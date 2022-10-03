U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,692.26
    +106.64 (+2.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,584.61
    +859.10 (+2.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,866.04
    +290.43 (+2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,716.04
    +51.33 (+3.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    +3.80 (+4.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +34.50 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +1.66 (+8.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9812
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6490
    -0.1550 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0139 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7700
    +0.0410 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,562.47
    +257.79 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.75
    +9.40 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

I tried the controversial internet tool that lets anyone create AI-generated art for free — here's how to use DALL-E

Britney Nguyen
·6 min read
DALL·E AI-generated image of &quot;Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space&quot; with caption
DALL·E AI-generated image of "Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space" with captionDALL·E/OpenAI

You can make an account on DALL-E like on any other website by using an email and making a password. When you're in, the homepage has a bar to add a prompt for DALL·E to start creating. Below the prompt bar are examples of art DALL·E has made, including the prompt that lead to the image.

screenshot of the DALL·E homepage with the search bar on top and examples of DALL-E art underneath
Screenshot of the DALL-E homepageDALL·E/OpenAI

On DALL-E, the AI-generated images you create are called "generations." They are based on text you put into the search bar called "prompts." You can also upload images to DALL-E, called "uploads," and create images from that.

The details you can add in your prompt are seemingly limitless, including the style of art or artist you want the AI-image to resemble. For this prompt, I specified that I wanted the image to be "digital art."

screenshot of DALL·E search for astronaut fish swimming in an ocean in outer space, digital art
Screenshot of DALL·E creations for "astronaut fish swimming in an ocean in outer space, digital art"DALL·E/OpenAI

The first prompt I asked DALL-E to create was cats eating soup. One of my favorite paintings is "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, so I asked for this image and added, "in the style of Gustav Klimt." This image was the best of the four that DALL-E gave me, but none of the images really resembled "The Kiss."

DALL·E AI-generated image of cats eating soup in the style of Gustav Klimt
DALL-E AI-generated image of "Cats eating soup in the style of Gustav Klimt"DALL·E/OpenAI

I did another prompt with a different artist in mind. For this image, I asked for "van Gogh style painting of Formula 1 car driving on Mars." Compared to what DALL-E gave me for Klimt, I thought this image more closely resembled a Vincent van Gogh painting.

DALL·E AI-generated image of van Gogh style painting of Formula 1 car driving on Mars
DALL-E AI-generated image of "van Gogh style painting of Formula 1 car driving on Mars"DALL·E/OpenAI

My favorite results from my DALL-E prompts were these images of "extraterrestrial School of Athens by Raphael."

screenshot of collection of DALL·E generated images of &quot;extraterrestrial School of Athens by Raphael&quot;
Screenshot DALL-E generated images of "extraterrestrial School of Athens by Raphael"DALL·E/OpenAI

Here's a closer look at my favorite of that batch. I didn't have any real expectations for this prompt, so I was excited to see how DALL-E would interpret it. I liked this one the best because DALL-E added more landscape to this "generation" to suggest it was in a different world.

an AI-generated image by DALL·E of extraterrestrial School of Athens by Raphael&quot;
DALL-E-generated image of "extraterrestrial School of Athens by Raphael"DALL·E/OpenAI

Each detail in your prompt will influence how DALL-E will create your image. For example, I used the same prompt for two photos. For this one, I asked for "a bright painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension..."

DALL·E AI-generated image of a bright painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension
DALL-E AI-generated image of "a bright painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension"DALL·E/OpenAI

...then "a dark painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension." Both sets of images came out very different depending on whether I put "bright" or "dark."

DALL·E AI-generated image of a dark painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension
DALL-E AI-generated image of "a dark painting of a girl walking over a bridge into a waterfall that opens into another dimension"DALL·E/OpenAI

When your prompt isn't very specific, the "generations" can really vary in style. For example, I only asked for "Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space." Here's one generation:

DALL·E AI-generated image of astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space
DALL-E AI-generated image of "Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space"DALL·E/OpenAI

And another one in a different style:

DALL·E AI-generated image of &quot;Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space&quot;
DALL-E AI-generated image of "Astronaut cowboys at a rodeo in outer space"DALL·E/OpenAI

You can also edit a "generation" on DALL-E by using one of your credits. Edit options include erasing part of the "generation," adding a frame, or uploading another image to add to the "generation."

screenshot of the editing options on DALL·E generations
Screenshot of the editing options on DALL-E generationsDALL·E/OpenAI

You can check your collection by clicking "My collection" at the top of the DALL-E homepage. You can also check how many credits you have for the month by clicking on your user profile in the top right corner.

screenshot of how to check your DALL·E collection and credits
Screenshot of how to check your DALL·E collection and creditsDALL·E/OpenAI

When you open an account to use DALL-E, you get 50 credits for the first month. Each credit is used for one DALL-E prompt, one edit request, or a variation request. You get 15 credits for each month after the first month, but the 50 free credits don't roll over after the first month. You can also buy more credits.

Here are some other examples of "generations" I made using DALL-E, like this "digital art" of one of my favorite dishes, pho.

DALL·E AI-generated image of &quot;a bowl of pho that is a portal to another dimension, digital art&quot;&quot;
DALL·E AI-generated image of "a bowl of pho that is a portal to another dimension, digital art""DALL·E/OpenAI

And this one, "an illustration of baby ducks wearing rain boots eating tacos" inspired by my friend who asked me to ask DALL·E for an image of ducks.

