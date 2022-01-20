U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.50
    +23.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,072.00
    +162.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,139.50
    +106.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.50
    +11.30 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3633
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,083.45
    +772.20 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.06
    +5.32 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

TriEye Collaborates with Major Tier 1 Hitachi Astemo to Accelerate the Launch of Cutting-Edge ADAS Technology

·3 min read

The TriEye SEDAR is the ultimate perception solution, enabling autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) with HD imaging and depth perception capabilities in all weather and lighting conditions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriEye, the pioneer of the world's first mass-market Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, announces collaboration with Hitachi Astemo, Tier 1 automotive supplier of world-class products. Combining their expertise, the companies will work together to further enhance the capabilities of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for adverse weather and low-light conditions by accelerating the launch of TriEye technology. The SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging), has also received significant recognition when it was named CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, in the Vehicle Intelligence category.

TriEye developed the SEDAR, the industry's first affordable and complete solution capable of producing both HD image-data and a detailed depth-map for automated driving applications. The SEDAR was designed to meet the automotive market's requirements and redefine safety standards by enabling perception in all visibility conditions. TriEye's SEDAR, based on the world first CMOS based sensor, the Raven, uniquely operates in the SWIR spectrum, enabling HD SWIR imaging and deterministic 3D mapping - in one sensor modality.

Hitachi Astemo manufactures systems for major OEMs, using their leading-edge facilities to develop technologies and ensure maximum quality. Applying this expertise, Hitachi Astemo will evaluate the SEDAR and validate that it can be easily integrated into their ADAS system to deliver mission-critical 2D and 3D depth information under low-visibility conditions.

"Our goal is to continue to work towards improving vehicle safety," said John Nunneley, Senior Vice President, Design Engineering, Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. "and we believe that TriEye's SEDAR can provide autonomous vehicles with ranging and accurate detection capabilities that are needed to increase the safety and operability under all visibility conditions."

"We are excited to collaborate with Hitachi Astemo, a leading Tier 1 committed to driving innovations that accelerate the advancement of next-generation technologies," said Ziv Livne, TriEye's Chief Business Officer, "together with Hitachi Astemo's expertise in building and deploying complex ADAS systems, we can create a clear and focused path towards vehicle integration, saving lives on the road."

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of mass-market, CMOS-based Short-Wave infrared (SWIR) sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye's breakthrough and proprietary technology enables cost-effective, high-resolution image data and depth perception in all weather and lighting conditions. Founded in 2017, the company's cutting-edge technology allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information, while reducing expenditure by up to 1,000x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain, integrated vehicle control for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. For more information, please visit www.hitachiastemo.com

Contact: news@trieye.tech

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trieye-collaborates-with-major-tier-1-hitachi-astemo-to-accelerate-the-launch-of-cutting-edge-adas-technology-301464186.html

SOURCE TriEye

Recommended Stories

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covi

  • Oil Steadies Near 7-Year High as Biden Pledges to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oil Markets May Be Even Tighter Than Forecasters Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe latest outlooks from the Interna

  • Exclusive: Chesapeake Energy nears $2.4 billion deal to buy Chief Oil & Gas -sources

    Chesapeake Energy Corp is in advanced talks to acquire privately owned natural gas producer Chief Oil & Gas for around $2.4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A deal for Chief Oil & Gas, founded and controlled by Texan 'wildcatter' Trevor Rees-Jones, could be announced as soon as this week, the sources said. In wildcat drilling, exploration wells are dug in areas not known to be natural resource fields.

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in less than a month as subzero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNe

  • Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

    Gasoline prices have consistently risen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the price in dollars per gallon reaching pre-Great Recession levels in recent weeks. In the U.S., gasoline prices ended December at $3.41 a gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. What Can President Biden Do About Gas Prices?

  • Intel Enters the Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Space amidst Rising Concerns over Mining and the Environment

    Intel’s latest move is a timely one. Following China’s Bitcoin mining ban, a U.S Congress subcommittee hearing on cryptos will put greater focus on mining.

  • Oil Hits Fresh Seven-Year High on Outlook for Resurgent Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil touched its highest level since October 2014 as the International Energy Agency said the market looks tighter than previously thought, with demand proving resilient to omicron.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activisi

  • China’s Tax Investigation Embroils Biggest State-Run Oil Company

    (Bloomberg) -- China is nearing the end of a two-year investigation into the oil industry that’s reverberated across the sector as it embroiled the biggest state-run company down to a host of smaller independent refiners. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsIs Covid Bec

  • Gas prices: ‘We’re looking at a potential 40-45 cent increase’ by summer, Stephen Schork says

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy market, U.S. gas prices, and the factors contributing to rising oil prices.