I tried a relatively affordable LED face mask for healthier skin. I think it worked, but it's a hassle to use every day.

Testing Beautimate's LED face mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

I tried a $109.95 LED face mask, from Beautimate, intermittently for a few months.

It was enjoyable to use, and it boosted my skin a decent amount.

But it was kind of a hassle to remember to do it every day.

People from celebrities to writers have tried LED face masks to improve their skin or fight acne.

Savanna Durr/Insider

Research backs up LED light as positive for various skin conditions, at least in a more clinical setting. Sources: The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, The Strategist, PopSugar, AJBC.

An at-home product isn't going to be as effective as light therapies you might receive from a physician, said dermatologist Rebecca Baxt.

Your dermatologist may inject a steroid into cystic acne to reduce inflammation. Nitin Chavan / EyeEm

Baxt is a board certified dermatologist at Baxt Cosmedical in New Jersey.

Dr. Tina Alster, an LED expert and dermatologist, thinks some at-home masks work pretty well.

Shutterstock

Alster is also director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery and clinical professor of Dermatology at Georgetown University. She added she recommends them to patients with skin issues like acne and dermatitis between in-office treatments.

There is a lack of research on whether LED masks work the same on all skin types, Baxt said. Alster thought there is a small chance the LED light might not penetrate darker-pigmented skin as well, "but I haven't seen that to be the case," she said.

Emojipedia

Discrimination against people with darker skin is pretty prevalent in dermatology, from textbooks to insurance coverage to treatment disparities, according to Stat News.

So, with the information available and non-celebrity budget in hand, I set out to test whether I would see an impact in a relatively short period of time with a lower-cost face mask: this $109.95 model from Beautimate.

Beautimate's face mask box. Gabrielle Bienasz

You can also get a slightly cheaper version from Walmart's website: Beautimate, Walmart.

Disclaimer: While LED face masks can get FDA clearance, the Beautimate mask I tried does not have it. "Very few" do, because it's time-consuming and can be expensive, Alster said. She thinks the masks are pretty safe.

Outside the FDA offices in Atlanta on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

FDA clearance allows companies to make therapeutic claims in marketing, and it can provide safety reassurance, Alster noted.

Still, LED light is pretty low-risk. "It's more harmful to go into the sunlight for an hour," for your skin, Alster added.

Beautimate told Insider it's "considering" getting FDA clearance but pointed out, generally speaking, UV light, not LED light, hurts the skin.

Disclaimer two: You should protect your eyes while using an LED face mask, both doctors, and the company, advised.

Antonio Villas-Boas/INSIDER

One of Neutrogena's face masks was recalled in 2019 for eye damage concerns, for example.

Source: Refinery 29.

Beautimate's mask arrived a few months ago to my apartment.

LED Face mask unboxing. Gabrielle Bienasz

It's kind of scary-looking!

The LED face mask emerges. Gabrielle Bienasz

The back looks a bit like a circuit board, and you use soft velcro straps to attach it to your face.

The back of the LED face mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

The instruction manual had a bunch of typos but was still readable.

Manual. Gabrielle Bienasz

The manual also referenced closing your eyes while using the mask because the lights can hurt your eyes, the company confirmed to Insider.

The manual. Gabrielle Bienasz

So, even though I have my eyes open in the following photos, make sure to keep yours closed!

Close your eyes during use! Gabrielle Bienasz

The mask has different color modes that purport to have different effects on your skin.

Mask testing. Gabrielle Bienasz

Red light helps with collagen production, Baxt noted. Blue light is often used in the treatment of acne.

Red light, in profile. Gabrielle Bienasz

Source: Healthline

The company claims additional colors, like purple, have effects like helping "lymphatic drainage."

Purple light. Gabrielle Bienasz

Beautimate says the green "brightens complexion."

Green light glow. Gabrielle Bienasz

Alster said the strongest evidence, research-wise, is that in various types of light therapy treatments, red, blue, and amber light have specific effects on the skin.

Using the face mask in the office. Gabrielle Bienasz

Beautimate pointed out that other doctors have supported the idea that green has specific effects on the skin. However, doctors and others have noted a lack of research on this. There is also some evidence for the therapeutic effects of violet light.

Sources: Vogue, The New York Times, JDEAV

Either way, I decided to test it on the red light, because the idea of a mask zapping bacteria in my face made me nervous.

Thinking about LED face masks. Gabrielle Bienasz

I initially thought I was too young to worry about collagen repair, but I was wrong. "Anybody who has ever been in the sun needs collagen repair," Alster said.

I had two false starts while trying to test this product. One time, I set out to do it for a month, which was too ambitious for me, and the next time, I got food poisoning.

The face mask looking back. Gabrielle Bienasz

As a result, I used the mask intermittently in March, April, and May.