DALL·E AI-generated image of an illustration of baby ducks wearing rainboots eating tacos
DALL-E AI-generated image of "an illustration of baby ducks wearing rain boots eating tacos"DALL·E/OpenAI

I was clearly feeling the outer space theme, so I asked for, "light saber battle in Ancient Rome"

DALL·E AI-generated image of “light saber battle in Ancient Rome”
DALL-E AI-generated image of "light saber battle in Ancient Rome"DALL·E/OpenAI

According to OpenAI's terms of use, images you create with DALL-E can be used for any legal purpose, even commercial use. That means you can sell the rights to the images, and use them in books, websites, and presentations.

screenshot of OpenAI DALL·E terms of use, including use of DALL-E and use of images
Screenshot of OpenAI DALL·E terms of useDALL·E/OpenAI

For more of OpenAI's terms of use, go here.

OpenAI's content policy for DALL·E includes not creating, uploading, or sharing images that depict hate, violence, self-harm, illegal activity, or anything political.

screenshot of OpenAI's content policy for DALL·E including not attempting to create, upload, or share images that are not G-rated or that could cause harm
Screenshot of OpenAI's content policy for DALL·EDALL·E/OpenAI

For more of OpenAI's content policy, go here.

OpenAI encourages DALL·E users to be transparent about the use of AI in the creation of their images.

Screenshot of OpenAI policy for not misleading others about AI involvement in images created using DALL·E
Screenshot of OpenAI policy for not misleading others about AI involvement in images created using DALL·EDALL·E/OpenAI

As cool as using DALL-E was for me and probably its other users, AI image generators have caused a lot of controversy in the art world. For example, someone used a different AI art generator, Midjourney, to create artwork that was submitted to an art competition and won. The win was met with backlash online from people who called it cheating and debated the implications for people in creative jobs.

A screenshot of digital artist Jason Allen's winning AI-generated artwork, &quot;Théâtre D'opéra Spatial&quot;
A Discord screenshot of digital artist Jason Allen's winning AI-generated artwork, "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial"Discord/Jason Allen @sincarnate

The artist behind the award-winning Midjourney artwork told The New York Times that he wasn't going to apologize for winning the competition.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Everi Holdings (EVRI) was Included in Carillon Tower’s Detractor List

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks overall posted rather disappointing returns in the second quarter of 2022. In what has become a common theme, the Russell 2000® Growth Index (down […]

  • 3 Orlando men charged with murder in rural Haines City killing

    Deputies responded early Saturday morning to reports of a man stumbling in the road covered in blood near Lake Marion Creek Road and Midway Road.

  • SC high school culinary teachers train how to make their students better chefs

    The teachers had one hour to prepare a three-course meal at the Culinary Institute of the South, in preparation for competitions for their students.

  • Trevelin Queen wants to use PJ Tucker as example to find role with Sixers

    Trevelin Queen wants to use PJ Tucker as an example to find his role with the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Two people killed in Sunday shootings

    Two Sunday evening shootings in Burlington and South Burlington that left two people dead may have been linked.

  • Police in California search for suspect behind "serial killings" of 5 men

    Investigators believe all five of the shootings are related.

  • UVA photography exhibit shatters stereotypes of Black Virginians during Jim Crow

    A collection of 10,000 stereotype-defying images documenting Black life in Central Virginia during the Jim Crow era will be showcased […] The post UVA photography exhibit shatters stereotypes of Black Virginians during Jim Crow appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business;

  • Crypto Winter’s Impact on NFT Markets

    The value of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has fallen nearly 83% since the beginning of the year, according to Arca data. Nicole Sales Giles, Business Director of Digital Art Sales and NFTs at Christie's, discusses the impact of crypto winter on the collectibles and digital art market.

  • Bonduelle's profits fall as droughts, supply crunch weigh

    (Reuters) -French plant-based food company Bonduelle reported lower annual profits on Monday, hit by the COVID-19 crisis, bad crops, supply chain disruption and rising inflation. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent food and energy prices soaring, while drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. Bonduelle's ready-to-eat fresh activities in North America declined in what it called a less dynamic market, after it raised prices to preserve margins and ceased sales of non-contributing ranges to some clients.

  • Blue Apron Shares Plunge on Stock Sale, Revenue Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Apron shares tumbled as much as 47%, its biggest intraday drop on record, after the meal-kit company struck a deal with Canaccord Genuity to sell up to $15 million of stock and reported third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Q

  • Why Interest Rates Are Rising Everywhere—Except Your Savings Account

    The Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates seems to have reached nearly every corner of the economy except one: Americans’ savings accounts. Mortgage rates doubled this year to nearly 7%, and it has become more expensive to get a car loan or carry a credit-card balance. In March 2020, the average annual yield on a standard savings account was 0.1%, according to Bankrate.com.

  • Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

    Prominent crypto commentators say they're worried bitcoin's price consolidation indicates a deeper slide is coming, just as it did four years ago.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Crisis-Wracked Run to Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disa

  • From Kenya to Phoenix: Valley startup Clyn picked for Amazon accelerator program

    Diana Muturia, a Kenyan immigrant and Phoenix resident, has been selected for the first cohort of an Amazon Web Service accelerator program for female founders. See how she worked through challenges for years to build her company.

  • Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for FXD

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Enbridge names new CEO after current chief retires

    Enbridge Inc. on Monday named independent board chair Greg Ebel as president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1 upon the retirement of Al Monaco, after the pipeline company considered internal and external candidates. A new independent board chair will be named before the end of 2022. Enbridge shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades.

  • Viasat Stock Is Soaring on News of $1.96 Billion Deal

    Viasat agreed to sell some operations to L3Harris Technologies for $2 billion, and will use part of the proceeds for the acquisition of Inmarsat.