Trifast's (LON:TRI) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Trifast (LON:TRI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Trifast, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£10m ÷ (UK£265m - UK£44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Trifast has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trifast compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Trifast here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Trifast, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.6% from 15% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Trifast has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Trifast's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Trifast. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 59% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

