I tried meditating with a virtual-reality headset that 'put' me on the beautiful Swedish coast. Here's what it looked like.

Gabrielle Bienasz
·8 min read
A woman sits in a rocky field at sunset cross-legged.
Meditating in VR.Courtesy company

  • I tried meditating with a virtual reality program from Warpin Media.

  • It took me to beautiful locations on Sweden's High Coast.

  • Warpin serves B2B customers and has provided VR training programs for companies like H&M.

Warpin Media builds VR programs and helps companies obtain headsets to help with training. It also has a wellness program.

Woman using a virtual reality headset
Getty Images

 



I decided to try it. Meditation is hard, but it feels like it might be easier in virtual reality. VR meditation has been shown to be more effective than video, at least.

calm app 3
The Calm Light meditation.Sarah Fielding

Move over, Calm app. Source: Smart Learning Environments

Warpin sent me a Pico headset, and it is quite comfortable. The strap fits snugly on the back of your head, and it rests gently on your face.

A white person with a white t-shirt on with a bulky, gray headset over the top half of their face.
Wearing the headset.Gabrielle Bienasz

When you don the headset and turn it on, you are transported, quite convincingly, to space, with a floating option screen.

A screen floats in a space like background. It has multiple smaller squares on top that represent different program options.
Dropping into space with my virtual reality headsetCourtesy company

This feeling of being in a real place, virtually, is known as "presence" in the scholarly world, and "immersion" when it comes to VR. Source: Virtual Reality, Smart Learning Environments

After you turn on the remote, the program prompts you to point it to orient the device to your hand.

A white virtual remote floats in space in front of a screen with program options.
Pointing the remote at the screen to get it oriented.Courtesy company

The remote works pretty well. If it gets un-oriented, it's pretty simple to turn it off and try again. However, I kept getting the "select" button and the "power on/off" button mixed up. That button also would turn off the headset or make it go back to another screen, which is a bit of a hassle.

I clicked on the wellness program option and arrived at this instruction screen. It asks you to do things like sit down and clear your surroundings. It's your first glimpse of the nature imagery, and it feels immersive.

Screens informing the user about safety float above the side of a mountain in virtual reality.
Being safe in VR!Courtesy company

The images are in Swedish because the company provided the screenshots. I tested it in English.

So, I cleared my stuff and sat on my bed to prepare to meditate.

A person in a white t-shirt stands near a white bed with a clunky gray headset on.
Getting ready to meditate.Courtesy company.

I chose the breathing exercise mediation first, which took me to a cliffside landscape.

A rock looks out on a forrest of trees and a river.
"Looking" while breathing and meditating.Courtesy company

It's also weird to meditate in VR because you want to close your eyes, but you also want to look at the cool pictures.

The craziest thing is looking down and actually seeing the rock below you.

A rock overlooking a forrest
Looking "down" in VR.Courtesy company

Music plays, while a woman's voice guides you through breathing in and out. "Inhale and exhale completely," she says.

A forested cliff looks out over a river.
Breathe in... and out...Courtesy company

I felt slightly more relaxed looking even at the virtual trees, which is a proven phenomenon. Source: The New York Times.

However, as the minutes went on, I got bored, instead of relaxed. One study has shown respiratory biofeedback, aka people telling you to breathe in and out, doesn't add that much as far as relaxing over VR.

A rocky landscape with trees and a river.
A virtual tree lineCourtesy company

Source: Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback

I asked Katarina Von Horn, partner and client director of Warpin Media, about it. "Some meditations might talk to you more effectively than others.. It's personal preference," she said.

A tree on a rocky landscape ahead of a river with the sunset.
Looking at the river and the trees via headset.Courtesy company

"Like with most early innovation, there are always going to be studies supporting arguments on both sides," she added.

Von Horn joined the company about three years ago and had wanted to make a meditation program for clients. The pandemic gave them a little bit more time to do that, she said.

A white woman floats above a nature landscape with a forrest and lake next to a screen with meditation options in Swedish.
Picking a type of meditation.Courtesy company

They collaborated with renowned psychologist Christina Andersson, of the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, Von Horn said. "She wanted to experiment to combine technology of virtual reality with the knowledge of the psychologist," she noted.

The company got the video nature footage from places around the Swedish High Coast. The "Höga Kusten" is the world's highest coastline and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

A lake reflects a blue sky dotted with clouds, with a sun and a mountain in the distance.
Höga Kusten, SwedenHenrik Viklund / Getty Images

Source: VisitSweden.com

Filming in these locations isn't easy, Von Horn said. It requires special equipment and teams to capture the 360 views.

Women using VR environment
Women using VR environment, 3D generated image.gremlin

You have to capture how it looks standing up and sitting down, for example, Von Horn said. It took them about three days to get all of the footage.