The mask lit in red in the living room. Gabrielle Bienasz

Alster said you should probably give most at-home products a month of consistent use.

Still, "even doing something, even for a little bit of time is better than nothing," Alster added.

The company said some people use it three times a week and see a difference in a few weeks, some who used it less often in a few weeks.

That speaks to my big critique with the product. It's kind of hard to remember to use every day. I often had to remind myself:

Reminding myself to test the face mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

So, because of general ADHD and food poisoning, I began my first successful, continuous week of testing on Thursday, May 5. Here's a picture of me before the official week of testing in May.

Me ahead of my official testing week! Gabrielle Bienasz

Right away on day one, I remembered a favorite feature of the product. After about 10 minutes in, the red light setting gets really warm. It's like when you pull clothes from the dryer, but on your face.

James_Davidson/Getty Images

I also felt really relaxed after using the mask for about 10 minutes, which surprised me.

Spa in the Norwegian Cruise Ship. Anthony Weller/View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The company said that's not uncommon.

"A few customers mentioned they felt really relaxed after using it… and they love the mask for that. They use it more for relaxation than anything else," Beautimate said via email.

Studies have indicated that red light therapy in general can help with melatonin production.

Amazon

Alster said the relaxing effect is a little difficult to "tease out" in a research setting for LED face masks specifically, since it's also nice to take some time out of your day to do self-care with the masks.

Source: Healthline, Med Hypotheses.

On a less fun note, the day before I began testing this product for the official week, I hurt my nose playing sports. I've broken it a few times, so I ended up testing it while mostly holding it rather than strapping firmly to my head.

Holding up the LED face mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

It hurt sometimes on my face. However, red light LED therapy, could actually help with this sort of face pain, Alster advised. Beautimate said they haven't heard of this type of issue before from a customer.

My phone's 30 minute timer is up for day one. I feel like my skin looks redder because of the pressure and blood flow but it does feel dewier (not from sweat) and brighter after the treatment. It's nice, like a tiny spa treatment.

Post treatment! Gabrielle Bienasz

The redness also seemed to fade quickly. I can see why people might use this before the red carpet. It just makes you feel a little shiny!

Vibing and collagen repairing Gabrielle Bienasz

To celebrate day two, I decided to test the mask's multicolor feature. On the eighth touch of this button, it just rotates through them.

The button in question. Gabrielle Bienasz

I didn't love it. It's kind of distracting, and I'm not sure how effective it is to rotate through all the colors.

Color turning. Gabrielle Bienasz

The mask also beeps really loudly when you press the button to get to the color change setting. It's easy to press it again accidentally then have to go through the button-tapping cycle all over again.

Timer's up, and I feel DEWY! Okay! Good night until day 3!

Day two pre-testing. Gabrielle Bienasz

Bonus: Use this while sitting on your cat's heating pad.

Days three and four: I forgot to use the mask on Saturday, so I used it twice on Sunday.

Holding the face mask slightly off my face. Gabrielle Bienasz

Day five, Monday! I got my ear pierced and now cannot use the straps at all and have to hold it to my head even more, so it's also easier to press the color change button.

Testing, testing! Gabrielle Bienasz

A few hours after use on Monday, I feel like my skin looks nice still. Or maybe that's just the post-work glow?

Post Monday treatment! Gabrielle Bienasz

The difference is subtle, but I also felt more relaxed!

On Tuesday, day six, I discovered it's definitely easier to keep your eyes closed while using this if you are lying down.

Lying on the couch and using an LED mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

Last day: Thursday, May 12! I finally came up with a new system to protect my eyes from both my desire to watch TikToks and LED lights: wearing a sleep mask under the LED mask.

Using an eye mask and an LED face mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

I think an LED face mask would be great for people who love a routine but are looking for something interesting to add to it.

Journaling when you first wake up can help improve your mental health and can be a great part of a morning routine. LaylaBird/ Getty Images

As for this particular mask, I would say it's not a bad model if you're looking for an LED mask, but I wouldn't necessarily rave about it, either.

Scenes from LED testing. Aux Girbach

Pros: It's pretty cheap, I think it works pretty well for how much it costs, and at least the red light setting makes you feel more relaxed after you use it.

From under the mask! Gabrielle Bienasz

Con: There are probably ones out there that aren't that much more expensive that might work better--and ones where you're allowed keep your eyes open and watch Grace and Frankie, for example.

Watching Grace and Frankie. Gabrielle Bienasz

Source: PopSugar

You also look pretty funny while you’re using it.

Doing the robot with an LED mask. Gabrielle Bienasz

But, if you really love your skin, want to start working on your collagen or acne, and have the patience to sit down and use it and the discipline to do it every day, I say: go for an LED mask, generally speaking, and maybe even this one.

Beautimate's mask in the kitchen. Gabrielle Bienasz

Read the original article on Business Insider