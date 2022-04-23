I tried a $350 bike desk with a cult TikTok following, and I'm recommending it to everyone I know

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I tested out a stationary bike with a desk from Flexispot.

It was easy to put together and convenient to use during my workdays at home.

I'm much more productive at reading and writing while pedaling against moderate resistance.

Like many Americans, I started working from home in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of December 2021, 11% of workers work remotely as many choose to continue teleworking even as offices reopen.

After about six months of working from my kitchen table, I got a desk and a relatively comfortable chair to create an "office."

My TikTok For You Page started to show me ads for this stationary bike with a desk. Searching around online, I saw it was referred to as "the viral TikTok Bike Desk."

My editor agreed I could try it for a story, so within a week I had a giant box on my doorstop from Flexispot.

The box came with the pieces of the bike, protected with styrofoam, and instructions to put it together.

My fiancé helpfully agreed to put the bike together and remove it from the box.

It was much easier than I expected, because the main body of the bike comes in one large piece.

The desk itself was a separate piece.

We didn't really need the instructions, because it was fairly clear where the desk attached to the main bike.

He sat on the bike to make sure everything was on right before fiddling with the adjustments.

From the instructions, we learned that the desk can be adjusted up, down, forward, and backward by using this little handle underneath.

The seat is also adjustable by the same mechanism, and surprisingly cushioned and comfortable.

Pedals came attached to the bike and are removable for space and storage purposes. They also fold in easily to make the unit more compact when not using it.

The bike sits on four wheels, which makes it easy to move around and out of the way when not in use.

The base between the seat and the desk has a dial, a small screen, and a cupholder.

The dial adjusts the resistance. If I'm typing or reading closely I keep it around a three or four, but I was impressed by how much resistance you can get from the higher levels.

The little display screen can toggle between seven different measures, including speed and time.

I'm not sure how accurate some measures, like calories, might be, but it's moderately interesting to see the distance I've covered.

Once I adjusted the bike to fit my height, I really liked it.

I find in some ways it's actually easier for me to concentrate if I have something to do with my body, so the pedaling is great for my work.

Adjusted higher, I can also easily use it as a standing desk.

I don't use the bike during meetings, but it's quiet enough that you could.

I was quite impressed with the range of heights that fit on the bike. My fiancé is six feet and five inches tall, while I'm more than a foot shorter at five feet two inches. We can both comfortably use the bike.

While I'm likely not switching to the Flexispot full time, that's largely because I rely on my keyboard, mouse, and second monitor.

The model I got costs $350, which is a relatively low price for an exercise bike, especially with the addition of the desk that makes it much more likely I'll use it regularly.

It's definitely not a Peloton, but for less than a third of the price and ease of adding it into my daily routine, I recommend it to anyone who wants a bit more movement in their days while working remotely.

