips for becoming a part-time proofreader if it strikes your fancy, and potentially earn $20-30 per hour.

Final Thoughts

Some of these options, such as proofreading, tread perilously close to traditional work simply done part-time and on your own schedule, much like freelance editing or graphic design.

Which, let’s be honest, is where most of the money and stable income options lie.

If you want to make some money on the side, start by looking at your existing skill set — and brainstorm ways to do some freelance work in that field.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Tried 12 Side Hustles That Promised $500 a Day: Here's What Happened