Andersson was crucial in the filming process. She helped pick the spot for my favorite thing on the program: the compassion mediation.

A woman sits in a rocky, wet field in a sunset cross-legged.
Christina Andersson in the compassion meditation.Courtesy company

That is her in the photo!

The place "has a great energy," Von Horn said.

A rocky, tree-lined landscape with pools at sunset.
Compassionate pools on the High Coast.Courtesy company

Andersson also voices this meditation and walks you through a series of compassion affirmations. It felt as hypnotic as a story on the Calm app.

A rocky landscape looks out over the water with a tree on the left in sunset.
The High Coast, compassionately.Courtesy company

"May I have love and compassion towards myself," Andersson instructs you to repeat. "May you live with ease," Andersson adds.

A bunch of pine trees on a rocky landscape in the sunlight.
Sun and trees on the High Coast.Courtesy company

Then, you do similar affirmations for other people. "Open up the energy of love and kindness to someone you care for and share this offering of love and compassion with them," she says.

It was nice to sit closer to the ground and easier to listen to something more substantive while "meditating" with the headset on.

A purpleish rocky landscape shows a sun in the background along with a pine tree.
Not falling off the proverbial cliff while meditating compassionately.Courtesy company

After enjoying the compassion one, I checked out the "solo" meditation areas. I didn't enjoy them as much. There's something that really works about listening to an engaging audio while looking at the virtual trees.

A woman sits cross-legged with her eyes closed next to a screen of options for self meditation floating above a forrest.
Choosing a self-meditation.Courtesy company

However, the locations are still very cool. This is another landscape available, called the Fäbodarna on the program, after the region it's in.

A river is in front of very green grass, spanned by a narrow land bridge.
The water at Fäbodarna in the program.Courtesy company

Von Horn said the Fäbodarna program features a cabin in the style of the Sami people, indigenous people to Sweden and other Scandinavian countries.

A cabin on a green field.
A cabin on the High Coast.Courtesy company

"Once you travel to the northern part of Sweden you become very close to this sort of history," Von Horn said. Source: Swedish Institute

 

Men tend to love this one, Von Horn said.

A zoomed in picture of a wooden cabin.
The cabin.Courtesy company

There's also meadow scene.

A picture of a lake with several trees
The meadow in VR.Courtesy company

This is a sort of fun of view for Swedes, Von Horn said. "Living in Sweden we only see these colors for four months a year," she said. "To be honest, looking at this, being a Swede, you become very, very happy."

There, you can also do a little movement meditation, which was fun and relaxing, but feels more like something you could get online from a YouTube video.

A person in exercise clothing with their arms in the air in front of a lake and trees.
Movement in VR.Courtesy company

I also checked out the Topp landscape. "It's very calming and extraordinary," Von Horn said.

A rocky field with trees.
Topp in the virtual reality with Warpin.Courtesy company

Kat told me the goal was to give employees who used the headset for training a place to recharge.

A field with the trees and grass
Fields, grass, movement.Courtesy company

About 10 companies out of the roughly 20 the clients they work with are using it right now, she said.

I think they succeeded, for the most part.

A screen with options shows instructions about how to use a remote above a forrest.
Instructions on how to use the headset.Courtesy company

My headset had a few glitches. I had to download the meditation software remotely because I was originally going to test a different program, which turned out to be in Swedish. That was hard to do on my own (it took me day or so connected to WiFi and kept on).

"The wellness programme typically takes a few minutes to download on Wifi," Von Horn said, adding I got a different headset than clients normally would, the issue was that it didn't have a specific setting changed that they typically would do for customers.

 

Right now, Warpin's headset programs are just available to its business customers. The headset costs about $350, and they charge $60 a headset per month to license the wellness program, Von Horn said.

A VR headset hangs by the strap. You can see the inside lenses and face cushion.
The headset in question.Gabrielle Bienasz

It's a theoretically cheaper way to make meditation more immersive, than, say, buying a Somadome or other meditation chair, but maybe more of a hardware investment than the Calm app.

Meditation chair at Field Trip's New York clinic
Meditation chair at Field Trip's New York clinicField Trip Health

The Calm app, for example, is $399.99 to use forever or $69.99 a year. A Somadome, for example, can cost well into the thousands. Source: Inc. Magazine.

"Our ambition is definitely to make this experience available for everyone and we hope to share the program in VR experience stores in the near future," Von Horn said.

A wooden railing extends over the grass and a lake is in the background.
Fäbodarna in Warpin's program.Courtesy company

If you're already into VR and want to boost your meditation practice, it's not a bad idea to try and find a good model for consumers.

An option screen floats in space with a remote pointed at it that is connected successfully.
Connecting your hand with VR.Courtesy company

Read the original article on Business Insider

