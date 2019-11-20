We Tried Vegan Thanksgiving Turkeys, and Here’s What We Found

(Bloomberg) -- Being a vegan has always been work. There’s the planning ahead, the requisite grilling of waitstaff, and the inevitable need to explain your dietary choices in a way that doesn’t offend the meat eaters asking the questions.

This year, though, things should have gotten easier, as vegan foods went from trendy meal kits promoted by Tom Brady to mainstream options accessible to anyone looking to try them out, whether driven by health, climate change, animal welfare, or simple curiosity. Soy-based Impossible Whoppers are now served in Burger King. Consumers can find Beyond Meat Inc. breakfast sausage at Dunkin’ and, if they like it enough, pick up some stock in the now public company, too. Even meat giants Smithfield Foods Inc. and Hormel Foods Corp. have unveiled beef imitations. All in all, the global plant-based meat industry is now valued at $14 billion.

So in honor of Thanksgiving in the Year of the Vegan, we here at Bloomberg taste-tested nine imitation roast products, including a whole soy bird, a tofu-based ham, and centerpiece “meats” that were breaded, stuffed, or both.

The results were mixed, but the takeaway was clear: Turkey producers have nothing to worry about.

The Taste Test

We had seven testers cook the items, available online or in stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. They made them at home on Sunday night and ate them with family and friends hot, recording their impressions, then brought the leftovers into Bloomberg for further testing. (What is Thanksgiving if not about the leftovers?) Hungry newsroom staffers—including vegetarians, “flexitarians,” and fully fledged carnivores—tried them and left some feedback.

The Gardein Holiday Roast, a stuffed soy-based, encrusted faux turkey breast, was the clear winner. “A very solid alternative,” “good turkey consistency,” and “moist, delicate, and turkey-like” were among the comments from Bloomberg’s tasters. (Perhaps that’s one reason Gardein saw a 30% year-over-year increase in sales of its Holiday Roast from 2016 to 2018, according to the company.)

The Field Roast Hazelnut Cranberry also found some positive reactions: “Prettiest by far,” one reviewer wrote. On taste, reviewers thought it was “very good” and “kind of sausage-y,” and even that it “should satisfy the whole meat-eating family.” But, one wrote, “it tastes nothing like turkey.”

For the rest, though, texture was the major complaint. “Rubbery” was used to describe four of the products, and “dry” was mentioned for two. Points were also lost on taste. “Hebrew National meets tofu”; “Tastes passably like turkey until you get the weird soy aftertaste”; and “D-level turkey” were all descriptors.

Of course, much of this is subjective—a roast that garnered a “decent” from one reviewer, someone else said, “I would think this was just an overcooked, poorly seasoned turkey.” However, one product that was actually shaped like a bird will be seared into this reporter’s memory for years to come: The taste was bad, the appearance was worse, and the instructions to stuff its “cavity” beg the question of what vegan wants to skip the turkey but keep the cadaver.

Even for the winning Gardein dish, an otherwise positive review didn’t come with an endorsement. “I would still just serve vegetarian friends homemade good veggie dishes instead of this at Thanksgiving.”

The Takeaway

That sentiment handily encapsulates the state of the faux-turkey market today. The science—and the demand—just isn’t there yet. Today’s meatless roasts are less about all-out replacement than they are about options, or “keeping peace in the family,” as Michele Simon, executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, puts it.

“We get a lot of older parents that will buy things for their kids,” says Kale Walch, co-owner of the Herbivorous Butcher, of his consumer base. “The old joke is we’ve got an army of vegan and vegetarian daughters coming back from college.”

And though Tofurky will sell about 450,000 roasts this year, completely maxing out the company’s manufacturing capacity, Chief Executive Jaime Athos readily admits it was never meant to be a “note for note knockoff” of turkey. It was developed 25 years ago, he explains, as “a solution to the vegan problem” on the holiday—what to serve guests or what to bring as one so you didn’t go hungry.

